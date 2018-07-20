Nigeria Air has immense economic potential for Nigeria — economist— 20th July 2018
NAN
The newly unveiled National Carrier, Nigeria Air has the potential to boost the nation’s economy if professionally managed, expert says.
Prof. Hassan Oaikhenan of the Economics and Statistics Department, University of Benin, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday.
Oaikhenan advised the Federal Government to ensure that structures were put in place to guarantee the sustainability of the new National Carrier.
NAN recalls that the Federal Government on July 18, at the Farnborough International Air show in London unveiled a new National Carrier known as “Nigeria Air’.
READ ALSO Russia: Over 230 stranded Nigerians arrive Abuja Friday
The announcement was coming 15 years after the liquidation of Nigeria Airways.
According to the Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, the National Carrier is Private sector driven. It is a business, and not a social service.
“Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it. The investors will have full responsibility for this.
“The Nigerian Government will not own more than five per cent maximum of the new National Carrier. Government will not be involved in running it or deciding who runs it.”
The economist said it would result to favourable Balance of Trade in the industry and also reduce outward bound foreign exchange.
Oaikhenan, who is on sabbatical leave to the University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Bayelsa described aviation enterprise as `a sensitive and delicate business’.
He posited that Nigeria Airways crumbled due to corruption, adding that the new carrier must be immune from bad politics and other pitfalls.
“Nigeria Airways collapsed because of corruption, I am not so optimistic about this unless it will be operated differently this time.
“I hope that it was not set up just because we want to own one.
“It is economically reasonable for us to have our own carrier, it is paradoxical that Nigeria with large aviation market does not have a carrier.
“Nigeria Air has immense economic gains if properly managed, it will help us to retain some foreign exchange because these foreign airlines rake in so much from Nigeria because they are paid in hard currency.
“What we need now is competent hands to manage the enterprise, the right technical partners must be brought on board and we keep our obligations to them.
“There are lessons to learn from the defunct national airline, the aircraft must be serviced, and we shouldn’t afford to have one aircraft fall from the sky because no business survives it,” he said.
According to the economist, Nigeria should be ready for competition because it is a global industry, but advised that the immediate target of operation should be West African sub regional routes.
He said the establishment of the national carrier would contribute tremendously to the economy as foreign exchange flight from foreign airlines would be retained in the country.
“The aviation industry is a global one, Nigeria Air need to be a global player. Their job is not just to carry Nigerians in and out of the country.
“It must be ready to compete with Ethiopia Airline, Kenya Airways, British Airways and all the rest.’’
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Just In: Aviation Minister unveils Nigeria Air18th July 2018
-
Kenya Airways blames labour for sack of 24 Nigerian staff17th April 2018
-
Kenya Airways sacks 22 Nigerian workers16th April 2018
Latest
Nigeria Air has immense economic potential for Nigeria — economist— 20th July 2018
NAN The newly unveiled National Carrier, Nigeria Air has the potential to boost the nation’s economy if professionally managed, expert says. Prof. Hassan Oaikhenan of the Economics and Statistics Department, University of Benin, said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Friday. Oaikhenan advised the Federal Government to ensure…
-
Northern writers hold summit in Borno— 20th July 2018
Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Northern Nigeria Writers are holding their national conference in Maiduguri, Borno State capital to elicit interest in the growth of literature and reading in the northern region. Chairman of the occasion and President, Nigerian Academic of Letters, Prof Olu Obafemi in his remarl said the Maiduguri conference was the 4th edition…
-
Water sector open to foreign investors – FG— 20th July 2018
Okwe Obi, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the country’s water sector was open to foreign investors with the potential of shoring up the country’s economy. The government, through the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Dr. Musa Ibrahim, disclosed this recently when he led a delegation to the 2018 World Cities Summit, Singapore…
-
Why I announced my intention to run early – Buhari— 20th July 2018
…Encourages electorate to use their PVCs wisely Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said his decision to declare his intention to run for the second term in April was to checkmate mischief-makers. He said this when he met with Buhari Support Group organisation Centre at the Presidential Villa, Abuja According to him, it was…
-
Why I’ll probe Fayose tenure – Fayemi— 20th July 2018
…Denies APC engage in vote-buying …Ekiti people’s decision should be respected – Bagudu Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Governor-elect of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, hinted that his administration would probe the financial records of outgoing Governor Ayo Fayose when he assumes office. Fayemi, while fielding questions from State House Correspondents after meeting with President…
-
Entertainment
Model breastfeeds her daughter on the Sports Illustrated runway— 17th July 2018
Metro Model and mum Mara Martin walked the catwalk while breastfeeding her five-month-old daughter, Aria. Breastfeeding is a natural, normal part of life. It’s a shame that many women have been made to feel ashamed to do it in public – which is why it’s so refreshing to see breastfeeding being represented (and celebrated) on…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja Airport Road: Highway to hell— 18th July 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Sometime in May 2015, six staff of Radio Nigeria had a brush with death on the Musa Yar’Adua Expressway, popularly called Airport Road, Abuja. The car conveying them home, after a stressful production hours, had rammed into another vehicle while the driver was receiving a telephone call. According to the most senior…
Oriental News
Insecurity: Why Enugu is relatively peaceful— 15th July 2018
