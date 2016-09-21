The Sun News
Nigeria bars use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone on board aircraft.

— 21st September 2016

By Louis Ibah

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has banned the use or even the charging of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 mobile phones on any airborne aircraft in Nigeria. It will be recalled that Samsung has recalled over 2.5 million Galaxy Note 7 devices it manufactured recently citing several reported cases of overheating and outright explosion by users.
“Consequent upon recent incidents and concerns raised by Samsung about its Galaxy Note 7 devices, NCAA has directed passengers not to turn on or charge these devices on board aircraft,” the NCAA said yesterday in a statement by its spokesman, Sam Adurogboye. 
“In addition, these phones must not be stowed away in any checked-in baggage and importantly, all airlines are hereby advised to emphasize the prohibition of this devices on board during passenger briefings by the Cabin Crew,” the statement added. The NCAA urged all those responsible for searching or screening checked-in baggage  to intensify the procedures to identify possible checked-in Samsung Galaxy Note 7.
The  NCAA which regulates the Nigerian aviation sector however appealed to passengers to assist regulators and airlines to ensuring safety and security of air transportation in the country.
According to the NCAA, investigations by Samsung has traced the explosions of the Galaxy Note 7 device problems to charging and the company is limiting battery charging on Galaxy Note 7 devices to prevent inferno.
“The NCAA therefore calls on all passengers and airline operators to ensure total adherence to this directive as safety and security of air transportation is paramount to the us,” the NCAA added.

Philip Nwosu

