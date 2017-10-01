The Sun News
Latest
1st October 2017 - NIGERIA @57 : Rapid rise in non-communicable diseases, major health challenge confronting the nation –Dr. Ukegbu, consultant public health physician
1st October 2017 - DIABIZ Herbal:  Best hope to remedy blood sugar – Atuchukwu
1st October 2017 - Nigeria’s future depends on agriculture, says FUNAAB VC
1st October 2017 - Abducted Edo Catholic priest regains freedom
1st October 2017 - FG appoints new acting NAFDAC DG
1st October 2017 - 6 drown as boat capsizes in Benue
1st October 2017 - Rivers commissions 3 reconstructed schools
1st October 2017 - Fayose’s posters flood Makurdi
1st October 2017 - Golf: Glo takes over Independence Cup 2017
1st October 2017 - Bayelsa @ 21: Let’s renew hope in our state, nation – Gov Dickson 
Home / Health / NIGERIA @57 : Rapid rise in non-communicable diseases, major health challenge confronting the nation –Dr. Ukegbu, consultant public health physician

NIGERIA @57 : Rapid rise in non-communicable diseases, major health challenge confronting the nation –Dr. Ukegbu, consultant public health physician

— 1st October 2017

By Enyeribe Ejiogu

([email protected])

In the 57 years that Nigeria has been independent, it has had issues and faced challenges in the health sector. During the colonial era and in the first few years after 1960, the health sector was better organized and functioned very well, up to 1975.

During the colonial era, the health sector functioned in a beautiful way, and the present disruptions caused by multiple strikes were alien to it. But trouble began when the then military government headed by the then head of state, General Olusegun Obasanjo, sacked doctors who embarked on strike to press for improved funding for revitalizing needed healthcare infrastructure that had begun to crumble in the face of budgetary cutbacks by the military government. The doctors had at the time also sought improved funding from the government to sustain the equally important and robust training programme designed and bequeathed to the country by the colonial administration, for the production of a successor generation of knowledgeable health care professionals. Rather than listen to reason, the military government summarily sacked almost one generation of knowledgeable and experienced healthcare professionals, many of who simply left the country, unleashing the first wave of brain drain in the health sector. That is why today, in Saudi Arabia, US, Britain, Canada and some other countries you fine brilliant Nigerians working in healthcare facilities patronized by many of Nigeria’s elite, including the present political leadership.

As Nigeria marks the 57th anniversary, Sunday Sun spoke with Dr. Andrew Ukegbu, who is a consultant public health physician at the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, Abia State, to share his views on what he considers the biggest health challenge that Nigeria has had to grapple with over the last five decades. Please read on…

In terms of disease burden, before 1990, the health challenges of infections and parasitic diseases were a big headache. But that is not to say that the non-communicable diseases were not a problem. Until that year, we had to contend mainly with communicable diseases such infections and parasitic diseases. These constituted about 80 to 90 per cent of the disease burden in the country. But in the last decade or so, we began to witness a change in the disease pattern.

Nigeria like every other middle income nation, there is a growing change in lifestyle and consumption patterns, increasing environmental pollution and other negatives of urbanization. We are now having a mixture of communicable and non-communicable diseases, in the ratio of 60 per cent to 40 per cent. But the worrisome discovery is the rapid rise in the incidence and prevalence of non-communicable diseases, such as heart and kidney disease, cancers of different kinds. The reasons as I indicated earlier include change in lifestyle, eating habits and lack of exercise. In the past when most of our parents were farmers and ate fresh natural foods, vegetables, and consumed foods that had reasonable amount of fibre and used good quality natural palm oil without colouring and additives like the kind of “palm oil” sold in the market these days. You now find that a lot of people of the present generation now eat fast foods and other junks, do not exercise, move from air-conditioned bedrooms to air-conditioned cars to air-conditioned offices and often end up in air-conditioned mortuaries. You find that there is increased incidence of hypertension and diabetes, which often result in kidney disease. You also find more and more people are resorting to the use of alcohol based concoctions that are marketed as herbal medicine. There is nothing essentially wrong with herbal medicine, because our forefathers used true herbal medicines in their days, but what you these days are herbal preparations of questionable efficacy.

