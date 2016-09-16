The Sun News
16th September 2016 - Nigeria and the problem of restructuring
16th September 2016 - Isidore Okpewho (1941-2016)
16th September 2016 - In defence of ‘change begins with me’ campaign
16th September 2016 - Don’t drag Wike into Edo poll mess
16th September 2016 - The coming local government election in Abia
16th September 2016 - These eminent Nigerians can’t be wrong
16th September 2016 - Rains further ruin S’East, S’South roads
16th September 2016 - Swiss firms dump dirty fuel in Nigeria –Report
16th September 2016 - NSE Market cap gains N28.6bn in bullish trading
16th September 2016 - Empowerment: ITF trains 9,500 youths in 18 states
Nigeria and the problem of restructuring

16th September 2016

Ever since Alhaji Atiku Abubakar stirred the hornet’s nest a few months ago, with the call for the restructuring of Nigeria, the desirability or otherwise for the reorganisation of the country has been the topic of discourse across the nation. The former vice president had stated that Nigeria needed restructuring and went further to emphasise that rejigging of the federation would strengthen its “unity and stabiles its democracy.” He expressed optimism that restructuring would happen one day, no matter how hard it was resisted.
Indeed, Atiku had, while speaking at the late General Usman Katsina Memorial Conference, with the theme: ‘The Challenges of National Integration and Survival of Democracy in Nigeria,’ said:  “I suggest we resolve today to support calls for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation in order to strengthen its unity and stabilise its democracy. I believe that restructuring will eventually happen, whether we like or support it or not. The question is whether it will happen around a conference table, in a direction influenced by us and whether we will be an equal partner in the process. Or will it happen in a more unpredictable arena and in a manner over which we have little influence?”
Many other prominent Nigerians and groups have equally called for the restructuring of the country. Former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, agrees with those calling for restructuring, with a proviso that the oneness or corporate entity of Nigeria remains. Former Vice President, Dr. Alex Ekwueme, with  former Minister of Information, Prof Jerry Gana; ex-governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife; Yoruba leader, Ayo Adebanjo, and former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, also want restructuring, believing that the implementation of the recommendation of the 2014 National Conference would do the magic. Also, pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and its Yoruba counterpart, Afenifere, have equally supported call for restructuring.
On the other side of the coin, many other Nigerians and groups, especially from the northern part of the country, have opposed restructuring of the country. The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, does not want it. Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje, would not want to hear of restructuring.  The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), with northern elders solidly behind it, had also said no to restructuring. As it is, there is sharp division, with the South and southerners clamouring for restructuring, and the North and northerners opposing it. This has made some believe that the structure of Nigeria, at present, favours the North against the South, with the former more interested in the status quo remaining.
Indeed, the truth is that the talk about restructuring Nigeria will never go away until the needful is done. Does Nigeria need restructuring? Of course, yes. However, the mode this will take is the main issue. These questions, therefore,  are pertinent: Will the country be restructured along ethnic lines? Will Nigeria be restructured to return to regions, as was the case in the First Republic? Will the country be restructured in such a way that states will now be regarded as federating units, in which case, each of them has a right to self-determination? Will Nigeria be restructured to the effect that states control the resources in their domain? Will a restructured Nigeria have state police, so that each state will set up, finance and equip its own police? Will the country be restructured to  devolve power at the centre and, therefore, states or governors will have more powers, while the office of the president becomes more or less ceremonial? With these questions in mind, it is obvious that the restructuring of the country will be a Herculean task.
I am persuaded that inasmuch as Nigerians desire restructuring, those who would implement it are the problem. Also, some of those calling for restructuring are not sincere. In the type of country we have, I do not see any sitting president, who would give up power or approve the reduction of his power while in office. For those out of office, it is easy to call for the devolution of power at the centre since they are not the ones who would carry the can. If Atiku, for example, becomes president,  would he, in all sincerity, agree to preside over a process where he would metamorphose from one of the most powerful presidents in the world, to a mere ceremonial president, after restructuring?  I also doubt that any Nigerian president would agree to lose the privilege of being the one sharing money to states and keeping the lion’s share. I am looking for that Nigerian president, who would agree that states would collect the money from resources in their domain and pay paltry royalty to the Federal Government. This may just be why President Muhammadu Buhari would not also take such bait.
Besides, if Nigeria is restructured along ethnic lines, other problems will arise. Now, the difference between Hausa and Fulani is manifesting. With Hausa and Fulani coming from the same place, in the same communities, local government areas and states, how do you group them? When it comes to sharing things, you will know that among the Igbo and Yoruba, there is discrimination, as some Igbo or Yoruba feel they are more Igbo or Yoruba than others. This goes also for the minority ethnic groups. This underlines the complexity of Nigeria.
In any case, restructuring lies, mainly, with the legislature through constitution amendment. Federal and state lawmakers know the problem of Nigeria’s structure. If they are alive to  their duty, they would amend the sections of the constitution that are not progressives. This would take years, but it will be done.
However, I think that the restructuring that would be easy in Nigeria is a system that would ensure equity, justice and fairness. Indeed, when the principle of equity, justice and fairness is embraced,  all the zones, for instance, will get equal number of states. This means that South East will not have five states, while four other zones have six and one zone has seven states.
Also, those who find themselves in public office have to restructure their thinking, character and attitude. It is owing to what presidents, governors and others who find themselves in office do that makes Nigerians to feel there is restructural  error.. If a president, for example, takes into account equity, justice and fairness in appointments and siting/execution of projects, nobody would care much who is calling the shots at Aso Rock. But a situation where appointments and projects’ siting are lopsided, in favour of the part of the country the president comes from, the other parts would feel cheated and, therefore, want restructuring.

Uche Atuma

