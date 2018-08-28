Niger rice farmers chair joins guber race— 28th August 2018
John Adams, Minna
As the race to 2019 general election gathers momentum, Chairman rice farmers association, in Niger State, Mallam Mahmoud Sani, has formerly declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat of the state under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC).
Sani even said that the purported endorsement of the incumbent governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, is ‘null and void’.
Sani, who is from Niger South senatorial district (Zone A) of the state, also said that the zoning arrangement put in place since 1999 to give all the zones in the state a sense of belonging is the brain child of the PDP, adding that “zoning is not in APC constitution.”
READ ALSO: I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares
According to the zoning arrangement in the state, Niger north (zone c) where the incumbent governor comes from is to produce the next governor.
But the governorship aspirant argued that since APC has condemned everything PDP has done, it should not embrace the zoning formula put in place by PDP.
Briefing newsmen, in Minna, on Tuesday, Mallam Mahmud said that his decision to join the governorship race was to answer a clarion call from his people to come and rescue the state from abject poverty and maladministration that has characterized governance in the state in the last 18 years.
The gubernatorial aspirant emphasised that he is bringing his wealth of experience in agriculture to turn around the fortune of the state which is adjourned nationwide as an agrarian state, pointing out that his major priority will be on agriculture.
Sani who aspired for the same number one position in the state in 2015 but withdraw for the incumbent governor, pointed out that he will ensure food security in the state if voted into office in 2019.
READ ALSO: NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara
When asked about the endorsement of the incumbent governor for second term in office by the party far back in February this year, the former chieftain of Alliance for Democracy in the state said that he was not aware of any endorse by the party.
“I am not aware of any endorsement of the Governor, the most important thing is that I will exercise my Democratic right as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.
“The people of the state should be allowed to make their choice in 2019 because I am sure after three years, they now have a choice to make”.
While calling on the party National headquarters of the party to implement the direct primary which was recently put into test in Osun state, the gubernatorial aspirant expressed optimism that “with direct primary I will defeat the governor at the primary”.
He described the current crisis rocking his association as a hand work of those who did not want him to contest the governorship, stressing that “no amount of harassment or intimidation will stop him contesting the governorship in 2019”
He insisted that he remains the authentic Chairman of the association in the state, maintaining that “no law says that if the Chairman is vying any elective position he should resign”.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Anambra Govt. pledges continued support for IFAD-VCDP activities27th August 2018
-
When campaigning is not campaign27th August 2018
-
Cross Rivers APC crisis deepens27th August 2018
Latest
Niger rice farmers chair joins guber race— 28th August 2018
John Adams, Minna As the race to 2019 general election gathers momentum, Chairman rice farmers association, in Niger State, Mallam Mahmoud Sani, has formerly declared his intention to vie for the governorship seat of the state under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC). Sani even said that the purported endorsement of the incumbent governor,…
-
2019 Elections: NDLEA urges traditional, religious leaders to preach against drug abuse— 28th August 2018
NAN The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gombe State Command, has appealed to the traditional and religious leaders to preach against substance abuse as the 2019 elections draw near. Mr Aliyu Adole, the state NDLEA Commander, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Tuesday. Adole…
-
I want to be president – Jonah Jang declares— 28th August 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos A former Governor of Plateau State and senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah David Jang, said he would pursue vigorously the task of restructuring Nigeria in accordance with the constitution of the country. He noted that the country is deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines thereby creating…
-
Kebbi Govt to partner Manhattan on tourism, business, education, culture— 28th August 2018
NAN The Kebbi Government and Borough of Manhattan in New York City on Tuesday expressed their readiness for a city-to-city partnership on tourism, business, education and culture. The development was sequel to a correspondence from the President of Manhattan Borough in New York City, U.S., Gale Brewer, for a partnership with Argungu Local Government of…
-
NAF fighter jet destroys another bandits camp, kill many in Zamfara— 28th August 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said its Air Task Force (ATF) in Operation DIRAN MIKIYA, in Zamfara State, have killed several bandits terrorising people of the state and destroyed their operational bases in the area. Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodores Ibikunle Daramola, who made this known in a statement, said …
-
Entertainment
Airebamen Irene: A new movie ENTANGLED hits cinemas— 27th August 2018
