The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Nigeria gets fresh conditions on $300m Abacha loot
8th November 2017 - 4 bombers kill selves, injure 8 in Borno multiple blasts
8th November 2017 - Avengers’ threat: Military deploys hardware
8th November 2017 - Buhari orders MDAs to halt fresh recruitments
8th November 2017 - TSA, BVN save FG 24.7bn monthly –Buhari 
8th November 2017 - Abolish excess crude account, Senate tells Buhari
8th November 2017 - Obasanjo, govs, others to grace South East economic summit
8th November 2017 - Psychology of spiritual symbolism (3)
8th November 2017 - CAN president: Whose interest?
8th November 2017 - Issues in Anambra governorship election
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria gets fresh conditions on $300m Abacha loot

Nigeria gets fresh conditions on $300m Abacha loot

— 8th November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja

The Federal Government has been told not to introduce third party representation in negotiations for the release of $300 million Abacha loot domiciled in the State of Jersey, the biggest territory in the Channels Island.

The late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, allegedly stashed the funds in Jersey, through a Lebanese simply called Bhojwani.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the government of Jersey Island has insisted that the remaining Abacha loot would not be released to Nigeria if a third party representation is brought into the picture.

The federal government had  succeeded in the negotiation and the repatriation of £22.5 million loot from the Island, but, the money could not be located. This prompted the EFCC to quiz a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Damian Dodo.

The readiness to release the remaining loot was conveyed to the Nigerian delegation by the Attorney General of Jersey Island, Robert J. MacRae (QC), on the sidelines of the ongoing Seventh Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, holding in Vienna, Austria.

MacRae expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation in respect of the $300 million, being part of the Abacha loot, between Nigeria and Jersey Island, involving the United States of America, “must be government to government”

A whistleblower had alerted former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration on the loot and the government opened discussion with the Island of Jersey’s attornery general.

There were reports that MacRae cooperated fully with the government, leading to the repatriation of the £22.5 million which was declared missing.

EFCC was mandated to probe the missing money and subsequently invited Damian Dodo, who was said to have played a key role in securing the £22.5 million for the federal government.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria gets fresh conditions on $300m Abacha loot

— 8th November 2017

From James Ojo, Abuja The Federal Government has been told not to introduce third party representation in negotiations for the release of $300 million Abacha loot domiciled in the State of Jersey, the biggest territory in the Channels Island. The late Head of State, General Sani Abacha, allegedly stashed the funds in Jersey, through a…

  • 4 bombers kill selves, injure 8 in Borno multiple blasts

    — 8th November 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Multiple explosions at a farmland in Maiduguri, Borno State, killed the bombers and injured eight farmers. Four explosions were heard in the early hours of yesterday, in Maiduguri, the state capital, which fuelled fears of possible infiltration of the city by Boko Haram. Commissioner of Police, Damian Chukwu, confirmed the incident…

  • Avengers’ threat: Military deploys hardware

    — 8th November 2017

    From Ben Dunno, Warri The military has commenced deployment of military hardware to coastal settlements identified as bases of militant activities in the Niger Delta, especially within the Gbaramatu axis in Delta State. The military’s deployment was against the backdrop of threats by the Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) to commence bombing of the nation’s critical…

  • Buhari orders MDAs to halt fresh recruitments

    — 8th November 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja   President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday ordered all government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) from engaging in any form of recruitment without obtaining presidential clearance. The decision is to prevent swelling their expenses and ultimately altering the implementation of the budget. President Buhari gave the order in Abuja, while presenting the N8.6 trillion…

  • TSA, BVN save FG 24.7bn monthly –Buhari 

    — 8th November 2017

    Orders MDAs to wear armed forces emblem From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, has said the Federal Government’s decision to leverage Information and Communication Technology (ICT) and the enforcement  of Biometric Verification Number (BVN) has saved the nation about N24.7 billion. He said at the opening of the 2017 eNigeria Conference put together by…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share