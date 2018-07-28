Nigeria, Ghana name Under-20 Women’s World Cup squads

Africa’s two representatives at next month’s Under-20 Women’s World Cup , Nigeria and Ghana, have named strong squads for the finals in France.

The ever-present Falconets will be participating at their ninth straight tournament, while it will be a fifth consecutive appearance for the Black Princesses.

Nigeria’s list includes the joint-top scorer in qualifying with 10 goals is rising star Rasheedat Ajibade, who has already played for senior women’s team.

Captain Oluwakemi Famuditi oins regulars Glory Ogbonna, Bashirat Amoo and Gift Monday on the list.

Runners-up at the 2010 and 2014 events, Nigeria will open against Germany in Group D on 6 August, before games against debutants Haiti and tricky China.

Ghana coach Yussif Basigi will be without the experienced Princella Adubea, who also scored 10 goals in the African qualifiers, through injury.

She was aiming to put the disappointment of two years ago behind after she failed to score at the finals in Papua New Guinea.

But Basigi can count on the experience of Abambila Ernestina and Sandra Owusu Ansah as they seek to reach at least a maiden quarterfinals stage.

“We’re really hoping to make it this time. That’s our objective.” said coach Basigi.

The West Africans will play the hosts France in their first match in Vannes on 5 August before Group A fixtures against the Netherlands three days later and New Zealand on 12 August.

Nigeria’s final squad:

Goalkeepers: Akarekor Rita, Okeke Onyinyechukwu, Nnadozie Chiamaka.

Defenders: Sunday Opeyemi, Ezekiel Blessing, Ogbonna Glory, Famuditi Oluwakemi, Duru Joy, Ologbosere Mary.

Midfielders: Saheed Adebisi, Saiki Mary, Ucheibe Christy, Efih Peace, Amoo Bashirat, Igboamalu Grace, Odueke Taibat.

Forwards: Ajibade Rasheedat, Monday Gift, Imo Anam, Okeke Chidinma, Bello Aishat.

Ghana’s final squad:

Goalkeepers: Annan Martha, Agyemang Esther and McCarthy Kerrie.

Defenders: Agbonadzi Shine, Asamoah Joyce, Asuako Philicity, Hagan Cecilia, Tweneboah Justice, Amoako Linda, Anane Belinda, Badu Evelyn

Midfielders: Anokye Olivia, Agyemang Adu, Asantewaa Grace, Acheampong Grace, Abambila Ernestina.

Forwards: Sandra Owusu Ansah, Rafia Alhassan, Obeng Helena, Anima Ruth, Patience Peterson.