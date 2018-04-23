Nigeria commits $300m to eliminate malaria

Federal Government has resolved to secure US$300 million from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to eliminate malaria in the country.

A statement by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) on the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 just ended in London, quoted the Federal Government as saying it would elevate malaria on the national priority list and finance its national malaria elimination strategy.

The statement said Nigeria also pledged an additional US$18.7 million to leverage US$37 million from the Global Fund to distribute 15 million mosquito nets and to support the local manufacture of essential malaria commodities.

In the statement, ALMA applauded the commitment by 53 Commonwealth leaders to half the prevalence of malaria across the Commonwealth nations within the next five years.

It said the game-changing commitment followed the Malaria Summit, where leaders from malaria-affected countries, businesses, donors and Commonwealth leaders agreed to patner against the scourge of malaria.

The statement noted that apart from the commitment from Nigeria, 11 African countries in the Commonwealth announced new commitment and affirmed their determination to eliminate malaria.

It named the countries to include Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, United Republic of Tanzania, The Gambia, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia.