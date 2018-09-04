Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA— 4th September 2018
NAN
The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday said it would deliver the Air Transport Licence (ATL) and the Aircraft Operators Certificate (AOC) to the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, in the next 90 days.
The Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Muktar Usman, who announced this at a news conference in Lagos, said the proposed December take off of the carrier was still feasible.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Airline Transport Licence (ATL) is the highest level of aircraft pilot certificate.
Those certified as Airline Transport Pilots (unconditional) are authorised to act as pilot in command on scheduled air carrier’s aircraft.
On the other hand, the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) is the approval granted by a National Aviation Authority (NAA) to an aircraft operator to allow it to use aircraft for commercial purposes.
Usman said, “We still have more than 90 days to the end of the year, so, it is still feasible, all things being equal. I am just talking from the regulatory point of view.”
He assured the flying public and Nigerians that the government was still working round the clock for a successful take off of the airline.
READ ALSO France to partner Nigeria to boost visual arts, development of young talents
According to him, the government will continue to work effectively on the project until it is delivered to Nigerians at the stipulated time.
He noted that talks surrounding the proposed national carrier had reduced significantly because most Nigerians were beginning to understand and buy into it.
Usman explained that the role of Transaction Advisers to the project was a gradual process, adding that the process so far had been transparent.
“The government intention about the take off of Nigeria Air is to get the best for the flying public because Nigerians have been yearning for a strong and viable carrier.
We want a carrier that will meet the demands and potential of the domestic market, the regional market and the international market,” he said.
NAN reports that the government, through the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had on July 18, unveiled the name and logo of the new national carrier at the Farnborough Air Show in London, United Kingdom.
Sirika had stressed that the government was fully committed to fulfilling the campaign promise made by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015 to establish a new national carrier like the defunct Nigerian Airways.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Nigeria, Britain sign defence, economic deals30th August 2018
-
Sambo and the 2019 presidential poll27th August 2018
-
Lai Mohammed cracks guests ribs at wedding reception26th August 2018
Latest
Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA— 4th September 2018
NAN The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday said it would deliver the Air Transport Licence (ATL) and the Aircraft Operators Certificate (AOC) to the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, in the next 90 days. The Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Muktar Usman, who announced this at a news conference in Lagos, said the proposed December…
-
France to partner Nigeria to boost visual arts, development of young talents— 4th September 2018
NAN France will continue to partner with Nigeria to boost visual arts and development of young talents, by providing the platform for young Nigeria artist at the international market. Ms Damilola Ayodeji, Information Officer of France Embassy to Nigeria, made this known on Tuesday in Abuja. She said that as part of the Institute Francais…
-
Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill— 4th September 2018
NAN The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the Nasarawa State Agency for Youth Empowerment Scheme (NAYES) bill. The Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced the passage of the bill at the plenary, following a motion by the Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga (APC-Awe North) and seconded by Mr Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma). Balarabe-Abdullahi said that…
-
V-C urges youths to embrace virtues of integrity, competence— 4th September 2018
NAN The Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Prof. Labode Popoola, has urged the youth to embrace the virtues of integrity and competence. Popoola said these virtues were some of the attributes of good future leaders that the nation would be proud of. The Vice-Chancellor said this at the opening ceremony of a two-day leadership training for…
-
Gov Ugwuanyi pledges to include more women in governance— 4th September 2018
NAN The Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has pledged to increase the number of women currently in his government so as to meet the 35 percent affirmative action. Governor Ugwuanyi made this known in Enugu on Tuesday while addressing over 1,000 women in state who staged a walk to the government house to demand for…
-
Entertainment
Our goal to promote ankara, adire fabric in UK – Eribo-Ani— 4th September 2018
Christy Anyanwu Irene Eribo-Ani, who was crowned ‘Ebony Queen 1 of UK’ in 2016, recently became the brand ambassador for Ankara Meets Adire Festival (AMAF), an event taking place September 2 in London. She is a multiple award winner in skills empowerment and the CEO of Irensmart Limited and Irensmartconcept Charity. Eribo-Ani’s creativity and flair…
South-West Report
INCREDIBLE: 10 years of uninterrupted blackout— 30th August 2018
“This same senatorial district subjected to many years of uninterrupted darkness is the home of the Omotoso Nigeria Integrated Power Plant that is supposed to generate 530 mega watts. Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure These are hard and harsh times for residents in the six local governments that make up Ondo South Senatorial District. This is because…
-
Abuja Metro
Behold, Abuja’s new prostitution ring— 29th August 2018
