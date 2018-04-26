The Sun News
Latest
26th April 2018 - FAAC meeting deadlocked again
26th April 2018 - SEC confirms MTN’s proposed $500m IPO
26th April 2018 - FEC approves N68.6bn for roads projects, N10.7bn for rice mills 
26th April 2018 - Engine explosion: Local airlines must comply with FAA directives –NCAA
26th April 2018 - Group to float 30,000 capacity refinery in Edo
26th April 2018 - Residency rights: Antidote to ethnic violence
26th April 2018 - Herdsmen’s endless blood lust (1)
26th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: More troubles for Fayemi as APC group threaten court action over primary
26th April 2018 - Leadership in Nigeria: The search continues
26th April 2018 - National roaming’ll end rural-urban digital divide — NCC
Home / Health / Nigeria far from eliminating malaria –WHO

Nigeria far from eliminating malaria –WHO

— 26th April 2018

• ‘Country loses N132bn to disease yearly’

Billy Graham Abel, Yola; Doris Obinna

The World Health Organisations (WHO) has said Nigeria is yet to be listed among African countries who have made significant progress in eliminating malaria.

WHO Regional Director of Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said this in her message to commemorate the “World Malaria Day 2018,” in Abuja, yesterday.

Dr. Moeti said 14 countries with the world’s biggest malaria problem are in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Moeti said these countries still accounted for 80 per cent of the global burden of malaria with 194 million new cases and 410,000 deaths recorded in 2016 alone.

“Some countries in the African region recorded the biggest rise of malaria testing in the public sector from 36 per cent of suspected cases in 2010 to 87 per cent in 2016. Over half the people at risk of malaria across sub-Saharan Africa have been sleeping under insecticide-treated nets for the past five years indicating some success in behaviour change and outreach campaigns.

“This progress needs to be sustained. Eliminating malaria requires above all political leadership at the highest level as well as leadership of programmes, resource mobilisation, inter sectoral and cross-border collaboration.

“We are ready to beat malaria but the pace of progress must be accelerated to achieve a 40 per cent drop in global malaria cases and deaths by 2020 compared to 2015 levels,” Moeti said.

On April 22, the Federal Government committed to securing $300 million from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to eliminate malaria in the country.

Government also pledged additional $18.7 million to leverage on $37 million from the Global Fund Grant to enable it distribute 15 million mosquito nets and support local manufacturing of essential malaria commodities.

Meanwhile, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), a non-governmental organization (NGO) has said Nigeria loses about N132 billion to malaria annually, through treatment costs, prevention and loss of man-hour.

LAPO Executive Director Ms. Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, disclosed this at the 2018 World Malaria Day sensitisation programme.

The event was held in Meiran Community, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

Also, Adamawa State Government has set aside N2.5 billion to boost free treatment of malaria in the state. 

The Malaria Programme Manager of the state’s Ministry of Health, Mr. Isaac kadala, disclosed this during the commemoration of the World Malaria Day, in Yola, Adamawa, yesterday.

In Lagos, in commemoration of the day, itel Mobile, in partnership with Mopheth Pharmacy, provided free medical test and anti-malaria drugs as well as distribution of treated mosquito nets, to residents of Isele Akoka community in Lagos State. About 250 adult and 250 children benefited from the malaria prevention items and mosquito nets.

itel Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhowo said that initiative was the company’s “Corporate Social Responsibility Action plan that forms part of itel’s long standing commitment to giving back to host communities within her coverage area.

Also, Retail Manager of Mopheth Pharmacy, Remi Oreagba said the good health of a nation is predicated on the god health of children and also mothers, who take care of the home front.

According to her, when malaria haunts the mother, the nation is haunted. She urged beneficiaries to clean up their environments and use the insecticide treated mosquito nets as required when going to bed to help reduce the spread of malaria, which she said remains a killer disease in sub-Sahara Africa.

Meanwhile, the Baale of Isele Akoka community, ward D, Baale Oluwasegun Aroyewun said, the medical intervention exercise is a welcome development for the community. “The community is surrounded by river so why not, he queried. Before now, we met with the people to educate them on the importance of being tested for malaria especially the pregnant women and the nursing mothers among them.

Admitting however that the community is surrounded by river, he said, “It is my duty to look out for my people. So itel initiated me of their intention, I grabbed it with both hand. So far, the result is wonderful and we have itel Mobile and Mopheth Pharmacy to thank for this,” he stated.

Kadala said, Adamawa state is ready to beat back the menace caused by malaria in the state as the budgeted funds will be used in purchasing drugs,

mosquito nets and other medical essentials for onward  distribution to all health facilities in the state.

Isaac Kadala said, “We have budgeted N2.5 billion for the treatment of Malaria. 

“We have a plan to ensure free treatment of malaria across all medical facilities in the state. 

“Wherever you go in the state, public or private health facility, the treatment of malaria will be free. ”

Mr. Kadala explains that although the treatment of malaria in the state has been free by policy, but the implementation has suffered a setback due to shortage of drugs and other relevant medical essentials.

Kadala stressed that with

the budget of N2.5 billion this year to combat malaria, the ministry intends to make sufficient supplies of drugs to all the health facilities in the state in order to meet its objective of delivering a free malaria treatment for residents of the state.

Earlier in her remarks,  the Adamawa state commissioner of health, Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar said, malaria prevention and control remains a top priority of the state government and its supporting partners, noting that the state government remains committed to the global movement to beat back malaria.

 Dr. Fatima called on the residents of the state to deploy to good use the over 2.5 million mosquitoes nets distributed within the state in November 2017, saying “Every household has at least one net to prevent mosquito bite.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FAAC meeting deadlocked again

— 26th April 2018

…As govs, NNPC GMD meet in Villa Uche Usim, Abuja For the second time in two months the meeting of the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) ended in deadlock in Abuja on Wednesday as members could not reach an amicable resolution of shortfalls and other discrepancies in remittance declared by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation…

  • SEC confirms MTN’s proposed $500m IPO

    — 26th April 2018

    The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Wednesday, confirmed that MTN Group had finally commenced discussions with it on the proposed $500 million dollars Initial Public Offering (IPO) ahead of its listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). This is coming a week after the Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof….

  • FEC approves N68.6bn for roads projects, N10.7bn for rice mills 

    — 26th April 2018

    …As FAAC disburses N270.81bn in March The Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa yesterday approved the sum of N68.6 billion for roads construction in the country.  The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, told State House Correspondents after a six-hours of the  meeting that N64.108…

  • Engine explosion: Local airlines must comply with FAA directives –NCAA

    — 26th April 2018

    Louis Ibah After the successful audit of the engines of the Boeing B737 aircraft type used by local airlines in Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday issued an emergency directive to all airline operators urging them to comply with the recently released United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Emergency Airworthiness Directive to forestall…

  • Group to float 30,000 capacity refinery in Edo

    — 26th April 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin A group, Tonwei Refinery Limited, announced yesterday that it has secured approval to set up a 30,000 barrel per day (bpd) capacity petroleum refinery at Ovia South-West Local Government Area of Edo State. The group’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Tongubor Timi, disclosed this in Benin City during  a business meeting with the…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share