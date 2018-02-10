The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK
10th February 2018 - Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar
10th February 2018 - OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders
10th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB
10th February 2018 - Fresh trouble for Innoson as Lagos court orders arrest, detention
10th February 2018 - Buhari orders retirement of Justice Ademola, Tokode’s sack
10th February 2018 - Nosakhare Blessing 08093211942
10th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition movement doomed to fail ­ — Ajomale
10th February 2018 - Nigeria’s outing at CHAN
10th February 2018 - Mike Adenuga buys Masekela’s trumpet
Home / Cover / Sports / Nigeria clubs begin continental campaign

Nigeria clubs begin continental campaign

— 10th February 2018

Joe Apu

This weekend marks the commencement of continental football baptism for Nigeria clubs.

Domestic league champions, Plateau United, are hopeful of a good outing  as they kick-start  their continental cup campaign against Eding Sport of Cameroon in one of this weekend’s Total CAF Champions League preliminary round-first leg fixtures.           

Previously known as Nigeria Standard FC, the Jos-based club in North Central Nigeria had not won the league title since its formation in 1975 and the closest they got was second behind Iwuayanwu Nationale (now Heartland FC) at the birth of Nigeria Professional League in 1990. 

But last September, Plateau United, finally won their Holy Grail under the guidance  of former Nigerian international,  Kennedy Boboye; that gave them a return to the continent since 2000 when they were narrowly edged out on the away-goal rule by Etoile du Congo in the first round of the defunct CAF Cup Winners’ Cup. 

The 44-year-old Boboye, who masterminded Plateau’s title success in only his first season, said the club has acquired much experience coupled with strength in depth, and are desirous of making a great impact on the continent. 

“We won the league last year by dint of hard work, and the players played to instructions,” Boboye told CAFOnline.com 

“This year, we have been working hard and it is also good that the season started early enough which has given us good match practice ahead of our Total CAF Champions League match against Eding Sport.” 

Speaking further, Boboye said Plateau is well-armed to face Eding Sport following his recent espionage on the Cameroonian champions. “I went to watch Eding Sport and I know they are a very good side that play compact football but we shall be ready for them.

“We are not worried about playing the first leg at home; the most important thing is to be able to showcase ourselves whether at home or away. We just need to play well and score some goals before going to Cameroon for the second leg. 

“Last season, nobody gave Plateau United a chance in the league, but we were able to carry ourselves as a team; only few people are giving us the chance to do well in the Total CAF Champions League but I’m satisfied with the quality of players we have and we are going to give a good account of ourselves. 

“As a coach, I want to win laurels and at the same time, I want my team to play good football. Of  course, you can’t win it all; there are some days you win, draw or lose but mine is to play good football anytime, any day,” added Boboye. 

Elsewhere, Nigeria’s other representative in the premier continental club championship; Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) FC are equally upbeat despite travelling to Bamako as guest of AS Real.

The ‘Olukoya’ Boys as the team is fondly refereed to, remarkably claimed second spot behind Plateau but Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu believes they are well equipped on their debut at the continental level.    

“I believe we are going to do our best in the Total CAF Champions League as we usually do in all that concerns us and we hope God crowns our little effort with his unconditional favour and love for our team,” stated Ilechukwu. 

Formed five years ago, the Lagos-based side is owned by a Pentecostal Christian Organization, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries and Ilechukwu said they would gird their loins against their Malian hosts.

“I have not really watched them (AS Real Bamako) play but with little information we have gathered, we would have to put up our best effort against them; football is not like magic and we will put in our best at every level of the game.” 

Meanwhile, Akwa United, who won Nigeria’s Aiteo Federation Cup to secure the ticket to the Total CAF Confederation Cup, has vowed to do better than their last outing two years ago in the same competition. 

After a pulsating 1-1 aggregate score line against Vita Club Mokanda of Congo in 2016, Akwa United were sent packing in the preliminary round following a 6-5 penalty shootout loss in Pointe-Noire. This term, they will start in the preliminary round at their favourite Akwa Ibom International Stadium against Banjul Hawks that incidentally lost 3-2 on aggregate to Nigerian side, Dolphins (now Rivers United) in the second-tier competition in 2007. 

“Our ambition is to do well than we did last season; we want to finish at least in the first two top positions in the league and in the Total CAF Confederation Cup, we need to start well by winning our first round match against Banjul Hawks,” noted coach Abdu Maikaba, who led the ‘Promise Keepers’ to their second national cup victory, and fourth place finish in the domestic league. 

“Our Confederation Cup target in the meantime, is to ensure we qualify first for the mini-league group stage and after that, we can set another target for ourselves. We are taking one step at a time and our major concern now is the first round match against Banjul Hawks.” 

The Banjul Hawks are however not daunted as they said they have acquired all Akwa United videos. According to the Hawks’ Secretary, Kamaso Sadibou, “I have the videos of Akwa United’s last five matches.”

Nigeria’s other representative, Enyimba, have drawn a bye at the prelims and will face the winner of Energie (Benin) versus Hafia (Guinea) at the 1/16th round.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK

— 10th February 2018

…COL. AWUSA OPENS CAN OF WORMS MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos He was in love with the military and, indeed, had a promising career in the Nigerian Army after being granted a Direct Short Service Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on October 4, 1989. Later, he converted to Direct Regular Commission and was deployed to…

  • Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar

    — 10th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Palpable tension has gripped the business community in Cross River as five businessmen had been abducted by kidnappers in the past three weeks within the Calabar metropolis. Investigations revealed that while Ifeanyi and Lazarus, motor spare parts dealers, were kidnapped two weeks ago, an electrical parts’ dealer and contractor popularly known as…

  • OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders

    — 10th February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections. Chairman of the Advisory Council, Capt. Joseph Din (Rtd), disclosed this yesterday in Jos during a media briefing where he said former President Olusegun…

  • Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB

    — 10th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has decried the support of the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and South-East governors for the recent military Operation Python Dance that unleashed mayhem on a non violent organization that it is, as well as the entire South East and South South, saying Federal Government’s inaction…

  • Fresh trouble for Innoson as Lagos court orders arrest, detention

    — 10th February 2018

    David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi There appears to be fresh trouble for Mr Innocent Chukwuma, alias Innoson, the Chairman of Innoson Motors Nigeria Ltd as an Ikeja Special Offences Court yesterday issued a bench warrant for his arrest. Justice Mojisola Dada issued the bench warrant following the failure of the defendant to appear in court for the…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share