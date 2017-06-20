The Sun News
Latest
20th June 2017 - Nigeria home to all Nigerians, Okorocha tells Northern youths
20th June 2017 - FG to create jobs through dry ports – Amaechi
20th June 2017 - Cholera kills 1,146 in Yemen – WHO
20th June 2017 - NAFDAC donates chairs to NYSC in Awka
20th June 2017 - Pope pays tribute to Italian rebel priests
20th June 2017 - #BBNaija: Tboss mends fence with Kemen
20th June 2017 - We’ve resolved inherited challenges –  Kebbi dep. gov.
20th June 2017 - FRSC urges officers to improve inter-agency collaboration
20th June 2017 - Construction begins on new West Bank settlement first time in 25 years
20th June 2017 - Will execution tears family apart in Anambra
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria home to all Nigerians, Okorocha tells Northern youths

Nigeria home to all Nigerians, Okorocha tells Northern youths

— 20th June 2017

…Receives awards from Imo, Abia muslims 

From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has reiterated that every part of Nigeria is home to all Nigerians.

This followed the insistence by Arewa youths that the Igbo living in the North of the country must leave region on or before  October 1, 2017,saying that it is very wrong for the Arewa  youths to insist Igbo must go back to their region.

This was just as he has assured all Northerners living in the state of their safety and that no one should leave the state on account of the quit order to Igbos by Arewa youths, stressing that Nigeria is one indivisible and indissoluble nation under God.

 Okorocha stated this on Monday night when broke fast with Muslims in the state at the Government House, Owerri. the state capital.

He maintained that Nigerians ought to have outgrown such petty ethnic sentiments as every Nigerian has the inalienable rights to settle in any part of the country and that why the Igbo live and also marry in the North, same the Arewa and Yoruba people.

According to him , “We are here as a tradition to break the fast with our Muslim brothers who have been fasting for so many weeks now. We are here to dramatise unity and love for one another. We Nigerians must learn to respect each other’s religion because religion has a lot to do with every individual or society. “We should also be our brothers’ keeper as preached by every religion. I want to assure all Muslims in Imo State that you are safe in the State. Let no one leave the State for any reason at all. This is Nigeria and Nigeria is one nation, indivisible and indissoluble”.

He added,  “When we heard about the call by the Arewa Youths  asking the Igbos to go back home, I said to them which home? Nigeria is our Country, Nigeria is our home and as such we must love one another. I tell all of you here that Imo State is your home irrespective of your religion. Feel free and keep the laws of the land because we are one and shall remain one in God’s name”.

Meanwhile, leader of the Muslim Community in Imo State, Alhaji Yusuf Nwaoha, and his Abia State counterpart, Alhaji Usman Mohammadu,  thanked the governor for sustaining the breaking of fast with Muslim faithful in the state in the last six years and enjoined him to hand over the legacy to his successor come 2019.

They also thanked the government and people of the state for the peaceful co-existence between Christians and Muslims and called for its sustenance.

The two Muslim leaders honoured the governor with awards. While the Muslim leader in the state, Alhaji Yusuf gave award to the governor as the Most Muslim Friendly Governor in Nigeria, his Abia State counterpart, Alhaji Mohammadu gave the governor award as the National Bridge Builder.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria home to all Nigerians, Okorocha tells Northern youths

— 20th June 2017

…Receives awards from Imo, Abia muslims  From: GEORGE ONYEJIUWA, OWERRI Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has reiterated that every part of Nigeria is home to all Nigerians. This followed the insistence by Arewa youths that the Igbo living in the North of the country must leave region on or before  October 1, 2017,saying that…

Share

  • FG to create jobs through dry ports – Amaechi

    — 20th June 2017

    The Federal Government has expressed its commitment to establish dry ports or Inland Container Depots (ICDs) in the country to create jobs for unemployed youths and diversify the economy. The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi said this on Tuesday during the final inspection of the Kaduna Inland Dry Port. “We are doing everything possible…

    Share

  • Cholera kills 1,146 in Yemen – WHO

    — 20th June 2017

    The death toll from a cholera outbreak in Yemen rose to 1,146 over the past two months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, on Tuesday. The UN health agency said the outbreak affected 20 of Yemen’s 22 provinces since it was first reported at the end of April. Cholera, which is contracted through contaminated water…

    Share

  • NAFDAC donates chairs to NYSC in Awka

    — 20th June 2017

    The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Agency (NAFDAC), on Tuesday, donated 100 plastic chairs to the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Anambra. Mrs. Yetunde Oni, who handed over the chairs to the beneficiary in Akwa said the gesture was part of efforts to ameliorate the plight of corps members in the zone and…

    Share

  • Pope pays tribute to Italian rebel priests

    — 20th June 2017

    Pope Francis took a helicopter ride from the Vatican, on Tuesday, to pay tribute to two 20th century Italian maverick priests who were sidelined by the Catholic Church establishment of their time. Francis first visited the tomb of Don Primo Mazzolari in Bozzolo, about 140 kilometres south-east of Milan, and later flew about 150 kilometres…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share