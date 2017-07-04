The Sun News
Latest
4th July 2017 - Nigeria has highest TB cases in Africa –Minister
4th July 2017 - Osun by-election: We’re ready –INEC
4th July 2017 - 700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno –Buratai
4th July 2017 - Let’s not bequeath wars to next generation, Osinbajo urges African leaders
4th July 2017 - Dogara disagrees with army handling police duties
4th July 2017 - Senate resumes, considers Buhari’s health, $6bn loan, others
4th July 2017 - FG vows to enforce cybercrime law
4th July 2017 - Hembe: Exit of controver sial lawmaker
4th July 2017 - Reps and its investigation into N351bn health insurance payment
4th July 2017 - Nigeria targets $10bn from yam export in 4 years –Ogbeh
Home / National / Nigeria has highest TB cases in Africa –Minister

Nigeria has highest TB cases in Africa –Minister

— 4th July 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Monday, raised the alarm that Nigeria is ranked highest country in Africa, with high rate of tuberculosis (TB).

Nigeria, he said, is also ranked fourth among the six top countries with high rate of tuberculosis across the globe, coming after Indonesia, China and Russia.

Adewole disclosed this at the commissioning of Chest Clinic and TB laboratory equipment worth over N4.7 billion, as well as launch of standard procedure laboratory manual at South-West TB Referral Laboratory, University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

Agbami Conventurers in the Agbami Field, comprising Star Deepwater Petroleum Limited, Famfa Oil Limited, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Statoil Nigeria Limited and Petroleum Brasileiro, sponsored the projects.

Adewole said the situation was made worse because about 80 percent of TB cases in Nigeria remain undiagnosed while only one, out of six cases, was diagnosed, which represents a threat.

The minister, who commended sponsors of the project, described the fight spread of tuberculosis in Nigeria as a collective one.

  “Many countries that have recorded improvement in the socio-economic indicators have invested in health.

“If you look at Malaysia, Thailand, many of them, you will see an improvement in their health indicators and reduction in mortality and referral mortality before they record improvement in their social economic indicators.

“This is another reason investment in health is a win win.

“Then, keying into preventing TB is a must for all of us. TB remains an epidemic and this morning (yesterday), we were at the TB Hospital in Ibadan.

“The message clearly is that all of us must work together to put the tag on TB, that this is a disease that is preventable.

“About 80 percent of our TB cases remain undiagnosed. We are only able to diagnose roughly one out of six, in other words, there are five, out of six cases out there, undiagnosed, and they represent threat to our own health.”

UCH Chief Medical Director, Prof. Temitope Alonge, said the equipment would help in transforming the treatment of tuberculosis in the country.

Managing Director of FAMFA Oil Limited, Modupe Alakija, represented by Mr. Femi Adejumobi, said all co-venturers have completed several projects and have continued to implement more projects to improve healthcare delivery across the country and provide economic development for both the young and old.

Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Sam Otuonye, who represented a director of one of the donor company’s co-venturers, said the laboratory would  enhance healthcare delivery in the teaching hospital.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria has highest TB cases in Africa –Minister

— 4th July 2017

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, on Monday, raised the alarm that Nigeria is ranked highest country in Africa, with high rate of tuberculosis (TB). Nigeria, he said, is also ranked fourth among the six top countries with high rate of tuberculosis across the globe, coming after Indonesia, China and Russia….

Share

  • Osun by-election: We’re ready –INEC

    — 4th July 2017

    • Assures of peaceful exercise From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies have expressed their readiness for the July 8, 2017  Osun West senatorial district by-election. Delta State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Baritor Kpagih, who was deployed to the state for the election, disclosed this in Osogbo, yesterday, during…

    Share

  • 700 Boko Haram insurgents surrender in Borno –Buratai

    — 4th July 2017

    From Molly Kilete, Abuja Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has said 700 Boko Haram insurgents around the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno have surrendered to troops. Buratai disclosed this during a photo/arts exhibition, which was part of activities to mark the week-long Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL). He  said: “Just a…

    Share

  • Let’s not bequeath wars to next generation, Osinbajo urges African leaders

    — 4th July 2017

    From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged African leaders to make commitment not  to bequeath to the next generation in the continent the burden of wars, poverty and misery.   He noted that the tragic consequences of wars and conflicts on the continent include  millions killed and maimed,  millions displaced, children out of…

    Share

  • Dogara disagrees with army handling police duties

    — 4th July 2017

    From Kemi Yesufu, Abuja  Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has criticised deployment of the Armed Forces to more than 28 states of the Federation in peace time.  He said the development leaves the impression  that Nigeria is effectively in a state of emergency and expressed worry that rather than complement civil authorities…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share