Improperly managed urbanisation and industrialization and the environmental pollution resulting from these development have also contributed to the worsening of the country’s disease profile; that is why we are increasingly moving from communicable to non-communication diseases as cigarette smoking and consumption of alcoholic drinks, especially among the youths, rises rapidly. Squally, there is increase in the use of narcotics and other drugs that are being abused. As result, mortality and morbidity continue to increase.

If you look at the statistics based on the number of admissions in hospitals, you find that there is trend towards increase in non-communicable diseases. As of today, advances in medical science have made the country better able to tackle the incidence of communicable disease such as HIV, Ebola, Lasss Fever, hepatitis, malaria, typhoid, diarrhea, dysentery, cholera, etc.

The real headache is not that there is increase in non-communicable diseases and other modern diseases, the concern is that Nigeria is not really prepared to tackle what I believe will be an avalanche of non-communicable diseases in the near future. Clearly, we lack the capacity to deal with what will happen. It is a very big challenge. We lack the manpower and the appropriate facilities to provide requisite services.

More troublesome is that the people are not very much aware of how to recognize when these diseases manifest because there is general tendency to report late to the hospitals to see doctors when they experience certain symptoms. There is high incidence self-medication. Major organ diseases require early intervention which begins from seeing a doctor early. Most major diseases can be treated or adequately managed when they are discovered early.

But the problem is that in several cases the patients come late to the hospital, after they have done the rounds of self-medication and under-going prayer sessions in so-called spiritual centres whether Christian or Islamic. Therefore, by the time the appropriate diagnosis is done and treatment is commenced, you find that the problem has gone far and almost to the point where medical intervention will not be effective and thereby leading to death.

That is why today, a school of thought believes that the greatest health challenge confronting the country is the rapid rise in non-communicable diseases. Added to this is the very poor funding situation we see in the country’s health sector which is in turn leading to abject lack of adequate manpower to handle the health problems we are seeing in the country. Of course, there is the issue of corruption in the management of the country’s financial resources.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria’s future depends on agriculture, says FUNAAB VC

— 1st October 2017

The acting Vice-Chancellor, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, (FUNAAB), Professor Ololade Enikuomehin, has disclosed that agriculture had become a mainstay of the nation’s economy and that the future of Nigeria depends largely on it. Professor Enikuomehin stated this at the just-concluded 5th National Conference/Exhibition and Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Women in Agricultural…

  • Abducted Edo Catholic priest regains freedom

    — 1st October 2017

    From Tony Osauzo, Benin Abducted Catholic Parish Priest of St. Benedict Church, Iddo 2, Okpella in Auchi Diocese, Fr. Lawrence Adorolo‎, has been released. Sources said Fr. Adorolo was seen at about 10 pm in a community five kilomtres from Auchi, headquarters of Estako West Local Government Area. He reportedly told the people that he trekked…

  • FG appoints new acting NAFDAC DG

    — 1st October 2017

    By Azoma Chikwe The Federal Government on Thursday approved the appointment of Mr. Ademola Andrew Magbojuri as the new Acting Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC). Magbojuri takes over from Mrs. Yetunde Oni, who attained the retirement age of 60 years last week. Oni served in acting…

  • 6 drown as boat capsizes in Benue

    — 1st October 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A boat mishap has reportedly claimed the lives of at least six persons in River Katsina-Ala in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State. Sources from the area said the incident occurred when a boat ferrying more than 15 passengers who were mostly mourners across River Katsina-Ala suddenly capsized. The passengers were…

  • Rivers commissions 3 reconstructed schools

    — 1st October 2017

    Rivers State Government has commissioned and handed over reconstructed basic schools in Ahoada West, Port Harcourt and Asari-Toru Local Government Areas to their respective benefiting communities.  Performing the commissioning and handing over ceremonies on behalf of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Friday, Executive Chairman of the Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board, Venerable…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share