Home / World News / Nigeria, Brazil move to strengthen bilateral ties

Nigeria, Brazil move to strengthen bilateral ties

— 18th October 2017

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The bid by Nigeria to strengthen bilateral relations with Brazil has received a boost following a two-day meeting held by the foreign ministers of both countries to review the level of implementation of the Mechanism for Strategic Dialogue.

The mechanism is a platform aimed at intensifying engagement between both countries according to a communiqué issued by the Spokesperson of Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja, Sarah Sander.

The Strategic Dialogue is also designed to sustain high level dialogue between officials of the two countries, and serve as a forum for the implementation of initiatives covering agriculture and food security, trade and investment, energy, education, power, petroleum and mining, the statement said.

Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Foreign Minister and his Brazilian counterpart Mr Aloysio Nunes Ferreira also discussed United Nations Security Council reform and how to combat international terrorism. Ferreira was in Nigeria on a working visit.

They also exchanged views on the security threat in the Sahel region and reaffirmed their support for initiatives such as the Multinational Joint Task Force, whereby countries in the region find their own solutions for the problems that affect them.

“In this regard, both ministers discussed bilateral agreements currently under negotiation by experts of both countries, which included: draft investment cooperation and facilitation agreement; draft agreement on transfer of prisoners; draft cooperation agreement on agricultural development under the More Food International Programme and extradition agreement,” the statement added.

On agriculture cooperation, the statement said Chief Audu Ogbeh, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and Ferreira exchanged views on the More Food International Programme and sharing experience in cattle ranching to boost production in Nigeria.

“At the end of the visit, the Brazilian Minister of External Relations invited Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs to visit Brazil at a mutually convenient date. Furthermore, both sides agreed on the need for exchange of high level visits to share experience and strengthen cooperation in areas of their bilateral relations.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 18th October 2017 at 7:00 am
    Sovereignty of the political name Nigeria is illegitimate by law. Present state of the political name Nigeria is like former Yugoslavia in its last hours- it is irreversible. Any country, international body, institution, company etc. in political, diplomatic, commercial etc. relation with the political name Nigeria without legitimate Sovereignty by law, is at its own risk. God Is With Us!!!

Latest

Nigeria requires $50bn investment to unlock potential in aviation sector

— 18th October 2017

By Louis Ibah An additional $50 billion investment is required in Nigeria’s aviation sector to fully unlock its inherent potential for national growth, a group of experts said on Tuesday. The experts drawn from airline operators, regulatory officers, airport administrators, service providers and analysts, aired their views at the Colloquium 2017 organised by  Nigeria Travels…

  • We’ll surpass N112bn target for 2017, Customs boss  vows

    — 18th October 2017

    By Zika Bobby The Area Controller, Onne Customs Command, Port Harcourt, Bashir Abubakar has reiterated the command’s readiness to surpass its revenue collection target of N112, 500, 626, 038 for 2017. At a press briefing on the command’s activities for the third quarter of the year, Abubakar said the command generated  a total of N71, 826,…

  • NECA berates NASS over incessant CEOs’ summons

    — 18th October 2017

    By Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) yesterday condemned the National Assembly for what it considered the frequent, disruptive and illegitimate summons of chief executives of organised businesses by the law makers. Expressing its displeasure to the incessant summons by several committees of the National Assembly, NECA said it specifically took exception to a…

  • Nigeria’s foreign reserves rise to $33.1bn

    — 18th October 2017

    By Omodele Adigun Nigeria’s external reserves have risen to the highest level in almost three years as it hit $33.11 billion last Thursday, data from the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) has shown. That development has put the country’s reserves back at a level not seen since December 2014. Last month, the reserves stood at $33…

  • Inflation rate drops, food prices up

    — 18th October 2017

    The country’s  annual inflation rate  marginally slowed for an eighth month in September, easing to 15.98 per cent, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Tuesday in its latest publication of the Consumer Price Index. This was 0.03 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in August (16.01 per cent), making it the…

