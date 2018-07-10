Nigeria becoming failed state, says Anglican bishop

Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Presiding Bishop of the Anglican Communion, Calabar, Tunde Adeleye, has said Nigeria is becoming a failed state. He said the country has derailed from the vision of its founding fathers.

Adeleye, who said this at the 2018 Synod media chat held at the Cathedral Church of the Holy Trinity Anglican Communion, Calabar, yesterday, noted that the country has not made significant progress in recent times.

He said the rail on which the foundation of Nigeria was laid has rusted under our feet and our forefathers might prefer to die again if they see what is going on in the country today.

He said: “Nigeria is sick; deeply seek. Nigeria has derailed. Nigeria is failing as a nation, if not failed already. The rail on which the foundation of Nigeria was laid is rusted under our feet.

“We left the path our forefathers laid for us. We cannot say what we have now is what Sir Ahmadu Bello, Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe fought for. I said in a meeting, recently, that if any of these people should wake up from their graves today, and see what is going on in Nigeria, they might prefer to die,” he said.

Adeleye also faulted the anti corruption war of the current administration.

“Unfortunately, the battle against corruption in Nigeria is purely pretentious, selective, vindictive, in some cases overblown, displaying hatred, antagonistic, desperate and guerrilla style and defying all known rule of law.”

The bishop said power should be devolved to the federating units, and the states should have their own constitutions running side by side, without interference with the federal government or national constitution.