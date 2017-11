A 2-day Nigeria Housing Finance Conference with the theme: ‘’Impact of Housing on National Economic Development’’ begins tomorrow in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory

According to Finance Africa, the organizers, the goals of the conference are to evaluate and deepen understanding of existing structures and policies in Nigeria housing finance. It will also showcase global best practices and success stories, generate ideas and recommend policy initiatives and action plans for a lasting solution to financing housing deficit in Nigeria especially for people in the low and medium income brackets.

The conference is also designed to create networking and investment opportunities for housing stakeholders.

Aside from creating networking and investment opportunities for housing stakeholders, the conference is also expected to provide linkages for investors, financiers, developers, manufacturers of building materials, infrastructure companies, estate managers, risks underwriters and off takers.

A communique is expected to be issued after the conference by exhibitors, investors, researchers and other housing stakeholders.