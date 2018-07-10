The Sun News
ANGLICAN

Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop

— 10th July 2018

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Presiding Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Calabar, Tunde Adeleye, has said Nigeria is becoming a failed state. He said the country has derailed from the vision of its founding fathers.
Adeleye, who said this at the 2018 Synod media chat held at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity Anglican Communion, Calabar, yesterday, noted that the country has not made significant progress in recent times.

He said the rail on which the foundation of Nigeria was laid has rusted under our feet and our forefathers might prefer to die again if they see what is going on in the country today.
He said: “Nigeria is sick; deeply seek. Nigeria has derailed. Nigeria is failing as a nation, if not failed already. The rail on which the foundation of Nigeria was laid is rusted under our feet.
“We left the path our forefathers laid for us. We cannot say what we have now is what Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for. I said in a meeting, recently, that if any of these people should wake up from their graves today, and see what is going on in Nigeria, they might prefer to die,” he said.
Adeleye also faulted the anti corruption war of the current administration.
“Unfortunately, the battle against corruption in Nigeria is purely pretentious, selective, vindictive, in some cases overblown, displaying hatred, antagonistic, desperate and guerrilla style and defying all known rule of law.”

The bishop said power should be devolved to the federating units, and the states should have their own constitutions running side by side, without interference with the federal government or national constitution.

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 10th July 2018 at 8:23 am
    Reply

    The said Adeleye is still in slumber ignorant of history and existence of this natives territory. He do not know the fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead and gone forever. He do not know the fraudulent political name Nigeria is Yugoslavia of Africa. He is ignorant of history to use the word “founding fathers”. British bandits are the founder of the fraudulent political name Nigeria without democratic consent of majority this territory natives which made existence of the fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory illegal by law. This territory natives are now deciding under which sovereign state country, political system, structures etc. they will exist- decision is now with the Sword under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. War is what happens if democratic decision of majority is not respected. War is legitimate instrument by law to defend democratic decision of majority. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will subdue this territory natives of this generation under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Nothing on earth will keep northern natives under fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

