Nigeria doomed without restructuring – Attah, ex-Akwa Ibom gov

“I can tell you with conviction that if the APC manages to win Akwa Ibom today, it would be in spite of rather than because of Akpabio”

Chukwudi Nweje

Obong Victor Attah, is the former governor of Akwa Ibom State. He speaks on the gale defections across party lines, registration of political parties, cabals in government among other issues.

What is your take on the current state of the nation?

Nigeria is distress and has been for a long time. The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) composed two prayers a long time ago, one is called ‘Prayer for Nigeria in Distress’ and the other one is ‘Prayer against bribery and Corruption in Nigeria’. We have almost gone past the stage where certain actions can have effect on the country. I think we need divine intervention. This distress is caused by politicians, who have lost every kind of morality, integrity and honour. The political parties, if they ever had any ideology or philosophy has lost them, they are just platforms, that is why people are just jumping from one party to the other without thinking of where they are going and a country without a sense of direction, purpose, morality or focus is just going to go to the dogs, and we must not allow that to happen.

Could that be reason for all the change of political allegiance we see going on across the country?

All these defections, which some people think, is in defence of democracy, is actually not. I have looked at the reasons why these things are happening. For instance, you look at the statement made by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on why he defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is quoted to have said, and he has not denied it that ‘the Federal Government appointed over 200 persons into juicy offices without allotting any to me or Dogara; everything went to Katsina and Lagos. If not for the love I had for Nigeria, we would have scattered everything.’ Tell me where the moral is in this? Tell me where the protection of the nation and her citizens are in that? I don’t see it. These are all individualistic and selfish reasons; he is saying ‘I am going because I didn’t get what I wanted, so I am going somewhere I believe I can get what I want.’ But let me tell you something, some of these defectors, whether they believe it or not are going to face a bleak and very cold political winter. That is my prediction and I don’t think I will be wrong.

What value, do think Senator Akpabio will add to the APC?

The APC celebrates Akpabio at the national level, but I can tell you that at the state level it is a completely different thing. There is something we say in Akwa Ibom. We say that when you manage to cook a nice pot of soup, you should cover it properly because if you leave it open and allow certain unworthy creatures like cockroaches, millipedes and centipedes to crawl inside, they will turn your nice pot of soup sour. This may just happen to the APC in Akwa Ibom. As an elder statesman and objective observer of what is going on in the state, there was a time I could have said Akwa Ibom State had become at least 80 percent APC and I would not be wrong. There was a time the whole state was PDP.

Then somebody as prominent as Don Etiebet left the party and went to the All Peoples Party (APP) and became chairman, he later returned to the PDP, because other political parties did not stand any chance and I welcomed him back to the PDP. Then suddenly, Akpabio came and all of those people moved en masse to the APC. Start with Udo Adaya, who was his campaign manager in 2007, followed too by Nsime Ekere, the deputy governor, Umana Umana, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), every prominent person, including Etiebet, who is very close to Akpabio moved en masse to the APC that I could have said without fear of contradiction that Akwa Ibom has become majorly APC. But today, look at the defection from the APC back to the PDP. So I can say the APC have got their pot of soup completely sour by certain things they are doing.

