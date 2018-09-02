– The Sun News
NIGERIA CHINA

Nigeria, China to sign $328m ICT agreement – Presidency

— 2nd September 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has disclosed that Nigeria and China are set to sign the National Information and Communication Technology Infrastructure Backbone Phase 11 (NICTIB 11) between Galaxy Backbone Limited and Huawei Technologies Limited (HUAWEI) at the cost of $328 million facility provided by the Chinese EXIM Bank. 

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said President Muhammadu Buhari and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping will witness the signing.

President Buhari arrived Beijing, on Saturday, for a 6-day official visit which include attending the 7th Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) holding September 3 – 4, 2018.

READ ALSO: I’m confident of picking PDP presidential ticket -Tambuwal

Shehu explained that the bank facility is for the development of NICTIB 11 project which is consistent with the current administration’s commitment to incorporating the development of ICT into national strategic planning under the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

President Buhari and President Jinping will also witness the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on One Belt One Road Initiative (OBOR).

Jinping had in 2013 proposed the OBOR initiative of building the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st-Century Maritime Silk Road, with a view to integrating the development strategies of partnering countries.

The Presidential Media Aide said the Nigerian delegation during the High-Level Dialogue between the Chinese government and African Leaders and Business representatives on the margins of FOCAC, is expected to sign no fewer than 25 MOUs, including those proposed by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), and Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

Shehu said President Buhari, who arrived at Capital International Airport, Beijing, at about 9:04a.m. (Nigerian time), was received by top Chinese government officials including the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr l. Zhou Pingjian.

Nigeria’s Ambassador to China, Baba Ahmed Jidda, and his wife, Zahra; the Deputy Chief of Mission, Amb. Bakori Aliyu Usman; Consular-General of Nigeria, Guangzhou, Shairudeen Oloko; Consular-General of Nigeria, Shanghai, Anderson Madubuike and the Defence Attaché, Brig.-Gen. Temitope Ademola, were also among those who received him.

READ ALSO: Adamu hallucinating over Saraki’s seat – Rafiu Ibrahim

President Buhari will, on Sunday, meet with Nigerians resident in China for interactive session.

The 7th FOCAC summit will essentially discuss the report of FOCAC since the 2015 Johannesburg Summit, including the implementation of the ‘‘10 cooperation plans’’ adopted at the last meeting.

The Summit is also expected to adopt the Beijing Declaration and the Action Plan for the development of China-Africa cooperation and fashion out new opportunities to grow Nigeria-China comprehensive strategic partnership from 2019 to 2021.

 

 

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 2nd September 2018 at 8:15 am
    The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits do not represent this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics. The comic figure, fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari do not represent this territory natives of Disintegrated Republics. This territory natives of this generation only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics in Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order etc. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

