– The Sun News
Latest
1st September 2018 - Nigeria has never been this divided – Prof. Gambari
1st September 2018 - 2019:  We’ll get Buhari out of power – Bafarawa boasts
1st September 2018 - Jonathan, Saraki, Wada commiserate with Dickson over mum’s death
1st September 2018 - Rule of Law vs National Security: NBA attacks Buhari
1st September 2018 - Balarabe Musa quits active politics
1st September 2018 - 19-yr-old man commits suicide in Anambra
1st September 2018 - Lagos to showcase Badagry’s tourism potential
1st September 2018 - Osun 2018: APC’ll retain gov seat – Tinubu
1st September 2018 - Mother of four sells day-old baby for N30,000 in Imo
1st September 2018 - Stand firm in defence of Nigeria’s democracy, Wike charges Saraki
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria has never been this divided – Prof. Gambari
GAMBARI

Nigeria has never been this divided – Prof. Gambari

— 1st September 2018

…Says nation at crossroads

Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Sunday, said that going by happenings in the country, Nigeria is currently at a crossroads.

Gambari, a former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, spoke in Abuja while delivering the 4th annual lecture of the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) titled “Broadcasting and Nigeria’s Ethno-Cultural and Religious Divide: Bridging the Gap.”

He added that Nigeria had never been divided in the history of her existence as it is currently.

READ ALSO: 2019: We’ll get Buhari out of power – Bafarawa boasts

He centered his presentation on the context of the challenges and options essential for stabilising the polity and enthroning an enduring peace, national unity and inclusive democratic governance in Nigeria.

He stated that the real cause of division in Nigeria is not ethnicity, culture or religion but rather the misuse of the elements and the perpetration of inequality along class and regional lines.

He noted that the gap can be bridged through conscious national integration efforts aimed at promoting unity and equitable socio-economic development and democratic consolidation.

“Peaceful and credible 2015 elections were the outcomes of combined efforts of stakeholders, including civil society organisations, individuals and the international community.

READ ALSO: Balarabe Musa quits active politics

“These forces must again be mobilized once more to build on the gains of the last general elections,” he opined. “The 2019 elections must be the game changer!.”

He noted that hate and inciting speeches have attained new heights by the day, saying unless concrete actions are taken to stem the ugly situation, we will only be treading the path that leads to anarchy.

On his part, the Director-General of NBC, Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, said in deciding the focus of the lecture, the NBC looked at the main currents in national discourse before settling on the topic for this year’s gathering.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GAMBARI

Nigeria has never been this divided – Prof. Gambari

— 1st September 2018

…Says nation at crossroads Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, on Sunday, said that going by happenings in the country, Nigeria is currently at a crossroads. Gambari, a former Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, spoke in Abuja while delivering the 4th annual lecture of the Nigeria…

  • BAFARAWA

    2019:  We’ll get Buhari out of power – Bafarawa boasts

    — 1st September 2018

    PDP must ensure level playing field –Jonathan Folaranmi, Yenagoa Former governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Attahiru Bafarawa, has declared that all presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are in tandem to ensure the sack from office of President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in 2019. Bafarawa, who was in Yenagoa,…

  • JONATHAN

    Jonathan, Saraki, Wada commiserate with Dickson over mum’s death

    — 1st September 2018

    Former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, have commiserated with Bayelsa State governor, Hon. Seriake Dickson and the Dickson family over the passage of the 72 –year-old, Mrs. Goldcoast Dickson. Jonathan and Saraki, who were in Toru Orua, the country home of Governor Dickson over the weekend extolled…

  • BUHARI

    Rule of Law vs National Security: NBA attacks Buhari

    — 1st September 2018

    …As Paul Usoro takes over leadership Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), on Friday, came down hard on President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring that national security is supreme to the rule of law. In a communiqué at the end of its 58th Annual General Conference held in Abuja, the umbrella body of lawyers…

  • BALARABE

    Balarabe Musa quits active politics

    — 1st September 2018

    Noah Ebije, Kaduna The National Chairman of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Alhaji Balarabe Musa, has informed party members that he will be vacating his position for a younger person due to his failing health condition The out-going chairman who is 80 years, made this known when he declared open the  54th meeting of  the party’s…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share