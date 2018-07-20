– The Sun News
Latest
20th July 2018 - Return of the Prodigal Son
20th July 2018 - Sejiro Avoseh: Why my works focus on women
20th July 2018 - My four-point agenda’ll transform our economy – Adegoke, aspirant
20th July 2018 - Osun Guber: SDP picks Iwo indigene as candidate
20th July 2018 - Nigeria to spend $300m on national carrier
20th July 2018 - Why I’m supporting Buhari’s re-election – K1 De Ultimate
20th July 2018 - Herdsmen’s killings: Hunger, starvation imminent in Taraba
20th July 2018 - FG to take over, complete Farin Ruwa Dam
20th July 2018 - 20% Nigerians may experience flooding – FG
20th July 2018 - Buhari assures Ekwueme’s family on refund of £200,000 medical bill
Home / Business / Nigeria to spend $300m on national carrier
NIGERIA AIR - SPEND $300 MILLION

Nigeria to spend $300m on national carrier

— 20th July 2018

Nigeria’s new national airline, Nigeria Air, will require an initial takeoff capital of between $150 million and $300 million as the Federal Government seeks strategic partners to operate the carrier, according to a document sighted by an international wire service on Thursday.

READ ALSO: FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier

According to the government, the strategic partners are expected to run the airline as a private sector initiative to avoid suffering the fate of defunct Nigeria Airways.

The previous national carrier, the Nigeria Airways, founded in 1958, was wholly owned and managed by the Federal Government before it went under in 2003.

Hadi Sirika, the Minister of State for Aviation, said on Wednesday that the government would not own more than five per cent of the new carrier. He made the comments while giving details of the airline at the Farnborough air show in England.

The government plans to launch the airline in December, making good on President Muhammadu Buhari’s election campaign promise.

Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left Nigeria with low-quality infrastructure seen as a hurdle to prosperity. The government has said that upgrading it would require private investment. “The initial capital is likely to be in the range of $US 150 to $300 million, in- vested in tranches over time from start up through the first five years of operation,” a government document stated.

It said the government would provide initial capital but did not state the sum or give further details.

The government will “facilitate the process for opening up the capital of the airline to private sector financial investors”, the document stated.

A private operator, sought through a Public Private Partnership (PPP) process, will manage the airline without interference, it said.

Nigeria Air would serve domestic and international markets and expect to have a fleet of 30 aircraft in five years with hubs in Lagos and Abuja, Nigeria’s two main cities.

British billionaire Richard Branson set up domestic and international carrier Virgin Nigeria in 2000, but pulled out in 2010 over what he said was interference by politicians and regulators.

The airline he created, which was later rebranded Air Nigeria, closed in 2012 after collapsing under N35 billion of debt which left it unable to pay staff, a former finance director of the company said at the time.

Nigeria is overhauling its aviation infrastructure and handing over its airports to private managers in order to improve the business environment for the industry and to attract investment, the document said. It said current air traffic in Nigeria is around 15 million passengers which is expected to grow at five percent per annum through to 2036.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADEGOKE

My four-point agenda’ll transform our economy – Adegoke, aspirant

— 20th July 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kunle Adegoke, has said that his four-point agenda can rebuild the state’s economy. Adegoke who is one of the 17 aspirants screened and cleared by the National Working Committee of the party to participate in the direct primary that will…

  • NIGERIA AIR - SPEND $300 MILLION

    Nigeria to spend $300m on national carrier

    — 20th July 2018

    Nigeria’s new national airline, Nigeria Air, will require an initial takeoff capital of between $150 million and $300 million as the Federal Government seeks strategic partners to operate the carrier, according to a document sighted by an international wire service on Thursday. READ ALSO: FG unveils Nigeria Air as new national carrier According to the…

  • FARIN RUWA DAM

    FG to take over, complete Farin Ruwa Dam

    — 20th July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja In its bid to complete all ongoing and abandoned water projects in the country, the Federal Government said it will takeover the construction of Farin Ruwa Dam in Nasarawa State. Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Dr Musa Ibrahim, made the disclosure when he received a delegation from Nasarawa…

  • FLOODING - AT RISK

    20% Nigerians may experience flooding – FG

    — 20th July 2018

    About 20 per cent of Nigerians are reportedly “at risk from one form of flooding or another,” the National Economic Council (NEC) was told yesterday. READ ALSO: Abeokuta flood: We’ll provide relief materials to victims – FG The NEC, led by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, comprises the 36 state governors and Minister of the Federal…

  • REFUND

    Buhari assures Ekwueme’s family on refund of £200,000 medical bill

    — 20th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has assured the family of the late former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, of refund of £200,000 incurred as medical bill in London, a top government source told Daily Sun, yesterday. The president gave the assurance when the Ekwueme family, led by Oko Kingdom’s traditional ruler, Igwe Laz Ekwueme, paid…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share