Nigeria, Brazil move to strengthen bilateral ties

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The bid by Nigeria to strengthen bilateral relations with Brazil has received a boost following a two-day meeting held by the foreign ministers of both countries to review the level of implementation of the Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue.

The mechanism is a platform aimed at intensifying engagement between both countries according to a communiqué issued by the Spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Sarah Sander.

The Strategic Dialogue is also designed to sustain high level dialogue between officials of the two countries, and serve as a forum for the implementation of initiatives covering agriculture and food security, trade and investment, energy, education, power, petroleum and mining, the statement said.

Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Minister and his Brazilian counterpart Mr Aloysio Nunes Ferreira also discussed United Nations Security Council reform and how to combat international terrorism. Ferreira was in Nigeria on a working visit.

They also exchanged views on the security threat in the Sahel region and reaffirmed their support for initiatives such as the Multinational Joint Task Force, whereby countries in the region find their own solutions for the problems that affect them.

“In this regard, both ministers discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries, which included: draft investment cooperation and facilitation agreement; draft agreement on transfer of prisoners; draft cooperation agreement on agricultural development under the More Food International Programme and extradition agreement,” the statement added.

On agriculture cooperation, the statement said Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ferreira exchanged views on the More Food International Programme and sharing experience in cattle ranching to boost production in Nigeria.

“At the end of the visit, the Brazilian Minister of External Relations invited Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Brazil at a mutually convenient date. Furthermore, both sides agreed on the need for exchange of high level visits to share experience and strengthen cooperation in areas of their bilateral relations.”