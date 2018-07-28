A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has asked Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and other nPDP members including the Speaker House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara as well as Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal not to delay their return to PDP where they will continue to be treasured and appreciated. “Saraki, Dogara, Tambuwal and other nPDP members are tenants in APC. PDP is their natural home. They are strangers in APC, moreover APC is not a political party, but a party of strange bed fellows,” he declared in this interview conducted by TUNDE THOMAS. George who also spoke on other national issues bemoaned the state of the nation saying Nigeria is presently bleeding and wobbling under President Buhari.

There has been a lot of anxiety, and tension in the country over the present state of insecurity especially the killings in Benue, Adamawa, Taraba, Zamfara with the latest being Plateau State, what’s your reaction to the developments?

There are times when elders and other well experienced people will not make comments on certain things going on in the country for one reason or the other, and there are times things will be happening in the country, and it will be negligent for elders to keep quiet, and this is one of those periods that elders must talk out. We must voice out our disappointment over these killings. What is happening in Nigeria today is not only sad but also very frightening.

I’m not speaking out against these killings because of my political leaning, but I’m speaking out against these killings because I’m an elder, and a patriot. I’m speaking out because today Nigeria is bleeding and wobbling. I’m talking because I’m a concerned Nigeria.

I want to make this appeal to President Buhari because we have the same background, and professional calling, and that’s talking about our military background. President Buhari is my former boss and I want him to succeed. If anybody is telling Buhari that there is no problem in Nigeria today, those saying that are not telling him the truth and they are not being fair to him.

I’m pleading with President Buhari being a former staff officer to him when we were in the military together that we have to do something about the present insecurity problem in Nigeria. I know that Buhari is a good man who is passionate about Nigeria. He loves Nigeria. I’m therefore appealing to him that we have to find an urgent solution to these problems.

The most disturbing thing in this country today is insecurity of lives and properties. I want to plead with President Buhari that he should take a cursory look at these killings going on in this country. These killings are not only creating division among Nigerians but they are getting scary. Nigerians are scared and if the situation continues like this, we are not only playing with fire but Nigeria may soon explode, and if the present situation is not well handled, it may result into another civil war. But we should not be poor students of history. We’ve gone through civil war before, we should not go that path again. President Buhari has to do something urgent to arrest the deteriorating situation.

Buhari should remember that the buck stops at his table, and the task of securing the lives and properties of Nigerians lays squarely on his shoulders as the President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces. The President should realize that time is of essence in tackling this insecurity problem. I’m talking as a concerned citizen now, and not as a politician.

Imagine Nigeria’s issue is being discussed in the United Kingdom Parliament when we are not a banana republic. Can’t we manage our own affairs as a sovereign nation? It is sad that Nigeria today is not Nigeria of yesteryears where we all see ourselves as one regardless of ethnic background. It is very worrisome, sad, and frightening that nowadays the news coming from Nigeria to the outside world is about killings. Our leaders, especially President Buhari have to do something very urgent to tackle this problem.

Nobody has monopoly of knowledge. Nothing stops Buhari from calling a meeting of elders, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and even retired military officers to discuss this issue with a view of finding lasting solution.