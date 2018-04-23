The Sun News
Latest
23rd April 2018 - Nigeria commits $300m to eliminate malaria
23rd April 2018 - Nigeria sliding towards a failed state –Dickson
23rd April 2018 - 15 killed in Borno, Kogi
23rd April 2018 - FG plotted Senate invasion, Wike alleges 
23rd April 2018 - 2019: Obasanjo’s coalition can’ solve Nigeria’s problems –Soyinka
23rd April 2018 - Ella Agu 08147774716
23rd April 2018 - Miracle wins BBN 3
23rd April 2018 - Falana: Mace not mandatory for Senate, House of Reps’ sittings
23rd April 2018 - Attack on Senate, disgrace to democracy –Saraki
23rd April 2018 - We didn’t create 30,000 new polling units –INEC
Home / National / Nigeria commits $300m to eliminate malaria
malaria

Nigeria commits $300m to eliminate malaria

— 23rd April 2018

Federal Government has resolved to secure US$300 million from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to eliminate malaria in the country.

A statement by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) on the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 just ended in London, quoted the Federal Government as saying it would elevate malaria on the national priority list and finance its national malaria elimination strategy.

The statement said Nigeria also pledged an additional US$18.7 million to leverage US$37 million from the Global Fund to distribute 15 million mosquito nets and to support the local manufacture of essential malaria commodities.

In the statement, ALMA applauded the commitment by 53 Commonwealth leaders to half the prevalence of malaria across the Commonwealth nations within the next five years.

It said the game-changing commitment followed the Malaria Summit, where leaders from malaria-affected countries, businesses, donors and Commonwealth leaders agreed to patner against the scourge of malaria.

The statement noted that apart from the commitment from Nigeria, 11 African countries in the Commonwealth announced new commitment and affirmed their determination to eliminate malaria.
It named the countries to include Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, United Republic of Tanzania, The Gambia, Uganda, Rwanda and Zambia.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

malaria

Nigeria commits $300m to eliminate malaria

— 23rd April 2018

Federal Government has resolved to secure US$300 million from the World Bank, Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank to eliminate malaria in the country. A statement by the African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA) on the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting 2018 just ended in London, quoted the Federal Government as saying it would elevate…

  • Dickson

    Nigeria sliding towards a failed state –Dickson

    — 23rd April 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson has lamented what he called the continued slide of the country towards a failed state. This he said was occasioned by wanton killings, which he said was symptomatic of a failed state. He called for prayers for the country to surmount all its challenges. “In this country,…

  • Kogi

    15 killed in Borno, Kogi

    — 23rd April 2018

    • Blood flows as insurgents strike mosque •Chibok girls’ parents in auto crash, one dead, 17 injured From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri; Molly Kilete, Abuja Blood and tears flowed yesterday in Kogi and Borno states as no fewer than 15 persons were confirmed killed in two separate attacks. To further worsen the bloody Sunday, one of…

  • Wike

    FG plotted Senate invasion, Wike alleges 

    — 23rd April 2018

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has alleged that the invasion of the Senate was an official plot by the Federal Government to overthrow the Senate leadership. Wike also accused the federal government of plotting to frame him. He alleged that the latest plan hatched by the federal government is for someone, programmed by the security agencies, to…

  • Soyinka

    2019: Obasanjo’s coalition can’ solve Nigeria’s problems –Soyinka

    — 23rd April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has cautioned Nigerians against those forming coalition ahead of the forthcoming general elections, saying most of them are enemies of democracy. He spoke at the 80th posthumous birthday of Chief Gani Fawehinmi, yesterday, with the theme: “Democracy for the masses through proper and effective governance.” Although Soyinka did…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share