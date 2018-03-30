The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Nigeria Airways pensioners to get N45bn arrears –Minister
30th March 2018 - Buhari’s visit: Passengers groan over flight disruptions at Lagos airport
30th March 2018 - Unity Bank denies $1bn investment by Milost Global
30th March 2018 - Banks urged to obtain authorisation for copyright work
30th March 2018 - We’re targeting N122bn revenue in 2018 –Aremu, PTML Customs boss
30th March 2018 - Anger in the land
30th March 2018 - Reflections on Easter
30th March 2018 - The Leah Sharibu symbolism
30th March 2018 - Second term: Time for second thoughts
30th March 2018 - The review of Nigeria Herbal Pharmacopoeia
Home / Business / Nigeria Airways pensioners to get N45bn arrears –Minister

Nigeria Airways pensioners to get N45bn arrears –Minister

— 30th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja

The Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Thursday disclosed that pensioners of the defunct Nigeria Airways may receive their outstanding N45 billion pension arrears immediately after the Easter celebrations subject to Senate approval.

He said the government has raised money for the payment but needed to toe due process path by getting Senate’s nod before disbursement.

The Minister also unveiled transaction advisers for the concession of Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano Airports; for the establishment of a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and Aerotropolis project  among others.

Speaking in Abuja at the 4th Aviation Stakeholders’ Forum, Sirika said: “the House of Representatives has approved and passed the payment and the Senate says it will pass it after the Easter break. So  there is no need to close down the economy of the country

“You don’t need to close the airspace. In this hard times, we have been able to raise N45 billion to pay for the pension arrears owed the workers. They worked for it and Mr President realises that. He is committed to the welfare of workers”, he explained.

The Minister’s explanation came as the aviation unions in partnership with the Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and United Labour Congress (ULC) on March 19, gave the Federal Government a 14-day ultimatum to pay the pension arrears or risk having the sector grounded.

The Unions decried the delay in the payment of N45 billion which they said was approved by government 10 months ago for payment of pension and other entitlement of over 5,000 workers of the defunct Nigeria Airways.

The unions added that a lot of them pensioners had died out of grief,  stressing that such a development was unacceptable.

The ultimatum is expected to expire on April 2, 2018.

For the airport concession project, the lead adviser is Infrata, a UK based project consultancy firm. Another adviser is Dentons, an international law firm based in London with experience in project advisory services across both developed and emerging markets. The third adviser is Rebel that specialises in economics, feasibility, financing and transaction advisory for projects in all infrastructure.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria Airways pensioners to get N45bn arrears –Minister

— 30th March 2018

Uche Usim, Abuja The Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Thursday disclosed that pensioners of the defunct Nigeria Airways may receive their outstanding N45 billion pension arrears immediately after the Easter celebrations subject to Senate approval. He said the government has raised money for the payment but needed to toe due process path by getting…

  • Buhari’s visit: Passengers groan over flight disruptions at Lagos airport

    — 30th March 2018

    Louis Ibah It was a chaotic scene at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, yesterday as hundreds of passengers were left stranded for hours following the temporary shut down of the airport with its attendant flight delays to allow for the landing and movement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s entourage currently visiting Lagos State. With vehicular movement…

  • Unity Bank denies $1bn investment by Milost Global

    — 30th March 2018

    Chinenye Anuforo Unity Bank Plc, yesterday, again said Milost Global Inc has no investment in the bank, but that the company was one of the prospective investors introduced to it by a local entity called Mayo BV, pursuant to various regulators’ advice to the bank on the need to shore up its capital base. The…

  • Banks urged to obtain authorisation for copyright work

    — 30th March 2018

    Steve Agbota Against the backdrop of increasing legal frameworks trailing intellectual property and allied rights breaches in Nigeria, a former Dean of Law Dedpartment at Babcock University, Prof. Bankole Sodipo, has urged banks to always obtain authorisation from copyright owners before using their works to avoid infringement suits coming against them. Sodipo, who spoke on,…

  • We’re targeting N122bn revenue in 2018 –Aremu, PTML Customs boss

    — 30th March 2018

    Zika Bobby Customs Area Comptroller in charge of Port Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) Command in Lagos, Mrs. Modupeola Adeyanju Aremu, has said that achieving the N10 billion monthly revenue collections, first in the history of the command, is something she hopes to maintain. The female Customs boss said if the right strategies are deployed, nothing…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share