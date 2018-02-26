The Sun News
Nigeria, Djibouti to strengthen bilateral relations

— 26th February 2018

Nigeria and Djibouti have resolved to intensify efforts at strengthening existing bilateral relations.

Nigeria’s Non-residence Ambassador to Djibouti, Mr. Bankole Adeoye and President of the Republic of Djibouti, Mr. Ismail Guelleh, made the commitment during a diplomatic talk.

The talk took place immediately after Adeoye presented his Letter of Credence to President Guelleh.

Adeoye conveyed the best wishes of President Muhammadu Buhari to the President of Djibouti.

”During the presentation ceremony, President Guelleh and Adeoye discussed at length on how to strengthen the long existing bilateral cooperation between Nigeria and Djibouti.

”They discussed areas of promoting democracy and good governance, defence cooperation, maritime security and strategies to effectively counter terrorism, piracy and violent extremism in their sub-regions.

”They also agreed to ‘re-visit the initial agreement on Technical Aid Corp which was inconclusive and the possibility of establishing a Joint Commission to boost trade relations,” Foreign affairs ministry reported on Sunday.

Nigeria and Djibouti are active member states of the African Union and established diplomatic relations at the level of concurrent accreditation of Ambassadors in the 1980s. (NAN)

