The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - Niger to spend N1.2b every 20 days on school feeding
20th September 2017 - 21st century is African century, Conte tells UN General Assembly
20th September 2017 - 149 dead in Mexico earthquake as volcano kills 15
20th September 2017 - Labour vows to stall concession of Lagos, Abuja airports
20th September 2017 - WAFU CUP: It’s Eagles, Squirrels again
20th September 2017 - Suicide mission! Boxing promoter warns Ferdinand
20th September 2017 - Zidane, Real strike new deal
20th September 2017 - AFN: Dalung floors Yayock in CAS
20th September 2017 - All not well with Gunners’ Welbeck
20th September 2017 - Sad tales of unemployed graduates
Home / National / Niger to spend N1.2b every 20 days on school feeding

Niger to spend N1.2b every 20 days on school feeding

— 20th September 2017

The Niger State government says it would spend N1.2 billion in every 20 days of the  primary school feeding programme expected to kick off Sept. 25,

Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Bello on Empowerment and Social Protection, Mrs. Afiniki Dauda, disclosed this, on Tuesday, in Minna, during the training of 150 food vendors and desk officers on food safety and hygiene.

The  training, tagged: “train the trainees”, was organised for selected vendors across the 25 local government areas, to prepare them for the feeding programme.

Dauda said that the Federal Government would spend N70 per day, for every child involved in the feeding programme.

“We have submitted a list of well over 800,000 pupils from 3,000 schools for the programme; its principal aim is to
raise nutritional value among pupils and increase school enrollment,” she said.

She said that 70,170 vendors had been captured for the programme, adding that their data had been submitted to the National Identity Management office for verification.

The official said that government had set up a special monitoring and evaluation team consisting of desk officers, counselors, parents and teachers association to ensure its success.

Dauda warned vendors and other officials against diverting food items meant for the pupils, saying that anyone caught would be prosecuted. (NAN)

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Niger to spend N1.2b every 20 days on school feeding

— 20th September 2017

The Niger State government says it would spend N1.2 billion in every 20 days of the  primary school feeding programme expected to kick off Sept. 25, Special Adviser to Governor Abubakar Bello on Empowerment and Social Protection, Mrs. Afiniki Dauda, disclosed this, on Tuesday, in Minna, during the training of 150 food vendors and desk…

  • Labour vows to stall concession of Lagos, Abuja airports

    — 20th September 2017

    By Louis Ibah Labour unions in Nigeria’s aviation industry on Tuesday resolved to resist the recent decision of the Federal Government to concession to private firms the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. The unions also alleged that it had come to their notice that the government plans to…

  • Man, 55, rapes daughter serially

    — 20th September 2017

    From Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 55-year-old man, Bashiru Adeyanju, in prison for raping his 17-year-old daughter. Adeyanju, who was arrested September 11, this year, confessed to raping the girl nine times for money ritual. He claimed that he committed the crime with two others who were native doctors. Adeyanju…

  • Man kills python in Lagos

    — 20th September 2017

    By Christopher Oji A man yesterday killed a python that attacked him in his residence at the Illogbo area of Lagos. The python came into Ugochukwu Chigbue’s home at about 1.30 am and they battled for about 10 minutes before the man killed the huge snake with a cutlass. Chigbue, told Daily Sun: “I killed…

  • FIRS rakes in N2.5trn in 8 months

    — 20th September 2017

    From Uche Usim, Abuja The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service’s  (FIRS), Tunde Fowler yesterday disclosed that the agency’s innovative strategies, with focus on non-oil sources has enabled the government rake in N2.5 trillion between January and August, 2017, despite the harsh economic climate. Speaking at a public lecture organised by Finance Correspondents Association of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share