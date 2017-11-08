Nigeria gets fresh conditions on $300m Abacha loot

From James Ojo, Abuja

The Federal Government has been told not to introduce third party representation in negotiations for the release of $300 million Abacha loot domiciled in the State of Jersey, the biggest territory in the Channels Island.

The late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, allegedly stashed the funds in Jersey, through a Lebanese simply called Bhojwani.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the government of Jersey Island has insisted that the remaining Abacha loot would not be released to Nigeria if a third party representation is brought into the picture.

The federal government had succeeded in the negotiation and the repatriation of £22.5 million loot from the Island, but, the money could not be located. This prompted the EFCC to quiz a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Damian Dodo.

The readiness to release the remaining loot was conveyed to the Nigerian delegation by the Attorney General of Jersey Island, Robert J. MacRae (QC), on the sidelines of the ongoing Seventh Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, holding in Vienna, Austria.

MacRae expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation in respect of the $300 million, being part of the Abacha loot, between Nigeria and Jersey Island, involving the United States of America, “must be government to government”

A whistleblower had alerted former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration on the loot and the government opened discussion with the Island of Jersey’s attornery general.

There were reports that MacRae cooperated fully with the government, leading to the repatriation of the £22.5 million which was declared missing.

EFCC was mandated to probe the missing money and subsequently invited Damian Dodo, who was said to have played a key role in securing the £22.5 million for the federal government.