Nigeria has 22m cattle worth N3.4tr— 16th April 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe
Nigeria has a total of 22 million cattle valued at N3.4 trillion aside the staggering number of goats and sheep.
This makes up about 50 percent of Nigeria’s total national budget.
Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof. Bashir Haruna Usman disclosed this, on Monday, in his opening remark at a two-day national conference on the dynamics of pastoral nomadism in contemporary Nigeria, organised by the Federal University of Kashere, Gombe State.
Prof. Usman pointed out that cattle in Nigeria was a huge source of revenue that can not only augment revenues from oil but contribute immensely towards the economic diversification thrust of the Federal Government.
While describing the conference as timely, Prof. Usman said various scholars from across the country would brainstorm during the event with a view to proffering workable solutions for the Federal Government to implement in addressing the lingering farmers/herdsmen clashes.
He commended the management of the university for taking the bull by the horn and to be the first to organize a national conference geared towards finding lasting solutions to the crisis involving farmers and herdsmen.
Usman also cautioned participants from using the term “Fulani herdsmen” during the conference as according to him, “herdsmen have been criminalised. And when you introduce ethnicity to this, it becomes unacceptable.”
He said it is the hope of the organizers of the conference that at the end of the session, practical solutions would be proffered for subsequent implementation by the Federal Government.
Earlier in his address, Convener of the conference and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Alhassan Mohammed Gani, said the event was the first national conference organized by the university as part of its contribution to developing workable solution to national problems and discourse.
Prof Gani said the theme of the conference, “The Dynamics of Pastoral Nomadism in Contemporary Nigeria: Problems, Policies and Prospects” , was chosen to address a burning national issue that requires scientific and wholistic approach.
According to the university don, the farmer/herdsmen conflicts that frequently lead to loss of lives, have defied solution over the years, with government forced to go back to the drawing board in order to find lasting solutions.
“It is our expectation therefore that the conference will explore opportunities and support initiatives that will solve the continued herdsmen/farmers clashes in parts of the country,” he said.
Four papers have been lined up for presentation on the first day of the conference, among which are, the lead paper on Managing a Clash of Civilizations: Issues and Politics of Pastoral Nomadism in Contemporary Nigeria by Prof I.L Bashir, a second paper, Context for Survival between Fulani Pastoralists and Farmers by Dr. Isah Mohammed Abbas.
In his lead paper, Prof I.L. Bashir blamed government for its failure to fully implement policies put in place to address the issue of nomadism in the country.
He particularly blamed government for failing to keep in place areas originally mapped out as cattle routes, which have now been taken over for the purpose of development.
“One good example is the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja. It used to be a cattle route but have been taken over by government,” he said.
In attendance at the conference include representatives of farmers and herdsmen from across the country, including the national president of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, national president of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria as well traditional rulers.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Group protests alleged detention of journalist by DSS16th April 2018
-
2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners16th April 2018
-
Latest
Nigeria has 22m cattle worth N3.4tr— 16th April 2018
Ali Abare, Gombe Nigeria has a total of 22 million cattle valued at N3.4 trillion aside the staggering number of goats and sheep. This makes up about 50 percent of Nigeria’s total national budget. Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Nomadic Education, Prof. Bashir Haruna Usman disclosed this, on Monday, in his opening remark…
-
Drama as angry youths ‘dethrone’ Ekiti Regent— 16th April 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti There was pandemonium out in Agbado-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government of Ekiti State, at the weekend, when some angry youths allegedly chased away a Regent, Bolaji Okunbobade. Bolaji, it was gathered, was appointed to occupy the throne vacated by her late father, the Owa Oro of Agbado, Oba Okunbobade, who joined his…
-
Group protests alleged detention of journalist by DSS— 16th April 2018
Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A group, Ondewari Health, Education and Environmental Project (OHEEP), in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Council Area of Bayelsa State has written a protest letter to the Committee for the Protection of Journalists(CPJ) over the alleged arrest and continued detention of a Yenagoa based journalist and lawyer, Mr. Jones Abiri, publisher of…
-
2019: Wait till 2023, ex-MILAD tells anti-Buhari campaigners— 16th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja A former Military Governor of Plateau State during the regime of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida Maj.-Gen. Aliyu Adu Umar Kama (rtd), has urged those opposing President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019 to wait till 2023. According to Kama, it would be unwise for anyone, irrespective of their inclinations, to want to…
-
Industrial Council backs Buhari on Continental Free Trade Agreement— 16th April 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council has thrown its weight behind President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to consult widely before Nigeria signs the African Continental Free Trade Agreement. President Buhari had, in March, cancelled a trip to Kigali, Rwanda, where an extra-ordinary summit of African Union was scheduled to sign the agreement….
-
Entertainment
Nollywood’s Ojukokoro, 3 others, screened in U.S.— 15th April 2018
Nollywood movie Ojukokoro and three other flicks – Oblivious, The Encounter, and Tell Me Sweet Something – were screened on Saturday night at Metrograph Theatre, New York. Ojukokoro (greed) is the hilarious feature film leading the line-up at the inaugural ‘Nollywood 3.0 Images and Stories From the African Diaspora Film Series’ in New York City….
