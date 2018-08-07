Georges Benjamin Clemenceau came to power in France in 1917. That was when the First World War was full blown. But how did the world war start? Very simple! Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria was murdered and that was all. Some events that led to world wars actually had gestation periods. Acute nationalism was the debacle of Europe then which ignited steep industrial competitions. All the European super powers had military pacts scattered haphazardly. You could have a pact with your friend’s enemy in which case you are required to attack your friend if she goes to war with the enemy. All these happened pre-1914. It was a transitory period of Europe transitioning from the royalty to democracy. Hatred and acute nationalism was blowing across the continent. Again, the Berlin Conference in 1885 created abiding discontent. Some countries like France were a major beneficiary of that conference in the sense that her colonies were huge, many and prosperous in raw materials. Prussia (Germany) and Italy had little or nothing. That introduced deep-seated hatred in the future European Union. War broke out in 1914. France was mortified. She blamed Germany for causing the war. She blamed Germany for unhatched eggs in France, delay in rain, less fat in pork hide and everything. Her number one desire was for Germany to be annihilated. That was the build-up for Baron Clemenceau to come to power in 1917. The French observed in him that he had the ideal anger for the Germans. He was brought to power to “kill the Kaiser”. The kernel of it is that the French people went for someone who could do the job. Deng Xiaoping was a product of the revolution and a Mao protégé. He was however one of the radical revolutionaries whom Mao did not trust. Immediately after the coming of the communist system, China wasn’t growing. Famine was the lot of the Chinese. Ruling China was horrible and outlandish. The People’s Committee had to continually use brute force to quell riots in the world’s biggest population. China passed through the various strata of the revolutionary leadership yet remained the same: crude and backward. The last trouble China wanted was the problems at home. As a whipping child of the West she lived in perpetual fear for a friendship between USA and USSR. Such a friendship would effectively sink her. She also wanted a slice of gullible and poor countries in Africa, Latin America, the Asian minors and the Middle-East, and perhaps Eastern Europe. She had to spare money and weapons for her dictators without ignoring hunger and underdevelopment at home. She was buffeted all around her. America was making incursions in her backyard in Vietnam and Taiwan, the latter that she has always seen as her territory. Communist conservatives came to the conclusion that a centrist and a realist must lead China or else… READ ALSO: Africa and China’s 40 years of reform

Now let us also see the wrong choice of a people and how it affected them. When Abraham Lincoln was assassinated, Vice President Andrew Johnson took over from him. The latter ran into trouble immediately. The American civil war had just ended. Lincoln was already walking out of its shadows and was providing exemplary leadership of healing across the states. He was assassinated by a confederate veteran that typifies the bitterness in the southern states. The Proclamation Act by America’s saint president, Lincoln, of freeing all slaves in America was not completely received and it needed the federal might to impose it on every state in the Union. Another burden confronting America was the civil war that destroyed the south completely. In the north, life was normal. Washington DC needed to get money from the north to develop the south, something quite unpopular with the northern states. Andrew Johnson, a southerner from Tennessee, a major state that fought hard to break from the Union was generous in squeezing the north to pay the south. In the same vein, he abandoned the rave of the moment and in fact the cause of the civil war, the slave question in America. The Congress, however, towed the line of Lincoln and rallied the country in a united front. Andrew Johnson foot-dragged. America was trapped and clogged at the very moment they needed the right leadership. What a lesson for Nigeria. The Congress, sympathetic to the cause of slaves, and determined to move America forward had a lot of issues to grind with the president. The House of Representatives headed by an anti-slave campaigner, a big believer in the Proclamation Act, galvanized support and impeached the president. That episode shook America to her foundations. The country wobbled and lurched painfully. The country suffered needlessly from a man they brought to power albeit circumstantially.