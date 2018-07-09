Nigeria-China currency swap, CBN’s last ditch effort to salvage naira

The import of the deal is not lost on average Nigerians as they see it as a means to crash the price of goods made in China, current seen as too high for their present income stream. They believe that since almost 70 per cent of the country’s imports come from China and Asia, while just about 12 per cent come from USA, ‘there is practically no economic sense using dollars to transact business with China at more than N360 per $1 instead of N56.42 to the yuan?’

Going by this rate, yuan is about 642 per cent, or more than six times, cheaper than the dollar at the foreign exchange (forex) market. However, as an ordinary man on the street whips himself into a frenzy over the merits of this deal, analysts have cautioned that there are still two sides to a coin.

For instance, Ecobank Group Research, while hailing the deal doubts whether it would lead to the appreciation of the Naira: “In terms of the impact and implication, we believe that pressure on Nigerian importers who need

US dollars to import goods from China is likely to dissipate as well as improve CBN’s management of the country’s forex reserves.

“By year end, our expectations of lower oil prices and increased Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) exit from Nigerian naira assets ahead of the 2019 elections, are likely to offset some of the gains, resulting in softer NGN and bearish activity in the bonds market. CBN is likely to retain its exchange rate at N305-306:$1 and maintain the Secondary Market Intervention Sales (SMIS) windows at the NIFEX exchange rate of NGN327-340:$1”.

Toeing the same line of thought, the Director General of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Mr. Muda Yusuf, agreed that the swap deal would smoothen the payment system in the bilateral trade between the two countries but stressed that it might not really strengthen the naira at the forex market, as the nation would have to enhance its productive base to achieve that.