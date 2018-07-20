– The Sun News
Latest
20th July 2018 - Nigeria Air has immense economic potential for Nigeria — economist
20th July 2018 - Northern writers hold summit in Borno
20th July 2018 - Water sector open to foreign investors – FG
20th July 2018 - Why I announced my intention to run early – Buhari
20th July 2018 - Why I’ll probe Fayose tenure – Fayemi
20th July 2018 - Russia: Over 230 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja Friday
20th July 2018 - Fayemi can start his probe now, his vendetta mission’ll consume him – Ekiti govt.
20th July 2018 - Okowa mourns Katsina-Alu, Coomassie
20th July 2018 - Defection blues: Lawmakers meet Buhari, harp on reconciliation
20th July 2018 - Return of the Prodigal Son
Home / National / Nigeria Air has immense economic potential for Nigeria — economist
Nigeria Air

Nigeria Air has immense economic potential for Nigeria — economist

— 20th July 2018

NAN

The newly unveiled National Carrier, Nigeria Air has the potential to boost the nation’s economy if professionally managed, expert says.

Prof. Hassan Oaikhenan of the Economics and Statistics Department, University of Benin, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.

Oaikhenan advised the Federal Government to ensure that structures were put in place to guarantee the sustainability of the new National Carrier.

NAN recalls that the Federal Government on July 18, at the Farnborough International Air show in London unveiled a new National Carrier known as “Nigeria Air’.

READ ALSO Russia: Over 230 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja Friday

The announcement was coming 15 years after the liquidation of Nigeria Airways.

According to the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the National Carrier is Private sector driven. It is a business, and not a social service.

“Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this.

“The Nigerian Government will not own more than five per cent maximum of the new National Carrier. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it.”

The economist said it would result to favourable Balance of Trade in the industry and also reduce outward bound foreign exchange.

Oaikhenan, who is on sabbatical leave to the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa described aviation enterprise as `a sensitive and delicate business’.

He posited that Nigeria Airways crumbled due to corruption, adding that the new carrier must be immune from bad politics and other pitfalls.

“Nigeria Airways collapsed because of corruption, I am not so optimistic about this unless it will be operated differently this time.

“I hope that it was not set up just because we want to own one.

“It is economically reasonable for us to have our own carrier, it is paradoxical that Nigeria with large aviation market does not have a carrier.

“Nigeria Air has immense economic gains if properly managed, it will help us to retain some foreign exchange because these foreign airlines rake in so much from Nigeria because they are paid in hard currency.

“What we need now is competent hands to manage the enterprise, the right technical partners must be brought on board and we keep our obligations to them.

“There are lessons to learn from the defunct national airline, the aircraft must be serviced, and we shouldn’t afford to have one aircraft fall from the sky because no business survives it,” he said.

According to the economist, Nigeria should be ready for competition because it is a global industry, but advised that the immediate target of operation should be West African sub regional routes.

He said the establishment of the national carrier would contribute tremendously to the economy as foreign exchange flight from foreign airlines would be retained in the country.

“The aviation industry is a global one, Nigeria Air need to be a global player. Their job is not just to carry Nigerians in and out of the country.

“It must be ready to compete with Ethiopia Airline, Kenya Airways, British Airways and all the rest.’’

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria Air

Nigeria Air has immense economic potential for Nigeria — economist

— 20th July 2018

NAN The newly unveiled National Carrier, Nigeria Air has the potential to boost the nation’s economy if professionally managed, expert says. Prof. Hassan Oaikhenan of the Economics and Statistics Department, University of Benin, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday. Oaikhenan advised the Federal Government to ensure…

  • NORTHERN

    Northern writers hold summit in Borno

    — 20th July 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Northern Nigeria Writers are holding their national conference in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to elicit interest in the growth of literature and reading in the northern region. Chairman of the occasion and President, Nigerian Academic of Letters, Prof Olu Obafemi in his remarl said the Maiduguri conference was the 4th edition…

  • WATER

    Water sector open to foreign investors – FG

    — 20th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the country’s water sector was open to foreign investors with the potential of shoring up the country’s economy. The government, through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, disclosed this recently when he led a delegation to the 2018 World Cities Summit, Singapore…

  • BUHARI

    Why I announced my intention to run early – Buhari

    — 20th July 2018

    …Encourages electorate to use their PVCs wisely Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said his decision to declare his intention to run for the second term in April was to checkmate mischief-makers. He said this when he met with Buhari Support Group organisation Centre at the Presidential Villa, Abuja According to him, it was…

  • FAYEMI

    Why I’ll probe Fayose tenure – Fayemi

    — 20th July 2018

    …Denies APC engage in vote-buying …Ekiti people’s decision should be respected – Bagudu Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, hinted that his administration would probe the financial records of outgoing Governor Ayo Fayose when he assumes office. Fayemi, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share