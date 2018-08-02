Nigeria, country in crisis –Secondus

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus, has described Nigeria as a country in crisis and called on the whole world to rise against the impunity going on in Benue State.

Secondus, who led some national officials of PDP, Governors of Bayelsa, Gombe and Taraba, as well as some National Assembly members to Makurdi, to pay a solidarity visit to Governor Samuel Ortom, condemned the recent impeachment notice, purportedly served the governor by eight out of the 30 members of the state House of Assembly.

The National Chairman, who noted that Benue now belongs to the PDP, posited that it is for that reason that he (Ortom) is being persecuted by the powers that be.

He said: “This country, particularly Benue, is in crisis. The whole world has watched the drama in Benue, where only eight members (out of 30) served the governor impeachment notice. We are aware that the powers that be are behind it.

“Are they not aware of the killings in Benue? What did they do about it? They claim they don’t know. What will they ever be aware of? We insist that Benue is for God and for PDP and they will never, and can never impeach the governor.

Secondus told the gathering at the new banquet hall of the Government House that Ortom is being persecuted because he had always stood with the ordinary people, to condemn the killings in the state.

“He (Ortom) stood with the ordinary people to condemn the killings, and that is why the APC led government want to hang him. APC refused to protect you; blood-letting, blood flowing all across the nation. Nigerians must stand and resist the APC style of governance.”