Home / World News / Nigeria, Canada to strengthen military ties

Nigeria, Canada to strengthen military ties

— 12th March 2018

Philip Nwosu; Vivian Onyebukwa

Nigeria and Canada have taken steps to strengthen military relations, following the visit of two Canadian warships to Lagos last weekend.

The Commander, Royal Canadian Navy, Vice Adm. Ron Llyod, who led the Canadian Naval team, told journalists that the visit was aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries’ navies.

Admiral Lloyd also said that the two Canadian Navy Ships which are also on port call to Nigeria will be taking part in military maneuver with the Nigeria, United Kingdom and United States Navies later in the year.

He said: “We have two Canadian ships that will be operating in the maritime exercise, so we are very grateful for the Nigerian Navy’s hospitality,” that the 72 crew members of the HMCS SUMMERSIDE and HMCS KINGSTON,  were very delighted to make the visit  to Nigeria.

Receiving the ship and its crew, the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command Rear-Adm. Sylvanus Abbah said that the visit points to the existing cordial bilateral relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

Abbah said he was delighted that the Canadian Navy came to Nigeria, adding that the country’s navy would also return the visit. He explained that the visit was part of the flag showing roles of navies worldwide, adding that friendly navies exchange visits like this and that it would further cement the existing relationship between Nigeria and Canada.

He said that Nigeria and Canada are ready for synergy and perfect relationship which will wax stronger when we train together. He said that the visit is “a very important visit because it is the first time in history we are having two Canadian ships visit Nigeria.”