The FCT has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies lure poverty-stricken girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has become the Nigerian “Italy” as some highly-connected ladies now lure beautifully-endowed but poverty-stricken innocent girls from remote villages and towns for prostitution in the name…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Python Dance 3: Anxiety in South East— 2nd September 2018
The IPOB did not hide its feelings on the plan for another Python Dance in the Southeast as the group has already declared a total strike on September 14 ■ As Ndigbo reject new military exercise ■ Fear stems from previous operations, closeness to 2019 elections ■ Army gives reasons, says no going back on…
Literary Review
Alien herdsmen and the rest of us— 4th September 2018
Voices in a Choir, Bukar Usman,, Kalmidas Comminications, Kaduna, pp. 351 Henry Akubuiro Long live the book: this isn’t your everyday trite. Kings and queens are used to wishes of longevity, but it’s actually the book that deserves to live the longest. Throwaways books aren’t included, however. Only good books should live long, for on the…
-
Lifeline
Group tutors Nnokwa youths on education, new skills— 3rd September 2018
The scheme was open to all youths from Nnokwa town and beyond, targeted at enriching their knowledge and equipping them to overcome the challenges of life. Job Osazuwa Eminent indigenes of Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on the platform of the Nnokwa Progress Union (NPU), Lagos branch, recently exposed youths, teenagers and…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How Elizabeth Adoga became The Face of Prestige Nigeria— 31st August 2018
Pretty Elizabeth Adoga has emerged winner of this year’s edition of The Face of Prestige Nigeria held at Rockview Hotel, Apapa, Lagos on Saturday, August 25. Adoga clinched the coveted crown after a keen contest having trounced 10 other contestants. Speaking on her victory, she said: “I am excited I won. I knew I was…
Opinion
Mainstreaming health in 2019 political discourse— 3rd September 2018
The 2019 political discourse should be issue- based and bringing health into it is very fundamental because a healthy nation… Victor Oliver Abel In accordance with the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, health is a fundamental human right indispensable for the exercise of other human rights. Every human being is entitled to…
Columnists
-
So much for national interest— 3rd September 2018
National interest depends on who drives it, what drives it or drives the driver… Tony Iwuoma Many things make me to weep for and over Nigeria. Many times. I weep because Nigerians find it difficult to comprehend a matter as simple as not having a nation. It gets too much on my rickety heart when…
-
In search of political mentors (7): Here comes the non-politician— 3rd September 2018
Ladies and Gentlemen, please rise and give it up for former Governor of Akwa Ibom state: His Excellency, Arc. (Obong) Victor Attah, FNIA. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush [Continued from last Monday] Your cacophonous affirmative chorus confirms that you want the unveiling now. That should come presently. Let’s tee off with what golfers call an…
-
Primary hurdles in party primaries— 3rd September 2018
It is 166 days to the 2019 General Elections. Going by INEC’s schedule of activities… the next main item on the agenda is party primaries. Andy Ezeani Nigeria’s democracy is on the cusp again. Not that it has ever departed thence. Virtually every day of Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 has been a critical juncture. The…
-
Theresa May, Nigeria and Africa!— 3rd September 2018
What Africa needs to do is to develop her human resource and technical capacities to rise up to the new global business frontiers. Eric Osagie She stopped over last week. Decked in a colourful jacket and smart pair of trousers, Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, exuded the pomp and power of Great Britain, our…
-
2019 presidential contenders and pretenders— 3rd September 2018
Top on the list of the PDP contenders is former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The man has been mobilising and seeking support across the country. Casmir Igbokwe The tempo of political activities has heightened. More political parties have joined the fray. More intrigues have come to play. More importantly, sundry presidential aspirants have emerged. It…
-
The Mum who broke her son’s virginity— 1st September 2018
Pity her, a mum and her only son, her last born, discussing a sex issue! A lady told me her pains the day she was teaching sex matters to her son. Osondu Anyalechi In 1948, my first year in school, our teacher asked us, how babies were born. I had no idea and nobody in…
-
Being A Dad: How to build strong father-son relationship— 1st September 2018
Get involved in father-son activities. Fathers and sons can have quality time by developing interests in same things. Kate Halim Father-son relationships can be complex. Fathers and sons with widely different interests can find it hard to relate to one another. Sometimes dads and sons feel competitive against one another. Their male tendencies to not…
-
What if she hands you condom before sex?— 1st September 2018
When a lady insists you use a condom and even goes ahead to provide one when you have none, she limits her chances of risking her life having abortions Amaka Nicholas You meet a girl, you ask her out and she agrees. On your first, second or even third date, there is kissing and necking. You…
-
Between Buhari’s supporters and other Nigerians— 1st September 2018
This is not an attempt to tar and feather all of the president’s men and supporters as dumb and extremists, which will be an unfair characterization. Clem Aguiyi In recent times I’ve met fellow countrymen, who are very disillusioned about our broken politics and political process to the extent that even if the ballot boxes and…
-
My son mistakes ‘defection’ for ‘defecation’— 1st September 2018
“Daddy, I am not talking of exam or INEC, jo.” It is then it occurred to me that my son and I are speaking different languages. “Ok, I now understand” Chika Abanobi “Daddy, I want to defect.’ That was the statement I heard from Junior before I interjected with the question: “to which of the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply