4th September 2018 - Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA
4th September 2018 - France to partner Nigeria to boost visual arts, development of young talents
4th September 2018 - Nasarawa Assemby passes youth empowerment bill
4th September 2018 - V-C urges youths to embrace virtues of integrity, competence
4th September 2018 - FG pledges commitment to TB control, donates TB detecting machine
4th September 2018 - UN agency seeks refugees input in S. Sudan peace deal
4th September 2018 - Gov Ugwuanyi pledges to include more women in governance
4th September 2018 - Hundreds of migrants flee detention centre in Tripoli chaos -aid worker
4th September 2018 - Breaking: Police raid South South leader, Edwin Clark’s residence in Abuja
4th September 2018 - Aspirant urges APC to give ticket to women of integrity to contest election
Nigeria Air gets operational certificates within 90 days – NCAA

— 4th September 2018

NAN

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on Tuesday said it would deliver the Air Transport Licence (ATL) and the Aircraft Operators Certificate (AOC) to the new national carrier, Nigeria Air, in the next 90 days.

The Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Muktar Usman, who announced this at a news conference in Lagos, said the proposed December take off of the carrier was still feasible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Airline Transport Licence (ATL) is the highest level of aircraft pilot certificate.

Those certified as Airline Transport Pilots (unconditional) are authorised to act as pilot in command on scheduled air carrier’s aircraft.

On the other hand, the Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) is the approval granted by a National Aviation Authority (NAA) to an aircraft operator to allow it to use aircraft for commercial purposes.

Usman said, “We still have more than 90 days to the end of the year, so, it is still feasible, all things being equal. I am just talking from the regulatory point of view.”

He assured the flying public and Nigerians that the government was still working round the clock for a successful take off of the airline.

According to him, the government will continue to work effectively on the project until it is delivered to Nigerians at the stipulated time.

He noted that talks surrounding the proposed national carrier had reduced significantly because most Nigerians were beginning to understand and buy into it.

Usman explained that the role of Transaction Advisers to the project was a gradual process, adding that the process so far had been transparent.

“The government intention about the take off of Nigeria Air is to get the best for the flying public because Nigerians have been yearning for a strong and viable carrier.

We want a carrier that will meet the demands and potential of the domestic market, the regional market and the international market,” he said.

NAN reports that the government, through the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had on July 18, unveiled the name and logo of the new national carrier at the Farnborough Air Show in London, United Kingdom.

Sirika had stressed that the government was fully committed to fulfilling the campaign promise made by the President, Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015 to establish a new national carrier like the defunct Nigerian Airways.

