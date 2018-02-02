Nigeria gets €26.5m EU grant for electoral process

The European Union has re-affirmed support for Nigeria’s electoral process with a €26.5m Euros grant.

The EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr. Ketil KarLsen, made the disclosure at the launch of the EU Support Programme to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGN), in Abuja, yesterday.

Karsen said the electoral process, which would be funded over a period of five years, is aimed at promoting transparent, inclusive and credible elections.

“The overall objective of the EU-SDGN is to contribute to the reinforcement of democracy in Nigeria through building of strong, effective and legitimate democratic institutions. Ahead of the 2019 general elections, Nigeria is at a pivotal moment that allows the country to take important steps to consolidate democracy and strengthen the electoral process,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appealed to interested international election observation missions wishing to participate in the 2019 general elections to commence early planning for deployment of observers.

In a goodwill message during project launch of the EU-SDGN, INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, particularly commended the Secretary General of the United Nations, Mr Antonio Guterres, for sending the UN Needs Assessment Mission to Nigeria in response to INEC’s request. Once again, let me reassure the EU Delegation to Nigeria that we will spare no effort in improving the credibility of our elections and the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria…” said Yakubu.