South-West Report
Oranmiyan staff— 12th April 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure The history of Yoruba is certainly not complete without reference to Oranmiyan, a direct descendant of Oduduwa, the progenitor of the race. Oduduwa was believed to have descended from heaven and landed on Ile-Ife, Osun State, and from where he founded other Yoruba towns. Oranmiyan was a warrior who fought many wars…
-
Abuja Metro
Living with prostitutes— 11th April 2018
Nkechi Onyele & Marcus Nkire A red light area is not only a place where prostitution is carried out or men go to buy sex; it is also a place where generations live and where children are born and raised. Children of women in prostitution who live in red…
Oriental News
Residents send distress call to governor over collapsing bridge in Aba— 11th April 2018
…Want contractor back on site Okey Sampson, Aba Residents of part of Ogbor Hill, Aba, the commercial capital of Abia State comprising Federal Housing Estate, Pepple, Aguwa, Akpu, Ovom roads and other adjourning areas breathed a sigh of relief when in 2001, the administration of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu constructed access link from Ogbor Hill…
-
Features
Biya: The bell tolls— 16th April 2018
Emma Emeozor, [email protected] Ian Khama took the international community by surprise when he announced early in the month that he was voluntarily stepping down as president of Botswana. The 65-year-old leader will be the second African president to step down in recent time after Angola’s former President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, 75. Kham’s announcement came not…
Literary Review
Writers celebrate seven years of rare literary grant— 14th April 2018
Henry Akubuiro, Lagos Perhaps more than any other group in the last three decades, the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA), has contributed to the promotion of reading and discovery of new literary talents in Nigeria. Founded in 1981 by the legendary novelist, Chinua Achebe, the association has through, its routine creative writing workshops, award of…
-
Lifeline
Dangling danger: How low-hanging electric wires threaten lives— 16th April 2018
Job Osazuwa They sway and dangle from electric poles, constituting a scary sight. Some hang so low that you could touch them with your hands. These sagging and hanging cables and wires have become a familiar sight in major cities across Nigeria. And the situation has become a serious cause of concern as it poses…
Education Review
How we resist admission pressure –OAU VC— 10th April 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede who was inaugurated as the 11th substantive Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State in June last year, bares his mind on efforts being put in place by his administration to improve on the school’s infrastructure, maintain the rich academic standard that the university is…
-
TSWeekend
Day desperate female fan offered me free sex -Yomi Fabiyi, actor— 13th April 2018
Fatimah Muhammad-Omolaja Fast rising actor, Yomi Fabiyi lost his beloved mother recently. But much as he still feels the pain of her demise, he takes solace in the advice she gave him while alive. In an online chat with the thespian, he talked about how his late mother’s advice has continued to sustain him in…
Opinion
Buhari’s second term ambition— 16th April 2018
Iliyasu Gadu Against the goodwill, hope and expectations that Nigerians invested in him and elected him to power in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari has not just delivered precious little, but has on account of his stewardship so far, lost the plot. There is no other way to describe a situation in which a person who…
Columnists
-
Let’s vote Buhari again— 16th April 2018
The mistake we have been making in this country since our democratic evolution is to vote for political parties irrespective of candidatures. This is majorly why we have had issues with most of the characters foisted on us. If it were not so, I do not see how Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Ayo Fayose…
-
Okorocha’s impossible gambit in Okigwe South (1)— 16th April 2018
Okigwe South Federal Constituency is fast gaining popularity as the nation prepares for next year’s general elections. This popularity derives from the meddlesomeness of Governor Rochas Okorocha, who, not being satisfied with his vile endorsement of his son in-law as his successor, has traversed the entire landscape of the state, dictating who gets what post…
-
Lessons Buhari has taught me— 16th April 2018
Last Monday, the All-Progressives Congress likely standard bearer in the 2019 presidential election finally verbalised the message we had long inferred from his body language. The somewhat shock announcement came during his party’s National Executive Committee meeting in Abuja, a day before the president left for London to attend to commonwealth and health matters. It…
-
Adeniyi’s misguided attack— 16th April 2018
As a newspaper publisher, I am quite familiar with the famous journalism dictum: “Comments are free, facts are sacred.” What this means is that everyone has a right to hold and express his opinion without let or hindrance. But while that is true, I haven’t found where it is written or stated that you can…
-
Who will jail our ex-presidents?— 16th April 2018
The Federal Government has been releasing what it calls the looters’ list. The first episode of the soap opera came with its controversies. Before the minister of information, Lai Mohammed, could release the second episode, a number of characters in the cast list had threatened court action. Some have wondered why the list contained mainly…
-
Randy lecturers have no business in academic environment— 15th April 2018
Often times, I wish I was never on WhatsApp because it can be annoying. My phone beeps endlessly with messages that don’t make sense at all. For me, having to juggle between reading tons of inspirational quotes that have no bearing with my life, to dealing with moral stuffs threatening me to forward to others…
-
“When I take you, I want you fully aware!”— 15th April 2018
It is another windy and rainy day, everyone has closed and I even had to force Debbie to leave, assuring her that I will lock up properly when I am done. She left reluctantly probably convinced I will not be able to cope without her, I should feel insulted. I was so engrossed in what…
-
More money, more problems?— 15th April 2018
Money is good. It enables you live well and work well. The argument of the poor that money is bad is just an anticipatory defence mechanism. But money is good when it is a blessing that adds no sorrow; when it is the product of hard work and sincere efforts. Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer…
-
Mrs Obiano: Solidarity with the human family— 15th April 2018
Only leaders regarded by their followers as caring are good enough. Leaders, whether in the private or public sector, must care about the larger society, and not just immediate profit and private acquisitions. Aristotle’s the common good is now a creed among social scientists. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has in the last few years become…
-
Not too young to run— 15th April 2018
Suddenly a new political fever is gripping the nation. If I ask you to guess, you are likely to point to the two major political parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) and also tell me how useless they have become to our quest for a new Nigeria. I am…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply