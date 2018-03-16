Nigeria and China’s one belt, one road initiative

THE overwhelming economic influence of China in the world is no longer hidden. Globally, the Chinese economy ranks second while that of the United States (US) is first. The pervading Chinese influence in world affairs is visible in their efforts to establish trade, educational and cultural ties with many countries in the world. China intends to reach all parts of the world through its one belt, one road initiative (OBOR).

China’s inroad into Africa is coming at such a great speed that even Western countries are worried over Chinese growing economic and cultural influence in Africa. The Confucius centres are springing up in many institutions of higher learning in Africa and many Africans are studying Chinese language and culture.

China is offering scholarships to Africans to study the Chinese language and other courses. It appears that China is fast replacing Euro/American influence in Africa. Many African countries, including Nigeria are looking up to China for economic, cultural and educational cooperation.

Such should be expected because many Africans strongly believe that Europe has not treated Africa on equal basis in their various encounters. Africa’s meeting with Europe has led to slave trade, colonialism, racism and neo-colonialism. Some critics believe that even globalization is part of the domination ideology. In all these phases, Africa is treated as the junior partner. African cultures suffered terribly under European colonization.

Therefore, the new interest in Afro-Sino relations should be understood bearing in mind the aforementioned sour points in Afro/Euro relations. African countries are today looking up to China for what they could not easily get from Europe and America.

Goods from China are cheaper. Apart from African markets being flooded with Chinese goods, both high quality and inferior ones, Chinese construction companies are building roads, railways and other infrastructure in most African countries. Nigeria must ensure that we get the right quality goods and services from China. The interesting thing is that China has the capacity to produce quality goods.

But China’s one belt, one road initiative is being viewed with suspicion by some countries and some stakeholders. In Nigeria, some people are skeptical. And they are asking so many questions: Is this another version of domination or new imperialism? Is this a win-win situation? Is there a hidden agenda or motive in China’s new economic initiative? These questions must be fully interrogated before we hook to the one belt, one road initiative. Our relationship with China must be mutually beneficial to both countries.

Many people don’t really know what African countries will benefit from the new economic policy. Some see the one belt, one road policy as a new wave of imperialism, while others believe that China is not interested in imperialism. Let us safely assume that what China is doing is purely trade and cultural exchange. But it can be more than that. No country acts Father Christmas or Big Brother for nothing.

Also, imperialism can come in different forms and guises. Economic control of a country by another is a form of imperialism because the one that pays the piper will automatically dictate the tune. Perhaps, this is why the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who was relieved of his post after the African visit, warned African countries to beware of Chinese loans. Tillerson advised African countries to consider carefully the terms of such agreements and not forfeit their sovereignty.

Although China has faulted the US envoy’s position, Tillerson’s concern should not be dismissed. Instead of waving it aside, it should be critically examined. In his reaction to Tillerson’s comments, the Economic Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, Zhao Linxiang, said China has contributed to the development of Nigeria and other African countries. He explained that China provided the loan for the construction of the Lagos-Kano rail project and the Mambilla dam project.

He also said that no Western country has provided loans to Africa without critical conditions. That apart, the issue of where Nigeria is in the one belt, one road policy dominated the discourse at a recent “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI) Roundtable organized by Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, Nigeria-China Friendship Association and Nigeria-China Business Council which was held at Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The roundtable was moderated by Prof. Chimdi Maduagwu, Director of Confucius Institute, University of Lagos. Discussants at the event include Co-Director of CI Unilag, Prof. Jongjing Wang, Chief Jacob Wood, Chair of Board, Nigeria-China Business Council, Prof. Segun Awonusi, Department of English, University of Lagos, Prof. Duro Oni of Unilag, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, Director-General of Bolytag Centre for International Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (BOCIDASS) and others.

Despite assurance by Confucius Institute that Nigeria is in the map of the new China economic policy, speaker after speaker dwelt on what Nigeria is going to benefit from it. Some of them think that Nigeria is not captured in the road and rail components of the one belt, one road policy.

The topics discussed include educational cooperation, cultural relationships, economic/commercial cooperation, technological construction interests, medical and scientific understanding, information and computer technology exchanges, transportation, political and diplomatic relationship.

China is using the one belt, one road initiative to foster commercial and cultural relationships in the world. It believes that the special relationship that has existed between Nigeria and China, over the years, makes it easy for Nigeria to naturally fall in line with the initiative.

Although Nigeria-Sino relationship started as a win-win encounter in the beginning, but unfortunately, it was not consolidated. Instead of the win-win relationship being consolidated, it drifted to “dependency” relationship. But with the OBOR initiative came the new order based on “shared interest and shared future.”

Also the Confucius Institute at Unilag as a veritable tool for forging cooperation between the people of China and Nigeria “seeks cooperation with other bodies with similar objectives so as to synergise and present a more formidable platform for actualization of shared objectives of Nigeria and China.”

According to CI Unilag, “this is geared towards expanding both the educational, socio-economic and diplomatic relations between Nigeria, the most populous country as well as the biggest economy in Africa, and China, the most populous country in the world as well as the world’s second biggest economy.”

In spite of the pros and cons of the one belt, one road policy, for Nigeria to benefit maximally from the Chinese initiative, the dependency syndrome must give way. The jinx of dependency must be broken. It must be a win-win situation that we started with. We must consolidate on the win-win relationship of old.

Besides, Nigeria should think of developing its own technology. Africa should stop the dependency syndrome whether from Europe, America, or China. Africa must not be a dumping ground for everything manufactured in foreign lands. We must not be colonized again. This is the time for Africa to reassert itself scientifically and technologically.