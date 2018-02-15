The Sun News
Home / Business / Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo

Nigeria fertile ground for investment, says Shobanjo

— 15th February 2018

Nigerians in the Diaspora have been charged to bring their investments back to the country to uplift the economy and impact the lives of the citizens.

The charge was made by Nigeria’s advertising czar and Chairman of Troyka Holdings Limited, Mr. Biodun Shobanjo, while expressing confidence in Nigeria’s future at the Nigerian-American Business Forum held in Florida, United States.

In a paper presentation at the event, Shobanjo made it clear that while Nigeria currently battles infrastructural gaps, there are huge opportunities for Nigerians in the Diaspora to invest in, in order to promote and accelerate economic growth as well as improve the standard of living of citizens.

Drawing on his experience as an entrepreneur, Shobanjo harped on the need to network with people who have experience within and outside the country. He also urged that a close watch be kept on current global trends and how they affect businesses in order to run successful ventures.

“It is possible to make it in Nigeria. The work we’re doing with Troyka Holdings and its unit companies over the past three decades is testament to the fact that investing in Nigeria can be a wise decision,” he said.

According to him, every successful business is driven by the quality of people behind it, stressing that as part of his organisation’s drive to find, nurture and retain the best talents, it has grown from an 18-man team in 1980 to an over 18,000 direct employees in the country today as the largest marketing communications group in Nigeria and across West Africa.

In 2015, the group signed an agreement with the world’s third largest communications group, Publicis Groupe, for the purchase of 25 per cent equity in the business.

Others who spoke at the forum include the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, Senators Ben Murray-Bruce and Shaaba Lafiaji, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange Council, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, and motivational speaker, Fela Durotoye.

The Nigerian-American Business Forum is an international networking event for Nigerians in the United States of America designed to chart a way for Nigeria’s development, impact the wealth of experience of accomplished Nigerian Diasporas for the rapid development of their homeland.

