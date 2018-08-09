Will Nigeria’s democracy ever favour the poor?

“Your leaders have no respect for their people.

They believe that their personal interests are the interests of the people.

They take people’s resources and turn it into personal wealth.

There is a level of poverty in Nigeria that should be unacceptable.”

– Nelson Mandela

Dateline: June 25, 2018. The newspaper headlines painted the parlous picture of the country’s poverty conundrum. Or, at least, part of it: ‘Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of people living in extreme poverty’. According to a new report by the World Poverty Clock extreme poverty in Nigeria is growing by six people every minute, the highest number in the world!

At the end of May 2018, the survey showed that Nigeria had an estimated 87 million people in extreme poverty, compared to India’s 73 million. The report further stated that the Democratic Republic of Congo, may soon overtake India as number two. In the list of top 10 extremely poor countries, Nigeria leads with 86.9 million people and is closely followed by D.R Congo with 60.9 million people. Ethiopia is next with 23.9 million people, followed by Tanzania with 19.9 million. Mozambique comes next with 17.8 million while Kenya has 14.7 million people living in extreme poverty. The least four are Uganda, South Africa, South Sudan and Zambia with 14.2, 13.8, 11.4 and 9.5 respectively.

Apart from India other countries listed are all in Africa! That is a hot topic for another day. Meanwhile, our political leaders chest beat about their great achievements in various sectors of the wobbling economy. But we know better, at least some of us.

Interestingly, yours truly has written severally on this ever-relevant topic that should interest our leaders. But are they? Name them: ‘Do they know we are suffering?’ ‘What is our concept of leadership?’ ‘Mister Politician, what are your legacies?’ ‘We have failed our founding fathers’. All of these and more are reflected in my newly launched book, ‘Drumbeats of Democracy’.

One persisting argument is that the cost of accessing political power and the payment structure here in Nigeria, skewed in favour of the political class, all constitute cogs in the wheel of any meaningful and sustainable socio-economic development.