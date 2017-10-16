The Sun News
Latest
16th October 2017 - Niger to revive 17 irrigation schemes for dry season
16th October 2017 - Food from healthy farms makes healthy people – New IFAD report
16th October 2017 - Controversy trails planned concession of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, P’Harcourt airports
16th October 2017 - Freight forwarders laud NSC on ease of doing business
16th October 2017 - CG Compliance team destroys N135m frozen foods
16th October 2017 - Stakeholders decry NLNG, NIMASA face-off
16th October 2017 - NSE invites entries for essay competition
16th October 2017 - PZ partners NHF on World Heart Day
16th October 2017 - We’ll focus more on investors’ interests, says IST Chairman
16th October 2017 - NSE: How to reduce investor apathy with market literacy
Home / Business / Niger to revive 17 irrigation schemes for dry season

Niger to revive 17 irrigation schemes for dry season

— 16th October 2017

As part of efforts to enhance dry season farming, Niger State government has concluded plans to embark on reviving 17 abandoned irrigation schemes across the state.

Governor Abubakar Bello disclosed this in Minna through his deputy, Mohammed Ketso, at the first Commodity Trade Exhibition organised by the Niger assisted value chain development programme.

Speaking at the event,  Bello, said that the decision to revive the irrigation facilities stemmed from the realisation that dry season farming supports the annual yields of farmers.

According to the governor, the state government is working with some local and international partners for the development of the state’s agricultural potential.

He said that courtesy of such partnerships, more than 200 hectares of land had been cultivated for rice, cassava and maize.

He explained: “Unfortunately most of our farmers use the dry season for rest. This is a trend we must change. We are working assiduously to revive all the 17 irrigation schemes in the state and put them to meaningful use.”

The governor hinted that the government was working with some local and international partners for the development of the state’s agricultural potentials, saying that under the partnership, over 200 hectares of land had been put under cultivation for rice, cassava and maize.

Post Views: 6
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Niger to revive 17 irrigation schemes for dry season

— 16th October 2017

As part of efforts to enhance dry season farming, Niger State government has concluded plans to embark on reviving 17 abandoned irrigation schemes across the state. Governor Abubakar Bello disclosed this in Minna through his deputy, Mohammed Ketso, at the first Commodity Trade Exhibition organised by the Niger assisted value chain development programme. Speaking at…

  • Food from healthy farms makes healthy people – New IFAD report

    — 16th October 2017

    Investing in climate-resilient agriculture not only improves food security but contributes to eradicating malnutrition, according to new report from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD). The Nutrition Advantage – Harnessing the Nutrition Co-benefits of Climate Resilient Agriculture, a study of IFAD’s experience in improving nutrition in climate-sensitive agricultural investments, shows that climate change impacts…

  • Controversy trails planned concession of Lagos, Abuja, Kano, P’Harcourt airports

    — 16th October 2017

    By Louis Ibah “We will resist the plan by the Federal Government to concession the international airports in Lagos, Kano, Port Harcourt, and Abuja because the whole exercise is a fraud and inimical to the interest of Nigeria and its citizens,” said the Secretary General of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Mr….

  • Freight forwarders laud NSC on ease of doing business

    — 16th October 2017

    Freight forwarders have expressed satisfaction with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council  (NSC)  on some policies  and projects being promoted by the  ports economic regulator  that are targeted at achieving ease of doing business at the ports. Interface with   service providers and customs service commands by the Council  leadership and management staff   on ease of…

  • CG Compliance team destroys N135m frozen foods

    — 16th October 2017

    In continuation of the war against illegal trades in the country, the Compliance Team which was established by the Comptroller General of  Nigeria Customs Service, Colonel  Hameed Ibrahim Ali (rtd), to combat crime has made  more seizures of N135.33 million few days after it generated over N1 billion from seizures. The Zone ‘C’ team led…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share