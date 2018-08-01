This is also a time that the country’s poverty ratings and unemployment figures are soaring, and the feeling in some quarters is that the money would be better used deployed to other sectors. There are also those who believe the new airline will pose an economic challenge to the existing ones.

Since the airline may become reality, it is necessary to harp on the need for more transparency on the airline affair. Information on every step of the arrangement should be available and made clear to the people. This is to correct the impression that it is just another gimmick to move government funds into the accounts of private companies for the personal use of government officials involved in the deal.

If Nigeria, at all, must have a national airline or any other such big project at this time, it must be established following laid down procedures and leaving no room for unhealthy suspicious, insinuations and suppositions. The government must be transparent on the structure, funding and operations of the airline.

With the dwindling national revenue, it remains to be seen how the government intends to run the airline professionally and efficiently. This is more so with the lacklustre handling of the now moribund Nigeria Airways, which one had about 18 airplanes in its fleet, but ended up owing its workers their retirement benefits.

From the querries that have been raised so far, it would appear that money that the government has committed to the project is well beyond what it should be. The government has also not explained why a project in which it has a five percent only stake is named after it, even as the Nigeria Air domain name has reportedly been registered by a smart Alec who probably wants to use it to make money from the government, as Nigeria would have to buy it back from him. The government also needs to explain how the new airline would operate vis-a-vis Arik Air and Aero Contractors, in which it also has huge stakes, and is their actual owner, having pur chased their debts via the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON). The source of funding of the 300 million dollars stake in the new airline has also not been made clear to the people.