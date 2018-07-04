Nigeria: Before the curtail falls

Promise Adiele

English literary genius, William Shakespeare’s play, Hamlet, in part confronts humanity with a distressing choice between life and vengeance on one hand and death by suicide on another hand with all the consequences of eternal damnation. In the play, the young Hamlet who just returned from Germany to attend his father’s funeral is caught in a dilemma whether to die by suicide or to live and avenge the death of his father in the hands of his uncle Claudius who usurps the throne and marries his mother Gertrude. Thus, caught in a web of indecision, prince Hamlet enthuses the popular phrase “to be or not to be, that is the question”. The foregoing quote by prince Hamlet has offered a platform for diverse interpretations of contemporary reality and today, it is impossible to think of events in Nigeria without echoing the same phrase “to be or not to be, that is the question”.

“To be or not to be, that is the question” is a phrase that should agitate the mind of every responsible and well-meaning Nigerian. Events in the country today, while violating the inner sanctum of the soul, bestows on the mind a feeling of revulsion and a crippling resignation to fate. There is blood everywhere, the sanctity of human life is daily desecrated by commissioned murderers suspected to be herdsmen. Many people believe that these blood hungry savages, by their daily activities are committed to decimate the Nigerian populace gradually but systemically. It is indeed regrettable that our country has become a slaughter slab where empowered murderers kill for fun in revenge for the lives of cows and sundry items of livestock. The situation in our country has degenerated to a point where the lives and well-being of livestock are of more value than the lives of human beings. Reports assail our sensibilities on daily basis, figures of deaths are reeled out as if mosquitoes are the objects of death. To concerned citizens, there seems to be an ethnic cleansing agenda with a dastard resolve to enthrone a rule of conquer and subjugation orchestrated by the herdsmen. Nigerians now live in daily fear of tomorrow, everyday brings its own tragedy as the unprotected, in their daily engagements walk into guaranteed perdition, chambers of sorrow, tears and bloodshed. Should we indeed continue to live in our country under such reign of fear, impending death and a constant reminder that our lives are of less value than that of cows or are there other alternatives to the subsisting malady? Should we, in all equitable consciousness accept to continue to be butchered and buried in mass graves in our country or is there another option to the raging inferno that seeks to consume us? Let every Nigerian ask that question which the young prince Hamlet asked, “to be or not to be, that is the question”.