Bianca Iboma A new movie is set to hit the cinemas soon. Airebamen Maureen Irene, well known as Bami Gregs, in the Nollywood industry, is putting her weight through on this movie as a Producer. She’s making her producing debut with a bang. As she delves into set with a star-studded cast that will make…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
IVF: the facts, myths, controversies— 28th August 2018
Experts have explained that IVF babies are normal babies and not a taboo: “They feel sad, happy, love, hate, envy and fall sick just like every other kid.” Romanus Okoye Despite over 11,000 babies estimated to have been delivered since March 17, 1989, when Professors Osato Giwa Osagie and Oladapo Ashiru pioneered in-vitro fertilization and…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
NCC renews onslaught against pirates— 28th August 2018
“For the pirates, it is no longer business as usual. We are poised to stop the menace once and for all. That is why we came out in large numbers to make the arrest and stop the criminal act” Ademola Aderemi Officials of the Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) say the agency has renewed its efforts…
Education Review
I never thought I’ll emerge UTME highest scorer – Israel Zakari— 28th August 2018
Israel’s mother, Mrs Jummai Zakari, a widow who works in a bank in Lagos, said she became a single mother 14 years ago Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Master Israel Zakari, the lad that scored the highest mark in the 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) said he never thought he could achieve the feat. “I read…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Kofi Annan: The question of legacy— 28th August 2018
What kind of a leader are you in your home, on your street, in your community? What will you and I be remembered for? What legacy are you going to leave behind? Idowu Omisore One weighty question serious leaders ask themselves is this – “What will be my leadership legacy?” At the end of the…
Columnists
-
Not easy to be old— 28th August 2018
In the language of aviation, we often say that old people have already collected their boarding passes and are only waiting for their flights to be called. Ray Ekpu When you get to age 70, as I did recently, you realise that it is not easy to be old. You can still carry yourself with…
-
Interrogating Buhari’s second term bid— 28th August 2018
When it comes to the appropriateness of President Muhammadu Buhari canvassing a second term in office despite his failing health and age, everyone has an opinion. Levi Obijiofor As we get closer to the 2019 general election, the political environment is looking gloomy and more uncertain than ever before. The past three years have been…
-
When campaigning is not campaign— 27th August 2018
It is as of this day 173 days to the 2019 general election. The law says it is not yet time for campaign by the political parties and their candidates. Andy Ezeani It is assumed and indeed largely accepted that the founding fathers who framed the laws of the land meant well for the society….
-
Biafra women detention wound too deep— 27th August 2018
The arrest and detention of the women, aged between 20 and 70 years, is a wound too deep to contemplate or ignore Tony Iwuoma It is inexplicable why Nigeria loves courting the limelight of infamy. It is quite bizarre when security operatives bare their fangs against innocent citizens but cringe at the sound of criminal…
-
In search of political mentors (6): One non-politician who truly qualifies— 27th August 2018
This retired politician should be treasured and trusted by the young and the old as a political mentor. Are you ready for his unveiling? Michael Bush Nothing validates the abysmal failure and failing that leadership has been in Nigeria better than the dearth of former public office holders whose in-office conduct, persona and performance continue…
-
Saraki, Tinubu and Buhari’s 800-metre relay— 27th August 2018
Some of our politicians are at their chameleonic best, deploying treachery, blackmail, and selfishness to win the relay. Casmir Igbokwe Like a good athlete, President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, embarked on a historic walk spanning 800 metres. In athletics, covering such a distance is no mean feat. Thus his aides and supporters celebrated the milestone…
-
Healing a church in crisis— 27th August 2018
No modern Pope is better equipped to handle this deep moral crisis than Pope Francis, a man of immense faith and deep compassion. Chuka Odom There is no doubt that the Catholic Church is passing through one of its most turbulent times in recent history. The church is in pains, bleeding from the wounds inflicted…
-
Okowa and political economics of Asaba 2018— 26th August 2018
Whatever spirit that propelled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa to agree to shoulder the responsibility of this year’s edition is a good spirit. Ken Ugbechie The African Senior Athletics Championship which held in Asaba,Delta State, (branded Asaba 2018) has come and gone but it has continued to create a resonance across diverse divides on the continent, especially…
-
Remaking the university tradition: The town and gown model— 26th August 2018
The town and gown collaboration is an idea that is too obvious to be called a truly revolutionary strategy. In other words, it is an idea that has been around for a long time now. Tunji Olaopa The university is one of the most fundamental of all institutions that a state can leverage as the…
-
Good governance, politicians and the electorate— 26th August 2018
The electorate don’t want to vote because we know votes mean nothing as shown by what happened in Rivers State just last week. Ralph Egbu Election times are usually very interesting times for us. Every time elections get near there is always this atmosphere of hyperactivity. Plenty of hysteria is in the air and everybody…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply