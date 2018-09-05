Nigeria gears up for GITEX as NITDA inaugurates LOC

GITEX is the premier technology event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The event annually hosts over 184,000 trade visitors and delegates from more than 140 countries

Chinenye Anuforo

To ensure the country’s effective participation at this year’s Gulf Information Technology Exhibition (GITEX) and to also expose its startups, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has inaugurated the GITEX 2018 local organising committee (LOC).

In a statement signed by Hadiza Umar, head, corporate affairs and external relations, NITDA, the agency stated that the event would hold at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from October 14 to 18, 2018.

The GITEX is the premier technology event in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The event annually hosts over 184,000 trade visitors and delegates from more than 140 countries, and over 4,000 world class exhibitors from about 97 countries.

GITEX Technology Week is a five-day event, to become one of the biggest technology gathering for governments and top decision makers.