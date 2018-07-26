Nigeria: A fractured nation

Only one who cares nothing for his/her nation will work tireless to destroy it like many of our leaders and even the rest of us do.

Newton Jibunoh

The saying that one cannot have one’s cake and eat it may be lost on our dear nation, Nigeria. Here we eat the nation’s cake and still manage to share it at the same time. Certainly, this played a role in how and why I became an activist almost 50 years ago and now at more than 80 years old, maintain my stand by writing in The Sun newspaper every week, even though I may not be able to carry on for too long. In this week’s column, I have looked back as much as I can while agreeing and yet still disagreeing with the fact that my activism may have brought little or no benefit to my country, Nigeria, that I love so much. I will start with some benefits before the disappointments as the latter are too many to count and will most likely take up the entire article, if I choose to begin with them.

So, for the benefits, I start with the friendships I enjoyed with the late Alhaji Ado Bayero, who was the Emir of Kano, and Engr. Magagi Abdullahi, the then Deputy Governor of Kano State. These friendships, which started as a result of my activism, enabled me to conduct a pilot project of reclaiming degraded land with my Wall of Trees project. I was able to bring back greenery, restore farmland and grazing fields to Makoda, Dambatta area of Kano State, that was being ravaged by desertification. We were also able to slow down migration, which was a big problem as farmers with no more fertile land were moving to greener pastures and abandoning Makoda. As a sign of gratitude, the community built a thatch house for me in the middle of nowhere and fenced the house, which was inaugurated by the Emir of Kano himself.

After the project at Makoda, I was conferred with a national honour of the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). The inauguration of the pilot project was witnessed by the British High Commission, the Kano State governor, his deputy and the Emir of Kano. If the pilot project were replicated the way we had planned along the fringes of the Sahara, there would have been very little or no migration by herdsmen that are now about to destroy the nation.

Another benefit of my activism was the repair of the third mainland bridge, something I am drawn back to by the recent announcement of another repair work coming up soon. Many years ago, Basil Okafor, who was then the editor of The Sun newspaper, and I almost lost our lives navigating through rough waters while trying to take photographs of the exposed reinforcements and cracks in the bridge during our investigation of the bridge’s settlement and the expansion joints. Okafor published the story with the headline “3rd mainland bridge will collapse in 10 years if nothing is done.” The story and pictures were published after a lengthy interview with me. A few weeks later, the bridge was closed and some remedial works were carried out.

My activism journey also brought me close to the then governor of Lagos State when he started the cleanup of Lagos State. He made me an Ambassador and I participated in most of the greenery works at that time. I also became part of the greening of Ogun State and, currently, Asaba, Delta State.

All these works I performed under the umbrella of my non-governmental organisation, FADE (Fight Against Desert Encroachment). My cherished friendship with the current deputy director of the United Nations, Amina Mohammed, started during the course of my activism. Back in Makoda, we encountered a problem, which was water. To ensure the continuity of our Wall of Trees project in the region, a