The Sun News
Latest
28th November 2017 - Nigeria divided, needs dialogue -Ekweremadu
28th November 2017 - Fire razes 50 shops in Calabar market
28th November 2017 - Rotary Club names Ekweremadu global citizen of the year
28th November 2017 - Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development
28th November 2017 - Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term
28th November 2017 - Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC
28th November 2017 - Gov. Ahmed swears in 16 LG chairs in Kwara
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis in Ondo APC as leaders support deposed chairman
28th November 2017 - Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar lead male-dominated Grammy nominations
28th November 2017 - Fresh crisis hits Ondo APC
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria divided, needs dialogue -Ekweremadu

Nigeria divided, needs dialogue -Ekweremadu

— 28th November 2017

‎From Godwin Tsa, Abuja


Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweramadu has advoacted the use of healthy mediation and  conciliatory mechanism  ‎to address the agitation and divisions in the country.

He lamented that Nigeria, as currently constituted, is certainly not working well as Nigerians are not only dangerously split along ethnic, religious, and sectional lines, the gap is widening daily.

He spoke Tuesday at the opening of the 2017 Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) conference by the Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (IMC) held at the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Abuja.


He revealed that the orgy of agitation and hate speeches in the country arise from the feeling of injustice, inequality both real and perceived.

“As a nation, however, we have to tell ourselves the hard truth.  The trend of insults and divisive verbal attacks traded by younger ones against one another’s ethnicities, sections, and religions on the social media on every matter do not also inspire any hope of a brighter future. Therefore, I believe the constituent parts of this country must come together around the table immediately to discuss and agree on how to fix the country.

While calling on the present administration to revisit the 2014 National Conference Report, Ekweremadu said he believes the report  is a starting point.

“It is the most recent roadmap produced by every shade of opinion and group in the country. Sadly, it has been abandoned to gather dust. It is rather unfortunate that several months after the Senate requested Mr. President to transmit the report to the National Assembly for legislative action, nothing has happened. We only read a recent statement credited to the presidency that it has no confidence in the Confab Report.

” I do not believe, in good conscience, that a report produced by the cream of all spheres and units of the Nigerian society is worthless. Does the present government intend is to set in motion a process to convoke another conference, which outcome it can trust? 

“That will be a waste of time and resources. But, whichever way we look at it, Nigerians must work out a blueprint for a workable, equitable, and prosperous nation. We cannot continue to play the ostrich while our world appears to sink. It is heartwarming that ADR now thrives in the country and practitioners are eager to lend their expertise and weight to the consensus building efforts.

‎Ekweremadu who was conferred with the Fellow of the Institute posited that a people may never be interested in peace and nation building when they feel that the country perennially hands them the short end of the stick; that they have been oppressed, robbed, and deprived of their fair shares of resources, opportunities, and security of their lives and properties.

He noted that given the slow pace of the justice system and government’s penchant for sheer force and failure to honour agreements reached at dialogues, many Nigerians and groups have resorted to self-help.‎

“Faced with such circumstances in their relation with the government, corporate institutions, fellow citizens, and other ethnic nationalities, the people have three options: dialogue, litigation, and self-help. Sadly, given the slow pace of the justice system and government’s penchant for sheer force and failure to honour agreements reached at dialogues, many Nigerians and groups have resorted to self-help.

‎He explained that agitation for restructuring for a more equitable and workable Nigeria has recently gathered enormous momentum than at any other time in Nigeria’s history.

Post Views: 30
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria divided, needs dialogue -Ekweremadu

— 28th November 2017

‎From Godwin Tsa, Abuja Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweramadu has advoacted the use of healthy mediation and  conciliatory mechanism  ‎to address the agitation and divisions in the country. He lamented that Nigeria, as currently constituted, is certainly not working well as Nigerians are not only dangerously split along ethnic, religious, and sectional lines, the gap is widening daily….

  • Fire razes 50 shops in Calabar market

    — 28th November 2017

    Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has confirmed the destruction of over 50 shops after Monday’s fire incident at the Yoruba section of Watt market in Calabar. Mr John Inaku, SEMA Director General, who disclosed this after an assessment visit to the area on Tuesday, said the cause of the fire was still unknown….

  • Delta govt urges Arewa community to support Asaba development

    — 28th November 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Government on Tuesday warned the Arewa community not to oppose plans to redevelop the Cable Point, a slum in the state capital mostly inhabited by migrant Hausa/Fulani. Arewa community had allegedly threatened to resist any attempt by the state government to demolish residential buildings, mosques and historical sites to…

  • Kenyatta officially sworn-in for second term

    — 28th November 2017

    Uhuru Kenyatta was officially sworn in for a second term as president of Kenya. According to local media, thousands of Kenyatta’s supporters and several heads of state attended Tuesday’s inauguration, which took place at a stadium in the country’s capital. But outside the venue, police reportedly used tear gas to stop crowds of people trying to…

  • Aisha Alhassan meets Buhari, keeps mum on Atiku’s defection from APC

    — 28th November 2017

    From: Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, met with Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan. Madam Alhassan is a known loyalist of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. She, however, declined comment on Atiku’s defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC). The minister met with Buhari after she, alongside other cabinet members, attended the…

Archive

November 2017
S M T W T F S
« Oct    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share