The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari
27th February 2018 - 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume
27th February 2018 - ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’
27th February 2018 - ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 
27th February 2018 - Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 
27th February 2018 - Nigeria yet to benefit from AGOA, ETLS, says FG
27th February 2018 - Oil threat: SPE urges more investment in renewable energy
27th February 2018 - FG: New minimum wage ready 3rd quarter
27th February 2018 - CBN: How fiscal interventions’ll boost external reserves
27th February 2018 - …As NASS commends CBN on N9.5bn ASCON intervention projects
Home / National / Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

— 27th February 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republic are threatened by the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin.

The president also said “the situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food.”

He added that the world would pay heavily if nothing is done to solve the problem confronting Lake Chad.

Buhari, who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo, at the International Conference on Lake Chad, in Abuja, yesterday said nations must be selfless in solving the problem.

Declaring the event open, the president also acknowledged the contribution of UNESCO and the Lake Chad Commission for their services.

“Lake Chad is the sixth largest in the world…The shrinking of Lake Chad, which provides food for over 40 million people in Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad and the disappearing natural resources in the Lake has become a global calamity and, therefore, require urgent attention or else, the cascading effects would worsen.

“The lake, regarded as one of the largest water bodies in Africa, is fast losing its traction. The lake’s water level and size has shrunk by 90 percent, compared with what it was in the 1960s. Its surface area has decreased from a peak of 25,000 square kilometers to approximately 1,350 square kilometres today.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, further stated that saving Lake Chad requires the ccollaboration of all relevant stakeholders.

Deputy Director-General United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Getachew Engida, also pledged the commitment of organisation to contribute meaningfully in salvaging the situation. 

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nigeria, 3 nations threatened by Lake Chad shrinking –Buhari

— 27th February 2018

Okwe Obi, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigeria, Cameroon, Niger and Chad Republic are threatened by the shrinking of the Lake Chad Basin. The president also said “the situation in the Lake Chad has left over 40 million people in dire need of food.” He added that the world would pay heavily if nothing…

  • 2019: I’ll be disappointed if Buhari uses public funds to campaign -Ndume

    — 27th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Sen. Mohammed Ndume, who represents Borno South in the senate, is known as a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari. Ndume in an interview with journalists in Maiduguri, Borno capital recently said though the decision to re-contest the presidency or not in 2019 lies with President Buhari, he said his supporters were…

  • ‘Ikpeazu has done enough to deserve second term’

    — 27th February 2018

    Ismail Omipidan For the better part of last year, Abia State, a state christened “God’s Own state,” was in the news for the wrong reasons. Apart from the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), which at some point forced some northern youth groups to threaten to sack Igbo from the north, by October…

  • ANLCA partners govt agencies on trade facilitation 

    — 27th February 2018

    Uche Usim  The Chairman, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Onne, River State chapter, Kingsley Offor, has pledged the cooperation of the body with various government agencies at the port to improve trade facilitation and ease of doing business.  Speaking in Onne at the weekend, Offor said the body would work with the Nigeria…

  • Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 

    — 27th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has denied insinuations alleging plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reintroduce the controversial on-shore-off-shore dichotomy intended to deprive the littoral states of Akwa lbom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Lagos, among others, of the derivation content of revenue allocation.  It has also denied claims that Akwa Ibom State…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share