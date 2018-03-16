The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - Nigeria and China’s one belt, one road initiative
16th March 2018 - Imo 2019, zoning and Ezeh factor
16th March 2018 - The imperative of restructuring Nigeria
16th March 2018 - Election sequence: Overriding PMB’s veto
16th March 2018 - Billy Graham (1918-2018)
16th March 2018 - Everyone looks up to Ladies of St. Mulumba as role models – Lady Nwachukwu
16th March 2018 - 2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson
16th March 2018 - Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu
16th March 2018 - OPS, NBA reject Ambode’s 50% review of LUC
16th March 2018 - Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today
Home / Columns / Opinion / Nigeria and China’s one belt, one road initiative

Nigeria and China’s one belt, one road initiative

— 16th March 2018

THE overwhelming economic influence of China in the world is no longer hidden. Globally, the Chinese economy ranks second while that of the United States (US) is first. The pervading Chinese influence in world affairs is visible in their efforts to establish trade, educational and cultural ties with many countries in the world. China intends to reach all parts of the world through its one belt, one road initiative (OBOR).

China’s inroad into Africa is coming at such a great speed that even Western countries are worried over Chinese growing economic and cultural influence in Africa. The Confucius centres are springing up in many institutions of higher learning in Africa and many Africans are studying Chinese language and culture.

China is offering scholarships to Africans to study the Chinese language and other courses. It appears that China is fast replacing Euro/American influence in Africa. Many African countries, including Nigeria are looking up to China for economic, cultural and educational cooperation.

Such should be expected because many Africans strongly believe that Europe has not treated Africa on equal basis in their various encounters. Africa’s meeting with Europe has led to slave trade, colonialism, racism and neo-colonialism. Some critics believe that even globalization is part of the domination ideology.  In all these phases, Africa is treated as the junior partner. African cultures suffered terribly under European colonization.

Therefore, the new interest in Afro-Sino relations should be understood bearing in mind the aforementioned sour points in Afro/Euro relations. African countries are today looking up to China for what they could not easily get from Europe and America.

Goods from China are cheaper. Apart from African markets being flooded with Chinese goods, both high quality and inferior ones, Chinese construction companies are building roads, railways and other infrastructure in most African countries. Nigeria must ensure that we get the right quality goods and services from China. The interesting thing is that China has the capacity to produce quality goods.

But China’s one belt, one road initiative is being viewed with suspicion by some countries and some stakeholders. In Nigeria, some people are skeptical. And they are asking so many questions: Is this another version of domination or new imperialism? Is this a win-win situation? Is there a hidden agenda or motive in China’s new economic initiative? These questions must be fully interrogated before we hook to the one belt, one road initiative. Our relationship with China must be mutually beneficial to both countries.

Many people don’t really know what African countries will benefit from the new economic policy. Some see the one belt, one road policy as a new wave of imperialism, while others believe that China is not interested in imperialism. Let us safely assume that what China is doing is purely trade and cultural exchange. But it can be more than that. No country acts Father Christmas or Big Brother for nothing.

Also, imperialism can come in different forms and guises. Economic control of a country by another is a form of imperialism because the one that pays the piper will automatically dictate the tune. Perhaps, this is why the US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who was relieved of his post after the African visit, warned African countries to beware of Chinese loans. Tillerson advised African countries to consider carefully the terms of such agreements and not forfeit their sovereignty.

Although China has faulted the US envoy’s position, Tillerson’s concern should not be dismissed. Instead of waving it aside, it should be critically examined. In his reaction to Tillerson’s comments, the Economic Counsellor at the Chinese Embassy in Abuja, Zhao Linxiang, said China has contributed to the development of Nigeria and other African countries. He explained that China provided the loan for the construction of the Lagos-Kano rail project and the Mambilla dam project.

