– The Sun News
Latest
28th July 2018 - Diamond Couple: Mr & Mrs Eyiowuawi
28th July 2018 - Lagos blood thirsty cultists defy police
28th July 2018 - Mourinho battles to buy £80m Maguire
28th July 2018 - Gunners’ star, Bellerin snubs Barca
28th July 2018 - Whyte vs Parker: Best heavyweights in world boxing ahead of showdown
28th July 2018 - LMC set to announce NPFL resumption date
28th July 2018 - Abramovich plots secret transfers for Sarri
28th July 2018 - Nigeria, Ghana name Under-20 Women’s World Cup squads
28th July 2018 - Tackling Lagos traffic gridlock
28th July 2018 - If you must date your friend’s ex, do these things
Home / Sporting Sun / Sports / Nigeria, Ghana name Under-20 Women’s World Cup squads
squads

Nigeria, Ghana name Under-20 Women’s World Cup squads

— 28th July 2018

Africa’s two representatives at next month’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup , Nigeria and Ghana, have named strong squads for the finals in France.

The ever-present Falconets will be participating at their ninth straight tournament, while it will be a fifth consecutive appearance for the Black Princesses.

Nigeria’s list includes the joint-top scorer in qualifying with 10 goals is rising star Rasheedat Ajibade, who has already played for senior women’s team.

Captain Oluwakemi Famuditi oins regulars Glory Ogbonna, Bashirat Amoo and Gift Monday on the list.

Runners-up at the 2010 and 2014 events, Nigeria will open against Germany in Group D on 6 August, before games against debutants Haiti and tricky China.

Ghana coach Yussif Basigi will be without the experienced Princella Adubea, who also scored 10 goals in the African qualifiers, through injury.

READ ALSO ADC’ll restore good governance in Ogun, if… – Gboyega Isiaka

She was aiming to put the disappointment of two years ago behind after she failed to score at the finals in Papua New Guinea.

But Basigi can count on the experience of Abambila Ernestina and Sandra Owusu Ansah as they seek to reach at least a maiden quarterfinals stage.

“We’re really hoping to make it this time. That’s our objective.” said coach Basigi.

The West Africans will play the hosts France in their first match in Vannes on 5 August before Group A fixtures against the Netherlands three days later and New Zealand on 12 August.

 

Nigeria’s final squad:

Goalkeepers: Akarekor Rita, Okeke Onyinyechukwu, Nnadozie Chiamaka.

Defenders: Sunday Opeyemi, Ezekiel Blessing, Ogbonna Glory, Famuditi Oluwakemi, Duru Joy, Ologbosere Mary.

Midfielders: Saheed Adebisi, Saiki Mary, Ucheibe Christy, Efih Peace, Amoo Bashirat, Igboamalu Grace, Odueke Taibat.

Forwards: Ajibade Rasheedat, Monday Gift, Imo Anam, Okeke Chidinma, Bello Aishat.

 

Ghana’s final squad:

Goalkeepers: Annan Martha, Agyemang Esther and McCarthy Kerrie.

Defenders: Agbonadzi Shine, Asamoah Joyce, Asuako Philicity, Hagan Cecilia, Tweneboah Justice, Amoako Linda, Anane Belinda, Badu Evelyn

Midfielders: Anokye Olivia, Agyemang Adu, Asantewaa Grace, Acheampong Grace, Abambila Ernestina.

Forwards: Sandra Owusu Ansah, Rafia Alhassan, Obeng Helena, Anima Ruth, Patience Peterson.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ROUNDTABLE WATER TRANSPORTATION

Ambode woos investors at water transport roundtable

— 28th July 2018

Speaking at a Roundtable on Water Transportation, the governor said though the sector had been left unattended to over the years… Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Friday expressed the commitment of his administration to provide critical infrastructure and enabling environment for investors to participate in the ongoing efforts to rev up water transportation,…

  • SECOND TERM BID

    2nd term bid: Fresh hurdles before Buhari

    — 28th July 2018

    Ismail Omipidan After the mass defection of over 40 federal lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), more indications have emerged on the possible hurdles to President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term bid. READ ALSO: Second term bid: Clash over Buhari The defection of the Benue State governor, Samuel…

  • PRINCE TONY MOMOH

    Mass defection will not affect Buhari’s re-election in 2019 – Momoh

    — 28th July 2018

    Former Minister of Information, Prince Tony Momoh has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election despite the recent defection of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Among other issues in this interview with WILLY EYA, he spoke on the odds in favour of…

  • THEATRE COMMANDERS REDEPLOYED

    Army redeploys GOCs, Theatre Commanders in shake-up

    — 28th July 2018

    Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas has been replaced with Major General Abubakar Dikko, Commander of the newly established Operation Last Hold. Timothy Olanrewaju; Molly Kilete A major shake up has occurred in the Nigerian Army formations with the redeployment of Commanding Officers, Principal Staff Officers (PSO) and General Officers Commanding (GOC)…

  • OLUBADAN OBA SALIU

    Olubadan, Ajimobi, 21 new Obas in war of words over salary

    — 28th July 2018

    The fresh crisis is over the salary of the Olubadan Oba Saliu Adetunji, who has accused the newly installed Obas by Governor Ajimobi of stopping his salary. Katelyn Obiageli-Ogunpitan Is the face-off between the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi and Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji over? Not yet. That is the position if recent altercations between…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share