The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
5th September 2016 - Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand
5th September 2016 - Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue
5th September 2016 - How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency
5th September 2016 - Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming
5th September 2016 - CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah
5th September 2016 - How SMEs can survive recession
5th September 2016 - Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP
5th September 2016 - Only hard choices can revamp economy, says Emefiele
5th September 2016 - FAAN seeks more private sector investments to boost airport projects
5th September 2016 - CBN amends rule for investment in forex inflow
Home / Cover / National / Nigeria deeply divided –UN report
unitednations1

Nigeria deeply divided –UN report

— 5th September 2016

• Paints gloomy picture of economy

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The United Nations (UN) in a report just released on Nigeria’s Common Country Analysis (CCA), has described the country as deeply divided.
According to the report, which was read during a consultative meeting on the formulation of the UN Development Assistance Framework  IV (UNDAF IV) for the South-East geo-political zone in Awka, showed Nigeria as a “divided society on the basis of the plurality of ethnic, religious and regional identities that had tended to define the country’s political existence.”
The report observed that, for decades, different segments of Nigeria’s population had, at different times, expressed feelings of marginalisation, of being short-changed, dominated, oppressed, threatened, or even targeted for elimination.
It also painted a gloomy picture for the country as most of the development and social indices in Nigeria recorded much below acceptable standards.
The major challenges facing Nigeria, according to the report, were constraints of economic growth and social development and lack of good governance. The report also noted that “the situation was exacerbated by the existence of systematic accountability challenges at the federal, states and local government levels.”
It said: “Nigeria is one of the poorest and most unequal countries in the world, with over 80 million or 64 per cent of her population living below poverty line. Poverty and hunger have remained high in rural areas, remote communities and among female-headed households and these cut across the six geo-political zones, with prevalence ranging from approximately 46.9 per cent in the South-West to 74.3 per cent in North-West and North-East.
“Nigeria’s economy is currently in a recession and it is estimated that government revenues have fallen by as much as 33 per cent, which has further resulted in the contraction of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 0.36 per cent in the first three months of 2016.
“The vulnerable macroeconomic environment in Nigeria is affecting investors’ confidence in the domestic economy.”
According to the report, despite Nigeria’s enormous resources, 37 per cent of children under five years old were stunted and 29 per cent underweight due to malnutrition just as only 10 per cent of children aged six to 23 months were fed appropriately based on recommended infant and young children feeding practices.
The report also revealed widespread cases of violence against women and girls, including physical and sexual assault, adding that 42 per cent of the youths were unemployed, “a situation that had led to poverty, helplessness and despair, thereby exposing them to easy target for crime and terrorism,” while over 10 million children of school age were out of schools with no knowledge and skills.
It also said, “despite the fact that Nigeria is a signatory to a number of protocols on sustainable and renewable environment, the country had, over the decades, failed to protect the environment, ecosystem and natural resources.
“Nigeria faces humanitarian and emergency crises of considerable proportions fueled by a combination of factors including climate change, inter-communal conflicts and violence, insurgency, recurring floods, heavy handed tactics of security forces in combating crime and insurgency. The overall consequence is the situation of systematic and chronic internal displacement that has given rise to different humanitarian crises that include the most egregious and dehumanising human rights abuses.”
It, therefore, recommended that “transforming and diversifying Nigeria’s development paths needed a radical and new approach, especially by investing in people and in a strong more dynamic and inclusive productive informal sector,” just as the agency called for a design and support of joint programmes to address good governance, peace and security.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 5th September 2016 at 1:38 pm
    Reply

    Yes indeed,ours is a multi-cultural,a multi-ethnic and a multi-
    religious country to begin with.
    But the problem confronting us Nigerians today, is that a semi-illiterated and an Islamic bigot,Mallam Muhammadu Buhari ,is imposed on us as a President. But this bloke in question has got an acute form of Meniere Disease.He is simply mentally,morally and physically unfit to lead a complex country like Nigeria.
    The current situation in Nigeria is such that, without an
    immediate International Intervention, Nigerians might soon be heading for a civil war.It might simply need taking off Buhari
    to start another civil war.But who is the brave cat out there to
    bell the cat.Lol!!
    The Power-that -be,the neo-colonialist Troglodytes have of late,been provoking and taking us,indigenous Nigerians for a ride.
    Many ethnic Nigerians,especially the indigenous Christians of the MIddle- Belts, the South East and the South South,who have borne the brunts of marginalization,Islamic terrorism et
    al, have simply come to the end of their teeters.
    Of course,anything can happen,when people are thus, pushed to the wall, as it is the case all over Nigeria today.
    Nigerian ruling elites are irredeemably and fantastically
    corrupt to govern our county.They are all , without an exception Kleptocrats not Democrats.
    Our Nigerian Senators and Members of Representatives,take home quarterly,ten times the amount of money, that their American counterparts earn annually as their salaries, pecks
    and emoluments not included.
    An that is in a country,where the minimum monthly wage is less than $50; a country without social outlets,where there is a dearth of everything taken for granted in our 21st century.
    But the last straw that might be going to break the camel’s back
    soon,is the making of our Niger Delta oil rich Region,the Nigerian equivalent of Sudan’s Darfur.
    Our Nigerian muslim dominated Janjaweed Armed Forces,
    have deployed an Armada of Gunboats, Helikopter Gunships and Artilleries against our Young Environmentalists,who are
    merely standing up against the degradation of their
    environment,and the destruction of their means of lifelihood.
    For over half a century, the people of Niger Delta have seen
    little to none of the vast oil revenue from their Region.They’
    have been simply left to wallow in abject poverty and deprivation,while sitting on top of black gold.
    All the oil wells in the their back yards and fishing waters belong to the victors,who won the Biafran-Nigerian war of
    1967-1970.
    That is a grosse injustice and simply a crime against humanity. It is therefore a genocide!
    There is an urgent need to call for justice here. Enough is enough!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NNPC FUEL STATION

Energy: Why IOCs can’t meet fuel marketers’ forex demand

— 5th September 2016

Stories by Adewale Sanyaolu When in April 2016 the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced plans to make forex available to fuel importers through a support scheme from some International Oil Companies (IOCs), many heaved a sigh of relief, believing that the initiative would help address the twin challenge of scarce forex and the high…

  • Nigerian-Ports-Authority-on-Right-Track-320x230

    Maritime: How Nigerian Ports’ automation’ll drive govt revenue

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe The Federal Government recently expressed deep concern over the congestion that has become the hallmark of Nigerian ports. Beside different reforms the government has initiated to sanitise the ports, the lack of transparency and accountability as a result of congestion still remains inexplicable to the discerning mind. To this effect, the government…

  • International-Airports-Nigeria

    How Aero Contractors, First Nation airlines flew into insolvency

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The bell tolls for the Nigerian economy as the government and its private sector battle a humongous recession considered the worst in 29 years threatens to wipe off millions of jobs in critical sectors. As at last weekend, the omnious economic headwind had taken its first casualties in the aviation industry…

  • Sugar cane

    Agric: Nigeria can earn N2.5trn from sugarcane farming

    — 5th September 2016

    Stories by Steve Agbota Nigeria is yet to tap benefits of sugarcane farming despite the huge potential of raw sugarcane to generate about N2.5 trillion annually when turned to finished goods. With overall sugar consumption in the region of 1.5 million tonnes, Nigeria is the largest consumer of sugar in Africa after South Africa, but…

  • Ene

    CEO interview: Our diversification roadmap beyond rhetoric –Enelamah

    — 5th September 2016

    Foreign exchange scarcity and diversification What we are going through now is caused partly by the way we managed our economy in the past without saving for the rainy day. But I believe that what we do with this crisis we are facing could actually be the impetus for this diversification. But like you said,…

  • SMEs

    How SMEs can survive recession

    — 5th September 2016

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) have become an endangered species as over 200 of them have closed shop due to the downturn in the economy of the country. That the country is going through recession is no longer debatable with over 56 manufacturing companies  shutting down within the same period, but their…

  • Buhari

    Recession: How robust night economy’ll double Nigeria’s GDP

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun, Bimbo Oyesola,Isaac Anumihe, Adewale Sanyaolu and Olabisi Olaleye From USA to United Kingdom, Singapore to Netherlands or United Arab Emirates, wherever you go, the vogue around the world now is the night time economy. No country wants to be left out as both the developed and developing nations are bending over backwards…

  • Godwin-Emefiele

    Only hard choices can revamp economy, says Emefiele

    — 5th September 2016

    The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has again stressed the need for all Nigerians to face the reality of the fact that these are not normal times  across the globe and therefore hard choices are required to turn around the situation. Emefiele therefore, vowed to deploy appropriate monetary policy…

  • Airport

    FAAN seeks more private sector investments to boost airport projects

    — 5th September 2016

    …As aviation contributes $1bn to economy By Louis Ibah The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN)  is seeking private sector funding in its efforts to boost the state of infrastructure in some of the nation’s airports. Some of the new infrastructure which FAAN said it needed the private sector participation includes  the construction and management…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN amends rule for investment in forex inflow

    — 5th September 2016

    By Omodele Adigun In its relentless efforts to boost liquidity in the foreign exchange (forex) market, the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has amended its forex rule to accommodate  portfolio investment by Nigerians who import hard currency through an authorized channel. A circular by the acting Director of the apex bank in charge of Trade &…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351