Peter Anosike The President of United Igbo Traders of Nigeria (UNITRAN), Chief Chris Eberego Ezeh, has given reasons why Enugu State is relatively peaceful. According to him, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has created a new phenomenon in governance that has engendered peace. Speaking in an interview with Sunday Sun, the Ukehe-Igbo Etiti, Enugu State-born business mogul…
-
Features
Herdsmen’s killings: Hunger, starvation imminent in Taraba— 20th July 2018
Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Hunger and starvation are imminent in Jalingo, Taraba State, and its surrounding communities. With cases of Fulani herdsmen sacking communities and maiming farmers, the only future that holds after the present tragedy is hunger. Experts estimate that tones of stored produce have been destroyed in the wake of the exploits of herdsmen…
Literary Review
Return of the Prodigal Son— 20th July 2018
The Joy of Professor Abednego, Jerry Alagbaoso; Kraft Books, Ibadan, 2018; pp 83 Henry Akubuiro A comedy play consciously exaggerates characteristics for humorous effects intent on x-raying human foibles and hubris. William Shakespeare’s oeuvre is replete with such comedy plays as Twelfth Night, Much Ado About Nothing, As You Like, Comedy of Errors, to mention…
-
Lifeline
How to prevent danger in Onitsha drainage channels— 20th July 2018
He recalled that the state government had been doing its best to de-silt drainages in Onitsha to allow floodwater to flow into the River Niger. Cosmas Omegoh Some residents of Onitsha in Anambra State have been lamenting the recent drowning of four bankers in the area. The deceased were swept into the Obodoukwu drainage channel…
Education Review
Nigeria to host regional confab on education— 16th July 2018
Fred Ezeh, Abuja The Federal Government has confirmed that, barring any last minute change, it will host regional conference on education, in Abuja, later this year. The conference would afford all stakeholders the opportunity to showcase success story in the development of education in their respective countries. Government said a desk office had been raised…
-
TSWeekend
Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate— 20th July 2018
Tosin Ajirire For fuji icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, President Muhammadu Buhari has exhibited uncommon courage in his fight against corruption. And for this reason, he’s supporting his re-election bid come 2019. READ ALSO: Fuji, Juju musicians, others storm Abeokuta to promote Yoruba traditional music The musician, who recently paid…
Opinion
Vote ‘cashualisation’ and the commodification of tomorrow— 20th July 2018
“Genuine change agents are scared away from politics due to the ‘cashualisation’ of vote which ensures that people have no tomorrow.” Oludayo Tade The July 14 gubernatorial election conducted in Ekiti state which produced Dr Kayode Fayemi as the Governor-elect has affirmed the precarious state of affairs in Nigeria. The behavioural manifestations of political actors…
Columnists
-
The Lagos highway to hell— 20th July 2018
“Those who know the Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Lagos will testify that the road is now a highway to hell. From Oshodi to Mile 2 Oke (Up), there is a road, but it leads to nowhere.” Onuoha Ukeh When the popular rock and roll group, AC/DC, released one of its greatest tracks, Highway to Hell, the…
-
Ekiti: Media houses in jeopardy— 20th July 2018
“Unfortunately, the Ekiti broadcasting station’s criminal rascality has thrown other stations in the country into jeopardy as, henceforth, such stations are, in the future, liable to be shut down for even the slightest indiscretion.” Duro Onabule By its reputation, the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti State might go down in history as about the most…
-
A knack for details can make you succeed— 20th July 2018
“You dilly-dally endlessly. If you do that, you are likely to forget many important details that could make a difference to whatever you are doing.” Ladi Ayodeji If you are young person reading this piece, I implore you to develop a knack for details. It will serve you well in life. I first heard the…
-
Almajiri as consequence of Boko Haram— 20th July 2018
“The almajiri menace is a consequence of a preponderance of a deep-seated Boko Haram ideology as typified in a culture of hostile animosity towards whatever is generally considered Western Judeo-Christian heritage in the Muslim North.” Majeed Dahiru The exclusive interview granted the Voice of America (VOA) by a woman simply identified as Falmata, may perhaps…
-
In search of another Mandela in Africa: A mirage or possibility? (2)— 19th July 2018
This week, I have decided to write a follow-up to last week’s article on Nelson Mandela. Yesterday, July 18, marked the centenary anniversary of Mandela; if he were alive today, he would have been 100 years old. It was a bitter-sweet moment for me as I celebrated an ideal that once was even as I…
-
Kemi Adeosun’s NYSC certificate saga— 19th July 2018
“Minister Kemi certainly prefers the aberration that is Nigeria to the order and propriety that is Britain. That is why I insist that she has learnt nothing and imbibed nothing from Britain.” Amanze Obi The story out there has been that Nigeria’s finance minister, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, forged her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge…
-
‘Military junta’ incorrect— 18th July 2018
Vanguard comment of June 4 offered readers the following misprints: “Coming 25 years after the military junta (sic) led by General Ibrahim Babangida torpedoed the sovereign will of the Nigerian electorate….” A ‘junta’ is ‘a military government that has gained power by using force’, according to Longman Dictionary of Contemporary English, New Edition for Advanced…
-
The hidden wisdom of God— 18th July 2018
“Some of the hidden wisdom of God is buried in the hidden but spiritually fertilized soil of nature culminating in the spiritual dimension of human physiology.” Prof. Nathan Uzorma Protus “My only son was involved in a high jump in their school inter-house sports and had an accident in the process. He broke his ankle…
-
Reactions to my polygamy series (3)— 18th July 2018
If the Lord is against multiple-marriage, would He not have included men who have two or more wives and a woman married to a polygamist among those to be punished? Sina Adedipe Having last week treated the issue of God’s statement in Genesis 2:24 raised by Steve (080-6532-7244), I now shift attention to his anonymous anti-polygamy…
-
The lies in our national life— 18th July 2018
“A liar is a person who tells lies, who has previously told lies, or who tends by nature to tell a lie repeatedly — even when not necessary.” Charles Dickson A long time ago, at a small family reunion, I watched as a father narrated a movie to the kids. Unknown to him, the kids…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply