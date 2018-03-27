Nigeria completely directionless –Wike

• Launches new tax management system

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Nigeria is now completely directionless, with the country permanently on a dangerous downward slide.

Wike stated this yesterday, when he administered oath of office on four judges of the state High Court and Customary Court of Appeal, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

He regretted the politicisation of governance, which he said has entrenched despair across the country.

The governor commended elder statesman, General Theophilus Danjuma (retd), for saying the truth about the security architecture of the country.

He alleged that the state security has been deliberately compromised by security agencies, in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to undermine security of lives and property.

Wike said the recent deliberate crisis and threat to violence by the APC on the setting up of the Neighbourhood Safety Corps underscores the devilish schemes to promote insecurity in Rivers.

He said: “Nigeria has got to a point that we don’t know where we are heading. I’m not used to fasting, but, I will fast for God to keep General Danjuma because he has said the truth. It is happening daily in Rivers State.

“We are setting up our Neighbourhood Safety Corps, but, they are generating crisis. We only replicated what is in existence in Lagos State, but nobody queries that of Lagos State. Only recently, Nasarawa State launched its outfit, without being challenged.”

He berated the APC-led Federal Government for abandoning the solemn duty of protection of life and property in pursuit of 2019 re-election.

Meanwhile, Wike urged the judges to uphold the rule of law and be fearless in their dispensation of justice.

He urged them not to allow themselves to be intimidated by agents of the political class, adding that if they fail in their responsibilities, they would be called to account by God.

Wike told the judges, including Godwin Ollor and Uche K-Chuku of the state High Court, and Legor Senewo and Frank Onyiri of the state Customary Court of Appeal, that they have the opportunity to make the state a better place by enthroning justice.

In another development, Wike, yesterday, flagged off the state Tax Management (RIVTAMIS), to enhance the ease of doing business and eliminate multiple taxation.

The governor also launched the issuance of the state Tax Identification Number (RIVTIN) and received the first RIVTIN card from the Executive Chairman of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Mr. Adoage Norteh.

Speaking at the flag off of RIVTAMIS and RIVTIN, Wike said the innovations were part of his administration’s commitment to entrench platforms for the ease of doing business.

He said the new tax reform packages would identify formal and informal businesses in the state, noting that the details will help the state government plan for development.

According to the governor, with the digital platforms, tax payments can be made from anywhere.

He said: “From April 1, 2018, all businesses are required to obtain their RIVTIN to pay taxes, levies and fines to the state government.

“All banks have been mobilised to generate RIVTIN for those who want to make payments to the state government. Any business that fails to comply by June 1, 2018, will be appropriately sanctioned.”

On his part, Norteh said the tax system has been sanitised to check multiple taxation.

He said the process would facilitate the tax payment process, enhance self-service and improve the revenue of the state.

“Right from the comfort of your office, you can obtain your tax clearance certificate and tax exemption,” he said.

The IRS chairman further said the tax payer has a duty to reciprocate the tax friendliness of the government.