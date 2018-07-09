Nigeria’s embarrassing gold medal in extreme poverty

Casmir Igbokwe

Last Wednesday, Ahmed set himself ablaze. That was at Omole Phase 1 area of Lagos. Hardship was purportedly the main cause. Said to be a barber in his 20s, the young man had sustained third-degree burns before passersby could rescue him. He was rushed to the hospital. But there were reports that he eventually died.

The scene was reminiscent of what happened in Tunisia on December 17, 2010, when a street vendor, Mohamed Bouazizi, set himself on fire. The action triggered the Tunisian Revolution and the wider Arab Spring against autocratic regimes.

Trust Nigerians, Ahmed’s death will not trigger even a street protest. Some would have even made a caricature of him or busied themselves snapping him and uploading the video on the social media. But, at least, the incident will remind us of the current existential realities in the country. Like Ahmed, some people have similarly committed suicide on account of hardship.

Earlier in the year, both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank said unemployment and poverty rates had increased in Nigeria. The African Development Bank also estimated that 80 per cent of Nigerians live below the United Nations poverty threshold of $2 per day. And, according to the National Bureau of Statistics, about nine million jobs have been lost in the past three years. The number of newly unemployed rose from 8.03 million in 2015 to 15.99 million by the third quarter of 2017.

Little wonder it was reported recently that Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty. According to the report by the Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organisation in the United States, extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute. This is the highest number in the world. The survey showed that, at the end of May 2018, Nigeria had an estimated 87 million people in extreme poverty. India had 73 million, which was actually a decline from what it used to be. Comparing ours with India is even misleading. India is far more populous than Nigeria. A 2016 estimate put India’s population at 1.324 billion, whereas Nigeria’s is about 180 million.

Corruption and mismanagement are at the core of our problems. A few individuals privileged to be in government have siphoned and continue to siphon our commonwealth. Today, we hear of budget padding and double salaries by those at the helm of affairs.

Meanwhile, many of those who toil day and night to make Nigeria better are denied their entitlements. The other day, the head, Department of Internal Medicine, at the Kogi State Specialist Hospital in Lokoja, Dr. Chukwudibe Rosemary, suddenly died in agony. Since February this year, Dr. Rosemary and many others have not been paid. Her case was so bad that she could not even pay for some of the tests such as pylori that were to be run on her.

Not wanting Rosemary’s fate to befall them, some policemen in Maiduguri, last week, went to the streets to protest the non-payment of their allowances. These are men who are in the theatre of the Boko Haram war. To owe them even one kobo is evil.