Nigeria Breweries honours 65 workers for long service
— 11th December 2017
From Aloysius Madu, Enugu
Nigeria Breweries Plc at the weekend rewarded 65 of its members of staff who have served the company from 10 to 30 years.
Speaking at the award ceremony which took place at the Ama Plant in Enugu State, the Brewery Manager, Engr Peter Ani, said the award was to celebrate qualified employees in the various work categories and appreciate their dedication and loyalty over the years.
He said that the 2017 award was in line with the company’s policy to celebrate its deserving management and non-management employees to appreciate their commitment to performance, dedication and excellence in the company.
Recognising the benefiting employees, Ani pointed out that the most important resource in any organization is its employees, saying that without their input there would be corporate failure.
Giving a breakdown of the recipient categories, he said that the 65 employees have served the company for 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years.
He disclosed that during the period, they had collectively contributed to a total of 905 service years to the progress of the company.
His words: “The long service award ceremony is a demonstration of our company’s appreciation for the individual and collective contributions of the distinguished recipients to the larger success for which the company is well identified.”
He added that the contributions of the celebrants and other employees of the company have added to make Nigerian Breweries the leading beverage company in the country.
He urged the recipients not to rest in their oars, but continue to contribute their own quota in the uplift of the company.
