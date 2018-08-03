– The Sun News
Latest
3rd August 2018 - The Nigeria Air
2nd August 2018 - How sciatica pains disappeared
2nd August 2018 - African primates, and legacy of Dian Fossey
2nd August 2018 - Weather and back pain
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: South Africa’s Simbine, Cote d’Ivoire’s Lou Marie now Africa’s fastest man, woman
2nd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Amusan wins first gold medal for Nigeria, targets inter-continental event
2nd August 2018 - Adeosun: SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide documents on certificate
2nd August 2018 - Lagos artists among world’s best – Sculptors’ chair
2nd August 2018 - ‘Release full results’, Commonwealth observers urge Zimbabwe Electoral Commission
2nd August 2018 - Dangers of excess salt intake
Home / Editorial / National / The Nigeria Air
NIGERIA AIR

The Nigeria Air

— 3rd August 2018

Talk of a Nigerian national carrier was not given serious attention until a fortnight ago when the Federal Government unveiled the name, Nigeria Air…

Most Nigerians would probably love the idea of a national carrier. It could be great public relations seeing airplanes emblazoned with our national flag and coat-of-arms flying to all corners of the globe, spreading the good news about Nigeria and helping to lure foreigners to our shores as investors and tourists.

Yet, the talk of a Nigerian national carrier, which came along with the Muhammadu Buhari administration, was not given serious attention until a fortnight ago when the Federal Government unveiled the name, Nigeria Air, at the famous Farnborough Airshow in London.

READ ALSO: Planes for new national carrier arrive December

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, who has been a champion of the project said the national carrier would be run without political interference in terms of its recruitments and operations. He disclosed that the Federal Government investment would be not more than $300 million which would constitute five per cent equity interest. It would be financed through a tripartite arrangement of government budgetary provisions, private equity debt arrangement and finance syndication from a consortium of regional and international banks. Senator Sirika further said that the national carrier would be “managed fully by the private sector and run on a purely commercial business basis.”

READ ALSO: FG planning new business model for aviation sector –Sirika

The minister put these conditions upfront to calm the nerves of many Nigerians, including the stakeholders who are rather skeptical of any further government foray into the airline business after the disastrous collapse of the Nigeria Airways which plunged the country into billions of naira debts, some of which the country is yet to pay off. Even so, the red flags are already being raised. The Managing Director of Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Ahmed Kuru, observed that “it is baffling that 5 per cent of a start-up airline would cost $300 million, whereas Air France/KLM paid $286 million for 31 per cent of Virgin Atlantic recently.”

With two private airlines, Arik Airlines and Aero Contractors, gone into receivership in the last few months, and if existing airlines are struggling to barely survive, questions are being asked whether the environment is at all right for a new airline, let alone, a new national carrier. Besides, the collapse of the Nigeria Airways in 2003 after existing for some years is still a shock and the negative legacies it left behind, including an outstanding debt of N45 billion owed to Nigeria Airways employees, are sad reminders of the airline which had more than 53 planes in its fleet in 1983.

We think that some of the markers set down by the government, in terms of the modus operandi of the carrier, sound good on paper. But our experience in the past is that government has never been able to keep to such markers. The carrier being a political creation is bound to be infected with corruption, nepotism and political influences, unless some iron cast rules are put in place.

Nothing beats a good national carrier in projecting the image of a country. It could be an excellent ambassador. But it can only do these if it is well run. The Ethiopian Airline, the South African Airways, even when the countries don’t own 100 per cent equity, portray their countries in good light. But, the Federal Government’s decision to resuscitate a national carrier at this time cannot be supported. The facts on the ground show it is not well-thought through. There is no evidence of a thorough ground work that could guarantee competence and honesty, the sine qua non for a successful national carrier.

There is no doubt that without providing a better environment, the new carrier will only suffocate existing airlines and further endanger Nigeria’s aviation industry. Even foreign airlines say they are being overtaxed. We urge the government to make haste slowly and do more consultations on the project.

READ ALSO: Help!!! Domestic airline industry on the brink
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGERIA AIR

The Nigeria Air

— 3rd August 2018

Talk of a Nigerian national carrier was not given serious attention until a fortnight ago when the Federal Government unveiled the name, Nigeria Air… Most Nigerians would probably love the idea of a national carrier. It could be great public relations seeing airplanes emblazoned with our national flag and coat-of-arms flying to all corners of…

  • SERAP

    Adeosun: SERAP gives NYSC 7 days to provide documents on certificate

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on Thursday, gave National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) seven days to provide documents on Finance Minister, Mrs Kemi Adeosun’s Discharge Certificate. A statement signed by the group’s Deputy Director, Mr Timothy Adewale, released in Abuja, said that SERAP, leveraging Freedom of Information Act, had forwarded a request,…

  • LAGOS

    Lagos artists among world’s best – Sculptors’ chair

    — 2nd August 2018

    Simeon Mpamugoh Chairman, Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), Lagos State chapter, Mr. Idowu Sonaya, has rated artists in Lagos State among the best among their peers in the world. Though he admitted that the landscapes upon which they operate could be boring, yet they stand shoulder high among their peers anywhere in the world. The…

  • Chamisa

    Zimbabwe opposition leader Chamisa says won presidential election

    — 2nd August 2018

    NAN Zimbabwe’s main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said on Thursday that he had won the presidential election, and President Emmerson Mnangagwa knew he had lost otherwise the results would have been announced by now. In his first public appearance since the vote on Monday Chamisa, leader of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), urged…

  • BUHARI

    Leave Buhari out of your travails, Benue youths tell Ortom

    — 2nd August 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Benue youths, under the auspices of Idoma All Progressives Congress (APC) Young Stakeholders, have warned Governor Samuel Ortom to stop blaming President Muhammadu Buhari for his current travails. Speaking during a media parley, the Chief Convener of the group,  Dominic Alancha, boasted that regardless of the party the governor joins, he (Ortom)…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share