Nigeria is the second country in the world with the highest maternal mortality rate and the second country in the world with the highest number of people living with HIV/AIDS.

Jerome-Mario Utomi

I cannot situate exactly how I first encountered this phrase: “Strange liberators”, but I think it was while studying the words and speeches of Martin Luther King Jnr where it was used as a title for a piece on the role played by the American government in Vietnam.

Luther in that account stated thus;”I speak now not of the soldiers of each side, not of the junta in Saigon, but simply of the people who have been living under the curse of war for almost three continuous decades now. I think of them too because it is clear to me that there will be no meaningful solution there until some attempt is made to know them and hear their broken cries. They must indeed have seen Americans as strange liberators”.

Though, not at any conventional war with any political entity, but what took place among the people of that peninsula has found a home in our political geography and it has become clear to the vast majority of Nigerians that there is no meaningful solution to, or some attempt made by successive administrations since independence to know them and hear their broken cries.

Without minding what others may say, all Nigerians have gotten from their leaders (civilian and the military rulers) since independence were verbal promises to liberate the nation from political and socioeconomic shackles – promises that have produced monuments of nothingness as the ‘leaders’ are in the habit of turning their back on the masses as soon as they assume the public office. Not even the current administration’s ‘change’ mantra have been able to propel social justice or guaranteed social mobility.

The reason in the writer’s views for this awful situation which has made the privileged political class continue to flourish in obscene splendor as they pillage and ravage the resources of our country while the masses diminish socially and economically is that the nation has blessed itself with more politicians than leaders. And as a consequence, led to the destruction of social infrastructures relevant to a meaningful and acceptable level of social existence for our people. Take for instance; the Nigerian education sector is currently in crisis as one –fifth of the global population of children without access to formal schooling are Nigerians and learning outcomes low even among children enrolled in schools.