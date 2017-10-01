Nigeria @ 57: Ortom pardons 28 prisoners

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has approved the payment of fines for 28 prison inmates in the state to guarantee their freedom as part of activities to mark this year’s Independence Day celebration.

The governor, in a message of felicitation on the historic occasion of the 57th Independence Anniversary of Nigeria, said the decision followed the recommendation of the Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

Speaking through his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, Governor Ortom expressed the belief that the challenges facing the country can be overcome if Nigerians join hands with government and avoid actions and speeches that are capable of fanning the embers of hatred and disintegration even as he restated the commitment of the government and people of Benue State to the unity of the country.

While congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s efforts in taking the country out of economic recession and the successes recorded in the area of security, the Governor expressed optimism that the country will attain greater heights under the present administration.

He also reaffirmed the determination of his administration in ensuring that Benue overcomes its current economic challenges and move to the next level of development positing that now that the country is out of recession, greater efforts will be channeled towards providing development in various sectors to the people.

Governor Ortom also acknowledged the support of the people to his administration in the bold steps it took in tackling security challenges which gave birth to the enactment of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Establishment of Ranches Law as well as the law which prohibits kidnapping, cultism and related offences.

He commended the roles played by the Benue State House of Assembly, the Judiciary, traditional rulers, the media, civil society groups and other stakeholders which made the laws possible.

The Governor, while commending the people of the state for their unwavering support especially at difficult moments such as the recent flood disaster which affected thousands of people, reassured Benue people in particular that his administration will not relent in its resolve to guarantee the safety of lives and property while providing good governance for all.