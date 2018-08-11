The Nigeria/China prisoners’ swap deal

We think that bringing them to the country to serve out their jail terms will lessen their sufferings and give them a sense of belonging. It is estimated that about 170,000 Nigerians are in jails in foreign countries. About 600 Nigerians are in various prisons in Guangdong Province of China for different offences. Also, not less than 1,500 Nigerians are currently languishing in prisons in Cambodia while 96 Nigerians are in jails in Indonesia. About 3,719 Nigerians are held in Canada for sundry offences while over 750 Nigerians are in British jails. In Italy, there are 1,500 Nigerians serving various jail terms for various offences in its prisons.

We also urge Nigerians in foreign countries to respect the laws of their hosts. They should not indulge in criminal acts. Let our nationals avoid drug-related offences and other crimes that may land them in jail. There is no doubt that some Nigerians may be in jail in foreign lands due to conflict of laws. Therefore, Nigerians intending to visit other countries must find out their immigration requirements and be ready to obey their laws. We enjoin Nigerians in foreign countries not to overstay their visas. Not quite long ago, the government mooted a prisoners’ swap deal with the United Kingdom authorities (UK). Up till now, it is not certain how much the government has accomplished in that direction. Government should therefore expedite action on it. Recently, over 200 Nigerians in Nsawan Medium Prison in Ghana appealed to the Nigerian government to fast-track the signing of Prison Transfer Agreement with the West African country to enable them complete their prison terms in Nigeria. About 359 Nigerians are in various jails in Ghana for drug trafficking, human trafficking, armed robbery and other crimes. Some Nigerians are in various prisons in other African countries. To stem the unbridled ambition of some Nigerians to travel abroad, where they think that the grass is always greener, the government must create the enabling environment for gainful employment. READ ALSO: Nigeria’s unemployment burden The rising unemployment among the youths is apparently fueling the penchant of Nigerians to migrate to other countries by all means. It is also behind their engagement in drug trafficking and other crimes to make a living. Nigerian youths should be made to understand that they can make it on our shores if they persevere. The picture of things being so rosy in foreign countries portrayed to them is never a true reflection of the situation abroad.