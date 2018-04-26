Nigeria far from eliminating malaria –WHO

• ‘Country loses N132bn to disease yearly’

Billy Graham Abel, Yola; Doris Obinna

The World Health Organisations (WHO) has said Nigeria is yet to be listed among African countries who have made significant progress in eliminating malaria.

WHO Regional Director of Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, said this in her message to commemorate the “World Malaria Day 2018,” in Abuja, yesterday.

Dr. Moeti said 14 countries with the world’s biggest malaria problem are in Sub-Saharan Africa.

Moeti said these countries still accounted for 80 per cent of the global burden of malaria with 194 million new cases and 410,000 deaths recorded in 2016 alone.

“Some countries in the African region recorded the biggest rise of malaria testing in the public sector from 36 per cent of suspected cases in 2010 to 87 per cent in 2016. Over half the people at risk of malaria across sub-Saharan Africa have been sleeping under insecticide-treated nets for the past five years indicating some success in behaviour change and outreach campaigns.

“This progress needs to be sustained. Eliminating malaria requires above all political leadership at the highest level as well as leadership of programmes, resource mobilisation, inter sectoral and cross-border collaboration.

“We are ready to beat malaria but the pace of progress must be accelerated to achieve a 40 per cent drop in global malaria cases and deaths by 2020 compared to 2015 levels,” Moeti said.

On April 22, the Federal Government committed to securing $300 million from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to eliminate malaria in the country.

Government also pledged additional $18.7 million to leverage on $37 million from the Global Fund Grant to enable it distribute 15 million mosquito nets and support local manufacturing of essential malaria commodities.

Meanwhile, Lift Above Poverty Organisation (LAPO), a non-governmental organization (NGO) has said Nigeria loses about N132 billion to malaria annually, through treatment costs, prevention and loss of man-hour.

LAPO Executive Director Ms. Sabina Idowu-Osehobo, disclosed this at the 2018 World Malaria Day sensitisation programme.

The event was held in Meiran Community, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State.

Also, Adamawa State Government has set aside N2.5 billion to boost free treatment of malaria in the state.

The Malaria Programme Manager of the state’s Ministry of Health, Mr. Isaac kadala, disclosed this during the commemoration of the World Malaria Day, in Yola, Adamawa, yesterday.

In Lagos, in commemoration of the day, itel Mobile, in partnership with Mopheth Pharmacy, provided free medical test and anti-malaria drugs as well as distribution of treated mosquito nets, to residents of Isele Akoka community in Lagos State. About 250 adult and 250 children benefited from the malaria prevention items and mosquito nets.

itel Marketing Communications Manager, Oke Umurhowo said that initiative was the company’s “Corporate Social Responsibility Action plan that forms part of itel’s long standing commitment to giving back to host communities within her coverage area.

Also, Retail Manager of Mopheth Pharmacy, Remi Oreagba said the good health of a nation is predicated on the god health of children and also mothers, who take care of the home front.

According to her, when malaria haunts the mother, the nation is haunted. She urged beneficiaries to clean up their environments and use the insecticide treated mosquito nets as required when going to bed to help reduce the spread of malaria, which she said remains a killer disease in sub-Sahara Africa.

Meanwhile, the Baale of Isele Akoka community, ward D, Baale Oluwasegun Aroyewun said, the medical intervention exercise is a welcome development for the community. “The community is surrounded by river so why not, he queried. Before now, we met with the people to educate them on the importance of being tested for malaria especially the pregnant women and the nursing mothers among them.

Admitting however that the community is surrounded by river, he said, “It is my duty to look out for my people. So itel initiated me of their intention, I grabbed it with both hand. So far, the result is wonderful and we have itel Mobile and Mopheth Pharmacy to thank for this,” he stated.

Kadala said, Adamawa state is ready to beat back the menace caused by malaria in the state as the budgeted funds will be used in purchasing drugs,

mosquito nets and other medical essentials for onward distribution to all health facilities in the state.

Isaac Kadala said, “We have budgeted N2.5 billion for the treatment of Malaria.

“We have a plan to ensure free treatment of malaria across all medical facilities in the state.

“Wherever you go in the state, public or private health facility, the treatment of malaria will be free. ”

Mr. Kadala explains that although the treatment of malaria in the state has been free by policy, but the implementation has suffered a setback due to shortage of drugs and other relevant medical essentials.

Kadala stressed that with

the budget of N2.5 billion this year to combat malaria, the ministry intends to make sufficient supplies of drugs to all the health facilities in the state in order to meet its objective of delivering a free malaria treatment for residents of the state.

Earlier in her remarks, the Adamawa state commissioner of health, Dr. Fatima Atiku Abubakar said, malaria prevention and control remains a top priority of the state government and its supporting partners, noting that the state government remains committed to the global movement to beat back malaria.

Dr. Fatima called on the residents of the state to deploy to good use the over 2.5 million mosquitoes nets distributed within the state in November 2017, saying “Every household has at least one net to prevent mosquito bite.”