The Sun News
Latest
25th January 2018 - Nigeria in coma –Wike
25th January 2018 - The cookie has crumbled
25th January 2018 - NNPC nets $3.73bn from offshore crude sales
25th January 2018 - GDP growth to accelerate to 2.1% in 2018 – Afrinvest
25th January 2018 - Enugu electricity station to gulp N200m
25th January 2018 - NSCDC impounds 8 trucks diverting petrol to Benin Republic
25th January 2018 - Oando: Sanusi, Mangal can’t stop forensic audit –Shareholders 
25th January 2018 - PZ-Coolworld rewards customers, promises quality products
25th January 2018 - Customs seizes 2,200 jerrycans of petrol at border
25th January 2018 - Airline owners reject Nigeria’s participation in open sky deal
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria in coma –Wike

Nigeria in coma –Wike

— 25th January 2018

•Decries FG’s refusal to release funds for Bonny-Bodo Road

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared yesterday that Nigeria is in coma and only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can salvage the country.
This was just as former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, also declared he has the capacity to revive Nigeria’s fortunes.
They spoke yesterday, at the Government House, Port Harcourt, when Lamido visited Wike, to inform the governor of his intention to contest the 2019 presidency.
Governor Wike said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a party of strangers with no knowledge of the intricacies of development.
“If you decamp to the APC, you are no longer corrupt. APC is a party of daylight deceit. I am happy that one of those who left to bring a messiah has realised that the so-called messiah they brought is no longer the messiah Nigerians expected. PDP is the only hope for Nigeria,” said Wike.
The governor noted that although the PDP made mistakes in the past, the party is the only platform with the commitment and patriotism to take the country out of its current situation.
He said the present political and economic situation in the country required politicians with courage to rescue the country.
Speaking further, Wike said those who benefited from the PDP since inception till 2013, before defecting, are the same people sponsoring negative propaganda against the party.
The governor described Lamido as a committed and consistent PDP member, who is courageous and has the capacity to confront the APC.
He, however, urged all presidential aspirants to accept the verdict of the party at the end of the primary.
In his response, Lamido, said he is presenting himself to take over in 2019 because the country deserves to move forward.
“I want to run because I feel I can do it. I have the pedigree. We stand to fight for democracy and the restoration of Nigeria.
In another development, Wike berated the Federal Government for failing to release its counterpart fund of N60 billion, to execute the Bonny-Bodo road project.
Wike said this, yesterday, when he received the management of the Nigerian Liquified Natural Gas (NLNG) at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
He said the inability of government to treat all sections of the country fairly has generated tension.
“We produce the oil that makes Nigeria to survive.  Yet, the road leading to Bonny Island is a source of politics. The failure of the federal government to release her counterpart fund for the Bodo-Bonny has made it difficult for several construction work to begin.”
The governor stated that the recourse to the piecemeal annual budgeting process would stall the project and charged the federal government to take funds from the Excess Crude Account to pay its counterpart fund.
He said the federal government did same thing on the Ogoni clean-up which has been abandoned.
In his remarks, the Managing Director of NLNG, Mr. Tony Attah, informed Wike that the train of the NLNG will become a reality in 2018. He said work on the project would be flagged off by the governor.
Attah disclosed that work has reached advanced stage on the construction of the headquarters of the NLNG in Port Harcourt.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria in coma –Wike

— 25th January 2018

•Decries FG’s refusal to release funds for Bonny-Bodo Road Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, declared yesterday that Nigeria is in coma and only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can salvage the country. This was just as former Jigawa State Governor, Sule Lamido, also declared he has the capacity to revive Nigeria’s…

  • NNPC nets $3.73bn from offshore crude sales

    — 25th January 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Wednesday disclosed that it raked in $3.73 billion from crude oil and gas export sales between November 2016 and November 2017. The Corporation netted $293.10 million from the same transaction in in November 2017.     The details of the transactions, contained in the recently released November 2017 edition of…

  • GDP growth to accelerate to 2.1% in 2018 – Afrinvest

    — 25th January 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Following its expectation of rebound in non-oil sector and oil sector low base push, Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited has predicted Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth to accelerate to 2.1 per cent in 2018 from its full year estimate of 0.7 per cent for 2017. The company stated that major downside risks to its…

  • Enugu electricity station to gulp N200m

    — 25th January 2018

    The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) has said that the proposed Enugu National Meter Test Station (NMTS) would gulp N223 million. Its Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Peter Ewesor who disclosed this at the foundation laying and ground breaking ceremony of the project, said that the station, expected to be completed in 18 months, would…

  • NSCDC impounds 8 trucks diverting petrol to Benin Republic

    — 25th January 2018

    Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger State command, have arrested drivers of eight trucks attempting to divert 469,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) to Benin Republic. The operatives said the product was intercepted  in Mokwa, Niger State, which was been ferried to Babana, a border town between Nigeria and…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share