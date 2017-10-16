Niger to revive 17 irrigation schemes for dry season

As part of efforts to enhance dry season farming, Niger State government has concluded plans to embark on reviving 17 abandoned irrigation schemes across the state.

Governor Abubakar Bello disclosed this in Minna through his deputy, Mohammed Ketso, at the first Commodity Trade Exhibition organised by the Niger assisted value chain development programme.

Speaking at the event, Bello, said that the decision to revive the irrigation facilities stemmed from the realisation that dry season farming supports the annual yields of farmers.

According to the governor, the state government is working with some local and international partners for the development of the state’s agricultural potential.

He said that courtesy of such partnerships, more than 200 hectares of land had been cultivated for rice, cassava and maize.

He explained: “Unfortunately most of our farmers use the dry season for rest. This is a trend we must change. We are working assiduously to revive all the 17 irrigation schemes in the state and put them to meaningful use.”

