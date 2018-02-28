The Sun News
Nigeria, Cameroon troops kill 35 Boko Haram insurgents

NAN

The Nigerian and Cameroonian army have killed 35 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 603 civilians held hostage.

The joint operation was carried out as part of clearance exercise of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in troubled North East.

Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation of Lafiya Dole, said on Tuesday night that the troops took the battle to the terrorists.

The troops, he said, hit the enclaves of Boko Haram at Kusha-Kucha, Surdewala, Alkanerik, Magdewerne and Mayen villages, all situated in the Nigerian – Cameroonian border.

The troops destroyed 15 locally fabricated rifles captured from the Boko Haram fighters and destroyed 4 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED), several motorcycles and bicycles.

Nwachukwu explained that the combined troops also tracked insurgents to Bokko, Daushe and Gava villages, where they unleashed another attack on the fleeing insurgents.

In the process, two of them were killed in the fire-fight and recovered one AK 47 rifle, a magazine, a trolley and some quantity petrol in Jerry cans.

The rescued persons, he said, were undergoing profiling, preparatory to their handover to appropriate officials of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP).

Segun Adio

  1. Kabiyeze 28th February 2018 at 8:35 am
    Show us their dead bodies

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 28th February 2018 at 9:46 am
    The so-called military, police etc. are brainwashed terrorism mercenaries of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria attacking and killing natives of this territory of the natives for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. If Cameroon, Niger Republic, Chad etc. do not stay away in this Political War between this territory natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics and fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria, they will pay the price to the full in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics. God Is With Us!!!

    NAN The Nigerian and Cameroonian army have killed 35 Boko Haram terrorists and rescued 603 civilians held hostage. The joint operation was carried out as part of clearance exercise of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole in troubled North East. Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, the Deputy Director Public Relations, Theatre Command Operation of Lafiya Dole, said on…