He also said that no Western country has provided loans to Africa without critical conditions. That apart, the issue of where Nigeria is in the one belt, one road policy dominated the discourse at a recent “Belt and Road Initiative” (BRI) Roundtable organized by Confucius Institute at the University of Lagos, Nigeria-China Friendship Association and Nigeria-China Business Council which was held at Golden Gate Restaurant, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The roundtable was moderated by Prof. Chimdi Maduagwu, Director of Confucius Institute, University of Lagos. Discussants at the event include Co-Director of CI Unilag, Prof. Jongjing Wang, Chief Jacob Wood, Chair of Board, Nigeria-China Business Council, Prof. Segun Awonusi, Department of English, University of Lagos, Prof. Duro Oni of Unilag, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa, Director-General of Bolytag Centre for International Diplomacy and Strategic Studies (BOCIDASS) and others.

Despite assurance by Confucius Institute that Nigeria is in the map of the new China economic policy, speaker after speaker dwelt on what Nigeria is going to benefit from it. Some of them think that Nigeria is not captured in the road and rail components of the one belt, one road policy.

The topics discussed include educational cooperation, cultural relationships, economic/commercial cooperation, technological construction interests, medical and scientific understanding, information and computer technology exchanges, transportation, political and diplomatic relationship.

China is using the one belt, one road initiative to foster commercial and cultural relationships in the world. It believes that the special relationship that has existed between Nigeria and China, over the years, makes it easy for Nigeria to naturally fall in line with the initiative.

Although Nigeria-Sino relationship started as a win-win encounter in the beginning, but unfortunately, it was not consolidated. Instead of the win-win relationship being consolidated, it drifted to “dependency” relationship.  But with the OBOR initiative came the new order based on “shared interest and shared future.”

Also the Confucius Institute at Unilag as a veritable tool for forging cooperation between the people of China and Nigeria “seeks cooperation with other bodies with similar objectives so as to synergise and present a more formidable platform for actualization of shared objectives of Nigeria and China.”

According to CI Unilag, “this is geared towards expanding both the educational, socio-economic and diplomatic relations between Nigeria, the most populous country as well as the biggest economy in Africa, and China, the most populous country in the world as well as the world’s second biggest economy.”

  In spite of the pros and cons of the one belt, one road policy, for Nigeria to benefit maximally from the Chinese initiative, the dependency syndrome must give way. The jinx of dependency must be broken. It must be a win-win situation that we started with. We must consolidate on the win-win relationship of old.

   Besides, Nigeria should think of developing its own technology. Africa should stop the dependency syndrome whether from Europe, America, or China. Africa must not be a dumping ground for everything manufactured in foreign lands. We must not be colonized again. This is the time for Africa to reassert itself scientifically and technologically.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson

— 16th March 2018

•Secondus gets reconciliation panel’s report Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Henry Seriake Dickson, has given the party a template on how to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2019. Dickson, who is also Bayelsa State governor, detailed this in the panel’s report submitted to the PDP…

  • Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu

    — 16th March 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Buhari’s  administration is doing a lot to see that activities of Boko Haram and herdsmen become history. Kalu stated this in his country home at Igbere, Abia state, after a meeting of All progressive Congress (APC) representatives. Kalu said (late former President Umaru…

  • OPS, NBA reject Ambode’s 50% review of LUC

    — 16th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), yesterday, rejected the 50 per cent reduction on the Land Use Act announced by the Lagos State government. Reacting on the policy review by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Thursday, the OPS said though the measure was   commendable, it however, amounted to scratching the issue on the surface since…

  • Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

    — 16th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu  The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, will today at the Energie Platform Lecture Series share his thoughts on the progress made so far on the Joint Venture (JV) cash call the country exited last year.  The Minister will be speaking on the theme titled, “The Role of PIGB in…

  • CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele

    — 16th March 2018

    Uche Usim Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, gave an indication of delaying the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting till April after the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive resolved the issue of nominations for its MPC. Emefiele said the meeting scheduled for March 19-20 would be delayed by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share